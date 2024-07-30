Highlights George Blanda played 26 seasons between the AFL and NFL, the most in professional football history.

Hall of Famer Morten Andersen kicked for five different franchises during his 25-season NFL career.

Four-time Super Bowl champion played 24 seasons in the NFL between the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts.

Longevity in the NFL these days is tough to find. Players are often cut because of salary cap reasons. Artificial turf can often contribute to unnecessary injuries. Players just fizzle out. The list goes on. But whatever the reason may be, it's rare to see players, especially at the skill positions (minus a few notable exceptions, of course), play double-digit seasons in their careers.

Then there's someone like George Blanda, who played professional football in parts of four different decades as a quarterback and a kicker. He played a record 26 seasons and played most of them quite well, resulting in an induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Blanda heads the list of those who have suited up for the most seasons in the NFL and is one of just 11 to play in more than 20.

1 George Blanda (26)

George Blanda threw and kicked his way into the Hall of Fame after a 26-year pro career

One of only three to play in four different decades, George Blanda did it all. A Kentucky product, Blanda mostly played quarterback and placekicker and even suited up at linebacker during his early days.

Drafted in 1949, Blanda became the starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears in 1953, but he suffered an injury in 1954 that relegated him to a backup role, at which point he became primarily a kicker.

It wasn't until 1960, when the Houston Oilers emerged as an AFL franchise, that Blanda became a starting QB again while also assuming the kicking duties in leading the Oilers to the first two AFL titles.

In 1961, Blanda was named AFL MVP after leading the Oilers to a 9-2 record and throwing for a league-high 3,330 yards and 36 touchdown passes. Blanda played seven years with Houston before joining the Oakland Raiders in 1967. He earned Pro Bowl honors in his first year with the Raiders and also picked up a third championship. He played nine years in Oakland, with his final season coming in 1975.

Blanda was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1981 after playing a league-high 26 seasons.

2 Morten Andersen (25)

Hall of Fame kicker Morten Andersen played 25 years in the NFL

Morten Andersen spent the first 13 of his 25 NFL seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He earned four straight Pro Bowl nods between 1985 and 1988 and was named a First-Team All-Pro in the 1986 and 1987 seasons.

Andersen began his NFL career in 1982 after the Saints selected him in the fourth round of the 1982 NFL Draft. He played his last game in 2007 (he didn't play the 2005 campaign) and is the all-time leader in regular-season games played with 382.

After his 13 years with the Saints, Anderson kicked for the Atlanta Falcons for eight seasons, earning his seventh Pro Bowl selection in his first season with Atlanta. He also kicked for the New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, and Minnesota Vikings.

Anderson made 565 field goals in his career and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017.

3 Adam Vinatieri (24)

Adam Vinatieri made plenty of big kicks during his 24 NFL seasons

Not only did Adam Vinatieri make 599 regular-season field goals during his 24-year NFL career, but he also booted some big ones in the postseason to help the New England Patriots during their dynasty days.

Vinatieri's kick in blizzard-like conditions against the Oakland Raiders in the infamous "Tuck Rule" battle was a game-winner. He also booted the game-clinching field goal against the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl 36 to clinch their first Super Bowl title, and his late field goal in Super Bowl 38 sealed a 32-29 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

For his career, Vinatieri converted 83.8% of his field goals and led the NFL in field goal percentage three times.

After 10 seasons with the Patriots, Vinatieri played 14 years with the Indianapolis Colts. He earned his fourth Super Bowl ring in his first year in Indianapolis.

4 Gary Anderson (23)

Gary Anderson spent 13 of his 23 NFL seasons kicking for the Pittsburgh Steelers

After kicking collegiately at Syracuse, Gary Anderson was taken by the Buffalo Bills in the seventh round of the 1982 NFL Draft but was cut before the regular season began. The Pittsburgh Steelers quickly scooped up Anderson, who became one of the best kickers in the game.

A three-time Pro Bowler in Pittsburgh, Anderson led the league in field goals made (33) in the 1985 season. He also spent time with the Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans, and San Francisco 49ers.

In his first year with the Vikings in 1998, he made all 35 field goals and had an NFL-long 59-yard boot. He made his fourth and final Pro Bowl that season. Anderson was a member of the NFL All-Decade Team for both the 1980s and the 1990s.

5 John Carney (23)

John Carney played for seven different teams during his 23-year career

Placekicker John Carney played for seven different teams during his 23 years in the NFL. He went undrafted in 1987 and was signed and then cut by the Cincinnati Bengals. He hooked on with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1988 and made two of five field goals in two seasons with the team.

Carney had two stints each with the San Diego Chargers and the New Orleans Saints, playing a combined 19 seasons for those two teams.

Carney's best season came in 1994, when he led the NFL with 34 field goals. He made 89.5% of his kicks that season and was named to his first of two Pro Bowls. He was also named a First-Team All-Pro that year.

Carney retired following the 2010 season, having made 82.4% of his field goals during his career.

6 Tom Brady (23)

Tom Brady won seven Super Bowls in 23 seasons as an NFL quarterback

It's no secret that Tom Brady is the greatest steal in NFL draft history. Famously taken in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, Brady played 20 seasons with the team and won six Super Bowls.

After leaving New England via free agency after the 2019 season, Brady won his seventh Super Bowl in his first year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He then led the NFL in passing yards (5,316) and touchdown passes (43) during the 2021 season at age 44.

Brady is widely considered the greatest quarterback to ever play in the NFL. He owns numerous league records, including wins (251), touchdown passes (649), and passing yards (89,214). Brady, who also owns the record for the most games played by a quarterback, was a three-time NFL MVP and was named Super Bowl MVP five times.

7 Jeff Feagles (22)

Punter Jeff Feagles never missed an NFL game during his 22 seasons

Jeff Feagles punted for five different teams during his 22 years in the NFL and owns the record for most punts in a career with 1,731. During his 22 seasons, the former Miami Hurricane never missed a game.

Feagles began his career with the New England Patriots in 1988. After two seasons in New England, Feagles played four years with the Philadelphia Eagles. He then punted four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, earning Pro Bowl honors in 1995.

Feagles also played five years with the Seattle Seahawks before ending his career by playing seven seasons with the New York Giants. In 2008, Feagles made his second and final Pro Bowl.

Feagles led the NFL in punts during the 1991 and 1994 seasons.

8 Earl Morrall (21)

Morrall is arguably the greatest backup QB in NFL history

Seen by many as the greatest backup quarterback of all time, Earl Morrall played 21 NFL seasons, suiting up for six different teams over the course of two-plus decades.

He played the most games of his career with the Detroit Lions, his third NFL stop, but he's best known for his days with the Baltimore Colts and the Miami Dolphins. He also suited up for the San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and New York Giants.

In his first year with the Colts in 1968, with reigning MVP Johnny Unitas out with an injury, Morrall stepped up big, winning an MVP of his own and leading the Colts to an NFL title and a berth in Super Bowl 3, where he was yanked for Unitas in a famous loss to the New York Jets.

In his first year with the Dolphins in 1972, Morrall stepped up when Bob Griese went down with an injury, going 9-0 in his nine regular-season starts and 2-0 in the postseason to help Miami to the only undefeated season in league history.

While Morrall appeared in 255 regular-season games, he only started 102, going 63-36-3.

9 Sean Landeta (21)

Sean Landeta was named First-Team All-Pro three times while punting for the New York Giants

The second of two punters on this list, Sean Landeta played the first nine seasons of his 21-year NFL career with the New York Giants. He was named a First-Team All-Pro in 1986, his second NFL season, after averaging 44.8 yards per punt.

Landeta played for five teams and was named a First-Team All-Pro three times, all with the Giants. He's a two-time Super Bowl champion and also won a pair of USFL championships.

Landeta was a member of the NFL All-Decade Team for the 1980s and the 1990s. He began his NFL career in 1985 and ended it with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2005. Landeta also punted for the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Green Bay Packers.

10 Vinny Testaverde (21)

Vinny Testaverde's best days as a quarterback came as a member of the New York Jets

Vinny Testaverde was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1987 NFL Draft, selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a strong career at the University of Miami. Testaverde replaced an ineffective Steve Young, who was traded to the San Francisco 49ers after going 3-16 in two seasons as the starting quarterback.

Testaverde didn't fare a whole lot better with the Bucs, going 5-14 in his first two years in Tampa. He spent the first six years of his 21-year NFL career with the Buccaneers and compiled a record of 24-28.

After three years with the Cleveland Browns, Testaverde's best seasons came as a member of the New York Jets. In seven seasons with Gang Green, he had two seasons of 10 wins or more and finished with a 35-26 record. In his first year with the Jets in 1998, Testaverde went 12-1 as the starter and made the Pro Bowl for the second and final time in his career.

In his 21 NFL seasons, Testaverde went 90-123-1 as a starting quarterback.

11 Jason Hanson (21)

Jason Hanson played all 21 of his NFL seasons with the Detroit Lions

Jason Hanson played all 21 of his NFL seasons with the Detroit Lions. One of the most accurate placekickers, he had two seasons of making better than 95% of his field goals.

The Lions took a gamble by selecting the Washington State product in the second round of the 1992 NFL Draft. In his first season, he made 21 of 26 field goals and finished third in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting. Hanson made 495 field goals in his career.

Hanson made 495 field goals during his career and connected on 82.4% of his attempts. After playing his last game during the 2012 season, he was inducted into the Detroit Lions Ring of Honor in 2013.

