Quite often in football, you'll find that not many players are the 'complete package', even at a world-class level. Of course, this is mainly dependent on the position of the player. For example, a striker could be completely useless in build-up play, but they explode into life in the box and are deadly in front of goal. Another example could be that a winger has bags of pace to skip past defenders, but their end product is wasteful.

This, in effect, would make said player 'one-dimensional', because they rely on one specific attribute or trait to have an impact on the game. Being one-dimensional does not make them bad players. In fact, sometimes the most one-dimensional players are some of the best players in their respective positions because their main strength simply trumps what their opponent has to offer.

Below, we have ranked the 10 most one-dimensional players in football history. Some of them you could possibly guess, and some of them may surprise you. Keep reading to find out.

10 Charlie Adam

Long-Range Shooting & Set-Pieces

Coming in at number 10 is former Scotland international Charlie Adam. The ex-Liverpool midfielder possessed a thunderous left foot, making him a constant threat from long-range and free-kicks.

In fact, long before his time on Merseyside, the Scotsman was once the star man for Blackpool, where he scored a free-kick to equalise when they beat Cardiff City 3-2 at Wembley Stadium and gained promotion to the Premier League in the 2009/10 campaign.

Adam was a player who could produce moments of magic but struggled to control games due to his poor athleticism. His lack of pace and agility made him susceptible in midfield when it came to the defensive side of things.

Appearances Goals & Assists Achievements 535 95 Goals & 75 Assists 1x Scottish Premier League, 1x English League Cup

9 Sebastian Larsson

Long-Range Shooting & Set-Pieces

Sebastian Larsson’s ability from free-kicks and corners was genuinely elite. However, apart from dead-ball situations, he was an average midfielder at best. The Swede lacked pace, dribbling ability, passing range, and goal-scoring ability to be classed as a complete attacking midfielder.

During his time at Birmingham City and Sunderland - the best spell in his career - the former Swedish international scored 40 goals and served up 47 assists in 408 appearances. Many of those were from his wonderful whipped shooting technique, similar to what James Ward-Prowse has shown throughout his career.

Appearances Goals & Assists Achievements 623 75 Goals & 85 Assists 1x FA Cup, 1x League Cup, 1x Swedish Champion

8 Javier Hernandez

Poacher

Something that is fading out of the game, in the Premier League particularly, is a striker who is an old-fashioned poacher. Javier Hernandez was certainly this, as he showed for Manchester United.

The Mexican was a natural goalscorer who thrived on his instinct and movement inside the box to latch onto near-post or back-post crosses, or for cutbacks. However, he was largely ineffective outside the box. This is highlighted by the fact that all 53 of his Premier League goals came from inside the opposition's penalty area. “Chicharito” rarely contributed to build-up play. His lack of dribbling ability and physicality meant he depended entirely on service and anticipation.

Appearances Goals & Assists Achievements 450 165 Goals & 40 Assists 2x Premier League Champion, 1x Europa League Winner

7 Filippo Inzaghi

Poacher

Filippo Inzaghi, much like Javier Hernandez above, could be summed up in one phrase ‘right place, right time.’ The former Italian striker lived on the last shoulder of the defence, and he constantly timed runs to perfect behind defensive lines.

Despite his lack of technical ability in terms of dribbling and passing, his anticipation inside the box was phenomenal. This key attribute, along with his ability to finish chances with both his head and either feet, made him one of the most prolific strikers in recent history, as he scored 288 goals in 624 career appearances, as well as 25 goals in 57 caps for Italy.

Appearances Goals & Assists Achievements 624 288 Goals & 46 Assists 1x World Cup Winner, 2x Champions League Winner, 3x Italian Champion, 1x Italian Cup, 2x UEFA Super Cup

6 Bas Dost

Target Man & Poacher

Bas Dost was once a regular Netherlands international between 2015 and 2018, and it was easy to see why. In his prime years, the 6ft5 striker was a battering ram that scrapped for every aerial duel possible. It's no wonder why he ranks in the top 20 for most headed goals in football history.

Outside of holding the ball up and winning flick-ons from a long ball, Dost practically lived inside the opposition box during games, patiently waiting for crosses to get launched in by his teammates. Because he didn't have a turn of pace, he was reliant on timing his runs perfectly to get on the end of crosses and end the move with an instinctive finish.

Appearances Goals & Assists Achievements 540 269 Goals & 59 Assists 1x German Cup, 1x Portuguese Cup, 2x Portuguese League Cup, 2x Belgian Champion

5 Adama Traore

Powerful Sprinter

More often than not, when Adama Traore is on the pitch, you are expecting to witness the Spaniard's incredible burst of pace to get fans out of their seats. This is something English football supporters have been accustomed to seeing over the years, particularly Wolves and his current team, Fulham.

Not only is Traore absolutely rapid, but he is also impossible to shrug off the ball, so the winger bounces off multiple tackles whilst he's going on his lung-busting runs with the ball at his feet.

Originally on Barcelona's books as a teenager, he was criticised for his poor end product and decision-making. And this is something that's continued to be a theme throughout the Spaniard's career. Traore only has 27 goals and 51 assists in 353 appearances. For a winger with his explosiveness, that is a poor return.

Appearances Goals & Assists Achievements 353 27 Goals & 51 Assists 1x Spanish Cup

4 Antony

The Brazilian winger, Antony, is one of the very players on this list whose one-dimensional trait isn't remotely good. It's incredible to think Manchester United forked out over £80 million for Antony back in August 2022.

He is considered one of the worst wingers in Premier League history for a reason. The Brazil international doesn't have the burst of speed to get past defenders, and he isn't a skillful dribbler. The only thing Antony can do is cut inside, from the right, onto his left foot and either produce a tame effort at goal or a wayward cross.

It's no wonder why the Red Devils shipped him out on loan to Real Betis for the rest of the season. And we may never see him in the famous shirt again.

Appearances Goals & Assists Achievements 152 27 Goals & 23 Assists 1x FA Cup, 1x League Cup, 2x Dutch Champion, 1x Dutch Cup

3 Nikola Zigic

Giant Target Man

Standing at a towering 6ft8, Nikola Zigic was, as expected, dominant in the air, but he really did struggle in almost every other aspect of the game. Apart from his strength, the rest of his physical attributes were poor, much like his technical ability.

The former Birmingham City man was heavily reliant on long balls being played up to him, and, of course, crosses from wide positions. Other than his aerial prowess, he was simply quite a useless striker.

He did manage to score 32 goals and serve up 17 assists across 137 Premier League and Championship games. However, his best spell came in La Liga, for Racing Santander and Valencia, netting 30 times in 79 appearances.

Appearances Goals & Assists Achievements 291 95 Goals & 26 Assists 1x Spanish Cup, 1x League Cup, 2x Serbian Champion, 1x Serbian Cup

2 Rory Delap

Long Throw-in Specialist

Rory Delap’s long throw-ins were a huge weapon for Stoke City to the point where sometimes the opposition would prefer to concede a corner rather than a throw-in near the penalty area. Growing up, Delap was a javelin champion during his school years, and part of this technique certainly transferred over to his throw-in abilities.

This helped him launch the ball 38 metres on average, at a ridiculous speed of 60 km/h (37 mph). However, outside this unique trait, he was a bang-average Premier League midfielder, making him one of the most one-dimensional players in football history.

Appearances Goals & Assists Achievements 513 28 Goals & 29 Assists 1x Championship Winner

1 Arjen Robben

Everyone knew what Arjen Robben was going to do. Cut inside from the right and try to create space for himself to unleash a left-footed shot. Despite his predictability, defenders could not stop him, and often he was doubled up on, but the Dutchman was still able to skip past the challenges by using body feints and speed.

What made this even more impressive was the fact he did this at an elite level, for the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid and, more so, Bayern Munich. His lack of a right foot and reluctance to go on the outside made him one-dimensional, but he was so good at his signature move that it rarely mattered. This is what makes him one of the greatest Dutch players of all time.

Appearances Goals & Assists Achievements 614 209 Goals & 165 Assists 1x Champions League, 8x Bundesliga Champion, 2x Premier League Champion, 1x La Liga Champion, 5x German Cup, 1x FA Cup, 2x League Cup, 1x Dutch Champion

All statistics are courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08-02-25.