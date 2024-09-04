Key Takeaways Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterbacks get most of the scrutiny, but bad contracts are found at every position.

One bad contract can undo an NFL franchise.

In the NFL , contracts aren’t done with any sort of sentimentality in play.

They’re not a reward for what you’ve done for your team in the past. It’s an investment in what you’ll do for them in the future.

In recent years, some NFL franchises have made some awful investments that have made some very average players very rich — and in some cases have led to teams being forced to rebuild from the ground up.

Here’s a look at the 10 most overpaid players in the NFL in 2024.

10 Deshaun Watson, QB, Cleveland Browns

Contract: 5 years, $230 million ($230 million guaranteed)

Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam might be responsible for the worst contract in NFL history after he gave Deshaun Watson a guaranteed, $230 million contract signed before the 2022 season. That wasn’t the only bad part of Watson’s deal — he also cost the Browns six draft picks in a trade with the Houston Texans , including first-round picks in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Watson kicked off his time in Cleveland with an 11-game suspension along with a $5 million NFL fine for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Watson has missed 39 games over the last 3 seasons due to suspensions and injuries, including just six games in 2023.

9 Von Miller, Edge, Buffalo Bills

Contract: 6 years, $120 million ($45 million guaranteed)

Credit: JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE / USA TODAY NETWORK

It was confusing when the Buffalo Bills signed 33-year-old Von Miller to a 6-year, $120 million contract before the 2022 season. In two seasons with the Bills, Miller has missed 11 games due to injury and missed the playoffs in 2022 because he was hurt.

After having 8.0 sacks in 11 games in 2022, Miller bottomed out in 2023 with zero sacks and just 3 tackles in 12 games. The only thing that might make this deal not an unmitigated disaster would be a Super Bowl run with Miller there every step of the way. Otherwise it's a sunk cost.

8 Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants

Contract: 4 years, $160 million ($81 million guaranteed)

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants watched quarterback Daniel Jones bumble and stumble his way through his first three NFL seasons after he was selected No. 6 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, and he was 12-25 as a starter headed into the 2022 season.

By some miracle, Jones led the Giants to a 9-6-1 record in 2022 and was rewarded with a 4-year, $160 million contract. Jones responded by going 1-5 to start the 2023 season before tearing his ACL. There’s little hope the Giants will ever get much of a return on their investment and lots of hope, among Giants fans, that he’ll be run out of town after 2024 and they’ll have an opportunity to draft one of a handful of NFL-ready quarterbacks in the first round in 2025 — how does Shedeur Sanders in a Giants uniform sound to everybody?

7 Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

Contract: 5 years, $75 Million ($22.8 million guaranteed)

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Alvin Kamara is a two-time NFL All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler who probably still has a lot of value as a running back — just not the value that his 5-year, $75 million contract he signed with the New Orleans Saints in Sept. 2020 would call for. In the era of NFL running backs getting grossly underpaid, Kamara ends up grossly overpaid and needs to thank his agent for that deal.

While Kamara’s value isn’t just tied to running the ball — he’s also an elite pass catcher — it’s worth pointing out he’s never rushed for over 1,000 yards in a single season. That seems like a good metric to judge running backs, right?

6 Trevon Diggs, CB, Dallas Cowboys

Contract: 5 years, $97 million ($33.3 million guaranteed)

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

In 2021, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs had a season the types of which the NFL hadn’t seen in 40 years. That year, Diggs tied the Cowboys’ franchise record with 11 interceptions, including two touchdown returns, which tied for the most interceptions in a single season since Dallas’ Everson Walls had 11 picks in 1981.

Even though Diggs followed that up with just 3 interceptions in 2022, the Cowboys decided to pay him like it was still 2021, rewarding him with a contract worth almost $100 million.

Diggs tore his ACL just two games into the 2023 season and the Cowboys still went 12-5 — their third consecutive season with that same record. Unless Diggs comes back as a full-on shutdown corner, which isn’t a guarantee, the Cowboys have grossly overpaid.

5 D.J. Moore, WR, Chicago Bears

Contract: 4 years, $110 million ($43.1 million guaranteed)

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

The 4-year, $110 million contract the Chicago Bears gave wide receiver D.J. Moore in July 2024 underlines that NFL teams pay you for what they think you’ll do and not what you’ve done. To be clear, Moore got this money without ever being selected to an NFL All-Pro Team or a Pro Bowl through six NFL seasons.

4 Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Contract: 3 years, $71.5 million ($41 million guaranteed)

© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

If anyone is to blame for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk not getting the contract he wanted — or when he wanted — it’s teammate Deebo Samuel. After Samuel had a career-high 77 receptions for 1,405 receiving yards in 2021 he was rewarded with his 3-year, $71.5 million contract.

In the ensuing two seasons, Samuel has 1,524 receiving yards, total, and has missed six games with injuries.

3 Daron Payne, DT, Washington Commanders

Contract: 4 years, $90 million ($55 million guaranteed)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders have over $160 million invested in two defensive tackles with former first-round picks Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne .

While Payne has a bigger contract, Allen remains the better defensive tackle. Payne cashed in with his 4-year, $90 million contract after putting up 11.5 sacks in 2022 but there was a steep drop to 4.0 sacks as the Commanders went 4-13 in 2023.

In an interesting twist, both Allen and Payne could be expendable if 2024 second-round pick Jer’Zhan Newton shows he’s a capable replacement.

2 Orlando Brown Jr., OT, Cincinnati Bengals

Contract: 4 years, $64 million ($31.1 million guaranteed)

Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Bengals are paying Orlando Brown Jr. a lot of money to protect the blind side of the highest-paid player in the NFL in quarterback Joe Burrow — or whoever is playing for the Bengals — and Brown hasn’t been very good at his job lately.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Orlando Brown Jr.'s father, Orlando Brown, was playing for the Cleveland Browns in 1999 when referee Jeff Triplette threw a penalty flag weighted with ball bearings that struck Brown in his right eye. It took Brown three years to recover his sight and he sued the NFL for $200 million in 2001, reportedly settling for $25 million. After three seasons out of the NFL, Brown returned to play for the Baltimore Ravens in 2003.

In 2023, Brown allowed 7 sacks and graded out at 66.1 percent for the season, according to PFF. He was especially poor blocking for the run, grading out at 57.1 percent. That’s over $16 million per season for a player who might not be better than rookie right tackle and first-round pick Amarius Mims , who is being groomed to take over protecting Burrow's blind side.

1 Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

Contract: 4 years, $32.9 million ($32.9 million guaranteed)

CREDIT: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

It’s kind of harsh to put a player on his rookie contract on this list, but that’s the point we’ve come to with Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts .

Because he was drafted higher than any tight end in NFL history at No. 5 overall in 2021, Pitts ended up with a Top 10 contract for his position right out of the gate. After putting up 1,026 receiving yards as a rookie and making the Pro Bowl — but only scoring one touchdown — Pitts has been one of the NFL’s most most disappointing players the last two seasons.

In fact, Pitts’ 1,023 receiving yards over 2022 and 2023 doesn’t even match his total from his rookie year. Brutal. We'll see if he can turn it around in 2024 with a new quarterback in free-agent signee Kirk Cousins, but the jury's out until then.

All stats are from Pro Football Reference and all contract information via Spotrac.