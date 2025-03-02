Summary Football pundits like Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher bring humour and controversy to the English game.

Sky Sports has standout pundits, but competition exists with other media platforms featuring outspoken former players.

Eni Aluko, Gabriel Agbonlahor, and Troy Deeney are among the most outspoken British football pundits.

Love them or hate them, football pundits bring a little more joy to the English game. Whether it's sparking heated debates on live TV or coming out with an absurd opinion about a particular player, they never fail to put a smile on your face.

Jamie Carragher's controversial comments about the African Cup of Nations caused a stir in the punditry world, with the former Liverpool man caught up in another scandal off the field. However, if everyone held the same opinion, the coverage of some of the biggest competitions in world football would be a tough watch.

Sky Sports have hit the nail on the head with their selected studio personnel, with Roy Keane and Gary Neville particular favourites among footballing fans - albeit sometimes for the wrong reasons. But when looking at their media rivals, they may have some competition, with other former players making outrageous claims on the microphone too. We've compiled a list of the ten most outspoken British pundits in football history to find out who really causes a stir in the journalistic hotseat.

Ranking factors

Controversy - whether the pundit frequently comes out with contentious opinions

Impact - how football fans react to the pundit on social media

Uniqueness - does the pundit willingly look to challenge norms?

Ranking the 10 Most Outspoken British Pundits in Football History Rank Pundit Company/Channel 1 Roy Keane Sky Sports 2 Jamie Carragher Sky Sports and CBS Sports 3 Gary Neville Sky Sports 4 Alan Shearer BBC Sport 5 Chris Sutton BBC Sport, TNT Sports and Sky Sports 6 Paul Merson Sky Sports 7 Jamie O'Hara talkSPORT and Sky Sports 8 Eni Aluko ITV Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC Sport 9 Gabriel Agbonlahor talkSPORT 10 Troy Deeney BBC Sport and talkSPORT

10 Troy Deeney

BBC Sport and talkSPORT

Even in his time as a footballer, Troy Deeney was someone who split opinions. His hotheaded nature has carried over into the media scene and the Watford legend has been known to cause somewhat of a dispute with his footballing takes on BBC Sport and talkSPORT.

Fans have found particular humour in his recent gigs, picking BBC Sport's Team of the Week. His first squad featured Mohamed Salah who had just achieved a goal and an assist against Ipswich. However, his explanation as to why he included the Egyptian had fans in stitches. Deeney described how Salah's new hairstyle made him look 'double-hard' on the pitch, which he thought was a positive worth mentioning. He has also claimed that the Liverpool star is not world class in his eyes.

9 Gabriel Agbonlahor

TalkSPORT

Gabriel Agbonlahor plays the role of the pantomime villain as a football pundit. Featuring mainly on the radio, his outbursts on TalkSPORT create a lot of debate among listeners and even force people to ring into the show to express their discontent.

His opinions caused so much of a frenzy that former Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, was on the verge of phoning in himself. After Manchester United's 4-0 defeat to Brentford at the start of Erik ten Hag's reign, Agbonlahor branded the Red Devils as 'amateur' and pointed out players who were clearly 'not good enough'. Klopp later criticised the presenter and argued that former players need to think about what they are saying on TV.

He said:

"He lost against us 6-0 in my first year, so I couldn't remember him as a mentality monster on the pitch then - but what he said about Man Utd in that show, I was close to calling in and telling him: 'You forgot completely that you were a player."

8 Eni Aluko

ITV Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC Sport

Throughout her time as a TV pundit, Eni Aluko has come out with serious accusations involving the sport of football, but also the jobs within it. She was quick to point out how 'male pundits are slowly taking over the women's game', regularly questioning the institutional sexism and racism within the media.

Sadly, she has been hounded throughout her punditry career, with an unsavoury encounter with Joey Barton leaving her fearful and seeking legal action. In spite of it all, she continues to express herself in an outspoken manner, recently criticising Jamie Carragher for his comments on the Africa Cup of Nations.

7 Jamie O’Hara

talkSPORT and Sky Sports

Many football fans slam Jamie O'Hara for his controversial opinions and claim his 'sub-par' footballing career doesn't warrant a place in the UK media. However, O'Hara remains one of the most prominent voices on the radio and frequently hosts shows on talkSPORT with former Chelsea defender, Jason Cundy.

The pair, who know that heated debates lead to more listeners, discuss their incredibly honest views live on air. O'Hara, as an ex-Tottenham player, has grown to become passionate about the club, which leads to several outbursts after games.

6 Paul Merson

Sky Sports

Gillette Soccer Saturday had one of the most likable lineups on TV until their staff shake-up in 2020. Paul Merson was one of the few who stayed put in the Sky Sports studio, despite his tendency to express his true assessments of individuals in a harsh manner.

He tends to be particularly negative towards clubs and recently called Liverpool 'pathetic' when discussing the contract situations of Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Aside from his ruthlessness on the microphone, football fans have found amusement from watching Merson try to pronounce difficult surnames during his analysis.

5 Chris Sutton

BBC Sport, TNT Sports and Sky Sports

Being the lesser-known individual in the strikeforce dubbed 'SAS', Chris Sutton had to find a way to wiggle out of Alan Shearer's shadow. He has since merged into the football media landscape upon retiring, being a regular feature on BT Sport Score and BBC Radio 5 Live.

Graeme Souness took a dig at Sutton for his 'biased' commentary on an Old Firm Derby back in April 2024. The former Blackburn forward claimed he thought Rangers' Fabio Silva was 'cheating' after an 'embarrassing' dive. More of Sutton's perspectives can be heard on the radio where he hosts the humorous show '606' with Robbie Savage.