Being able to use both feet in football is often seen as a hugely beneficial skill, but the art of being a master of one foot is equally useful.

Bruce Lee once said 'I fear not the man who has practiced 10,000 kicks once, but I fear the man who has practiced one kick 10,000 times', and when it comes to football, this can be applied. Some wingers, such as Arjen Robben, have become elite at one move, cutting onto his stronger left foot and whipping the ball to the far corner, and even if the defender knows it is coming, it can't be stopped.

With this in mind, GIVEMESPORT has taken a look at the most one-footed players to feature in the history of the Premier League.

Ranking Factors

Reliance on one foot

Notable moments

10 Andy Robertson

Notable Premier League Clubs: Hull, Liverpool

It cannot be denied that Andy Robertson is one of the best left-backs in the Premier League, and his transformation after arriving at Liverpool is fantastic.

The Scotland captain has a wand of a left-foot, being able to play intricate passes as well as pinpoint crosses, which makes him a constant threat when he is on the ball. Fortunately for the former Hull man, his left foot is one of the best in the world because he rarely uses his right.

His style of play certainly works for him, but there is little effort made by the Scot to use his other foot.

Andy Robertson Premier League Stats Appearances 288 Goals with left foot 6 Goals with right foot 1

Related 10 Greatest Scotland Defenders in Football History [Ranked] From Sandy Jardine to Andy Robertson, here are the 10 greatest Scotland defenders in football history.

9 David Silva

Notable Premier League Clubs: Man City

One of the Premier League's best ever players, David Silva was a midfield magician. With exceptional ball control, gliding past opponents with ease, he made the game look simple.

Winning four league titles during his time in England, Silva was known for his delicate left foot, which could play precise passes, set up a teammate from a corner, or find the back of the net from a free-kick. Rarely using his weaker side, the Spaniard mastered the art of using his left foot, and was exceptional for both club and country during his career.

A Man City legend, the midfielder now has a statue outside the Etihad Stadium such was his impact on the club.

David Silva Premier League Stats Appearances 309 Goals with left foot 49 Goals with right foot 9

8 Antonio Valencia

Notable Premier League Clubs: Wigan, Man United

A flying winger turned fearsome full-back, Antonio Valencia was a great servant to Man United and Wigan during his time in the Premier League.

Prior to his leg break in 2010, he was looking like an excellent bit of recruitment by Man United, as he bombed up and down the wing causing havoc for opponents. After returning from injury, he lost his once electric pace, and became much more reliant on his right foot, always trying to fashion a way to put in a cross.

A very solid player, who rarely let his side down, Valencia's insistence on using his stronger foot frustrated supporters, and played a part in his transition to full-back at an older age.

Antonio Valencia Premier League Stats Appearances 325 Goals with left foot 2 Goals with right foot 20

7 David Beckham

Notable Premier League Clubs: Man United

With a right foot as good as anyone's in the world, David Beckham was a fantastic player.

Especially from free-kicks, where he would find the top corner from all sorts of angles and distances, Beckham could do things that others could only dream of. When his right foot was so good, it is no surprise he rarely used his weaker side.

Ever reliable, the Englishman was a constant threat on the right-hand side, as he would put in perfect crosses for his strikers, giving them the simplest of chances. Certainly a one-footed player, Beckham is a football legend, and that is a lot thanks to his unbelievable right foot.

David Beckham Premier League Stats Appearances 265 Goals 62 Assists 80

Related 8 Best Premier League Goals Scored From the Halfway Line (Ranked) There have been some seriously stunning goals scored in the Premier League over the years, here are the best from the halfway line.

6 Antony

Notable Premier League Clubs: Man United

Up their with the biggest flops in Premier League history, Antony has not had the best time during his two and a half years with Man United.

Joining the club as a tricky, forward-thinking winger, not much has gone right since his £82 million move from Ajax. A player who refuses to use his weaker right foot, opponents are aware of what he is going to do as soon as he gets it, and he has been unable to make any impact during games.

Only netting five times in the Premier League, fans would have expected a lot more from the Brazilian who arrived with a massive price tag. His reliance on using his left foot is one of many reasons his move hasn't worked, and it seems inevitable he will depart the club in the near future.

Antony Premier League Stats Appearances 57 Goals with left foot 5 Goals with right foot 0

5 Ryan Giggs

Notable Premier League Clubs: Man United

Another former Man United man, this time club legend Ryan Giggs.

A player who had quite the opposite impact to Antony, Giggs, used his one-footed nature to great effect. Incredibly quick, and always looking to shift the ball onto his left foot, in order to shoot or cross, Giggs was very hard to be stopped when in full flight. As he aged, and lost his pace, he started to play more centrally, and would be a playmaker, finding teammates with accurate passes and crosses.

Rarely using his right foot, the Welshman holds the record for the most assists in Premier League history, many of which were thanks to his wand of a left foot.

Ryan Giggs Premier League Stats Appearances 632 Goals 109 Assists 162

Related 10 Greatest Welsh Wingers in Football History [Ranked] Craig Bellamy, Ryan Giggs and Gareth Bale feature in our list of the greatest Welsh wingers of all time.

4 Mesut Ozil

Notable Premier League Clubs: Arsenal

A player who was equally frustrating as he was incredible, Mesut Ozil was a sublime talent.

Known as a master of assists, Ozil, like many of his Arsenal teammates at the time, was accused of being too lightweight and going missing during big games. Technically elite on the ball, Ozil's left foot was fantastic, and he could play perfect passes or place the ball into the goal with ease.

Rarely using his weaker right foot, the German midfielder loved to create chances and seemed to prefer assists to goals. A player who arguably underachieved during his career, his desperation to only use his left foot and play at his own pace may have let him down, but at his best, few could get near him.

Mesut Ozil Premier League Stats Appearances 184 Goals with left foot 25 Goals with right foot 4

3 Erik Lamela

Notable Premier League Clubs: Tottenham

Erik Lamela's reluctance to use his left foot was perhaps epitomised by his goal during the North London derby in 2021. The ball rolled to the Argentine inside the box, set up perfectly for a right-footed finish, but he opted for a rabona, which curled into the far corner, and went on to win the Puskas Award. An audacious goal, many would have taken the easier option with their weak foot, but not Lamela.

A tenacious but technical winger, Lamela didn't score many goals, but if he did, it was always going to be on his left. Usually cutting in and shooting with his strong foot, the former Spurs man did not trust his weaker side.

Erik Lamela Premier League Stats Appearances 177 Goals with left foot 13 Goals with right foot 1

Related Ranking Every FIFA Puskas Award Winner From 2009-2023 - who has scored the best Puskas Award winning-goal?

2 Angel Di Maria

Notable Premier League Clubs: Man United

Like his compatriot Lamela, Di Maria would much prefer to rabona the ball than use his right foot.

A player who struggled to settle in Manchester, Di Maria showed glimpses of promise, but overall didn't hit the heights that he should have after arriving for a big transfer fee. Going on to win the World Cup, the winger was a great player, who had a deadly left foot. He could shoot, either cutting in or going across goal, as well as delivering a wicked cross with his strong foot, but he was rarely seen using his weak foot.

A fantastic footballer, who much preferred using his strong foot, Di Maria's Premier League career was unfortunately a major flop.

Angel Di Maria Premier League Stats Appearances 27 Goals with left foot 2 Goals with right foot 1

1 Arjen Robben

Notable Premier League Clubs: Chelsea

When considering one-footed players, Arjen Robben is often the first man that springs to mind.

Best known for it during his Bayern Munich days, the Dutch winger was always looking to cut onto his left foot and find the far corner. Even when defenders knew it was coming, they still couldn't stop it. One of the best left-footed players of all time, Robben would always opt to go for goal, rather than crossing on his weaker side.

Winning two league titles whilst in England, Robben certainly made his mark at Chelsea. The epitome of one-footed, his intentions were always clear, but opponents never found a way to stop him. In a career filled with trophies, Arjen Robben will be best remembered for his lethal skill of cutting in and shooting across goal.

Arjen Robben Premier League Stats Appearances 67 Goals 15 Assists 16

Related 21 best Dutch players in Premier League history The Netherlands has produced so many superb Premier League players We've taken a closer look at the best and ranked them in order.

Statistics courtesy of the Premier League- as of 05.12.24.