The summer transfer window has slammed shut, bringing an end to a rather hectic period for the Premier League. Multiple major stars were on the move this year, with Raheem Sterling switching from Chelsea to Arsenal, Jadon Sancho jumping from Manchester United to Chelsea and an army of other new recruits also moving to Stamford Bridge.

There have been some incredible bargains, such as Federico Chiesa's move to Liverpool or Matthijs De Ligt's transfer to Old Trafford, but there have also been some instances where teams have spent a little more than they probably should have when it came to landing the players they wanted. Now, of course, spending big is part and parcel with football these days and you sometimes have to spend more than a player is necessarily worth to convince his current team to actually part ways.

Related Premier League Completed Transfers (2024/25) With the 24/25 season underway, we have outlined every completed Premier League transfer during the Summer Transfer Window.

With that said, there were a number of deals in the Premier League this summer that took that to the extreme. Now, via Transfermarkt, we have calculated an XI of the most overpriced transfers this summer that took place in the English top flight. Looking at a player's value at the time of the deal and comparing that with the fee paid for him, there are some very interesting figures included.

Most overpriced XI of Premier League transfers this summer Position Player Club Value when signed Fee paid GK Mike Penders Chelsea €1m €20m RB Pedro Lima Wolverhampton Wanderers €2.5m €10m CB Max Kilman West Ham United €32m €47.5m CB Aaron Anselmino Chelsea €3m €16.5m LB Renato Veiga Chelsea €3m €14m CM Archie Gray Tottenham Hotspur €18m €41.25m CM Elliot Anderson Nottingham Forest €15m €41.2m RW Yankuba Minteh Brighton & Hove Albion €16m €35m LW Joao Felix Chelsea €30m €52m ST Georginio Rutter Brighton & Hove Albion €18m €46.7m ST Dominic Solanke Tottenham Hotspur €40m €64.3m

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Penders, Lima, Kilman, Anselmino & Veiga

Chelsea dominate the backline in terms of overpaying for talent. The Blues paid €20m for 19-year-old goalkeeper, Mike Penders. The Belgian was only worth €1m at the time, though, so while the move might be a solid investment in the future, it's still quite an overpay right now. They also spent well above the market value for defenders Aaron Anselmino and Renato Veiga. The pair were both worth €3m when they joined, but Enzo Maresca's side spent €16.5m and €14m on them respectively.

Max Kilman's move to West Ham United was viewed as a solid bit of business, but considering he was worth €32m when they made the move, paying €47.5m on him was quite the overpay. Wolves' Pedro Lima arrived this summer from Sport Recife and cost €10m. The 18-year-old was worth just €2.5m at the time, though, so Gary O'Neil's side overpaid by €7.5m. There's plenty of time for him to make the move look like a bargain, however.

Midfielders

Gray, Anderson, Minteh & Felix

Moving onto midfield, we have another Chelsea player in Joao Felix. Having spent the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan at Stamford Bridge, the Portuguese star returned to the Blues this summer. They spent €52m on taking him off of Atletico Madrid and while that would have been considered a bargain in the past, his market value at the time of purchase was only €30m, significantly less than what they paid.

Related Why Chelsea Face ‘Challenge’ to Comply With UEFA’s Financial Rules Chelsea are facing challenging times in their attempt to comply with UEFA's financial rules.

Tottenham Hotspur managed to land highly-rated Leeds prospect Archie Gray this summer, but they had to spend €23.25m more than he was worth to do so. Nottingham Forest brought Elliot Anderson to the City Ground and he's had a solid start to life at the club, but they also spent significantly more on him than he was worth with a fee of €41.2m far higher than his value of €15m. On the right-wing, we have Brighton & Hove Albion's Yankuba Minteh.

The 20-year-old joined Newcastle United last summer, but spent the season out on loan at Feyenoord. He impressed in the Netherlands, though, and it was enough to convince the Seagulls to spend €35m on his services, despite the fact he was valued at €16m when they got the deal done. It was a solid deal for the Magpies who had spent €7m on the winger 12 months earlier and managed to make a €28m profit without him having ever played for the club.

Strikers

Rutter & Solanke

Dominic Solanke's move to Tottenham was one of the biggest eyebrow raisers on the summer. The forward finally hit his groove in the Premier League with Bournemouth last season, scoring 19 goals for the Cherries. This came after several disappointing campaigns in the top flight, though, so Spurs' decision to spend €64.3m on him was a big surprise. Even moreso considering his value was significantly lower than that at €40m. It was a risky move and only time will tell whether the gamble pays off.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dominic Solanke has scored 29 goals in 135 Premier League appearances

Finally, completing the XI, we have Georginio Rutter. The forward had a fine campaign for Leeds United last time out in the Championship and while the Yorkshire club failed to gain promotion back to the Premier League, he did more than enough to convince Brighton that he was ready to return to the top flight himself. The Seagulls spent €46.7m to land their man this summer. At the time of the move, though, he was valued at just €18m, making him one of the biggest overpays in England this year.

Having gone goalless in his previous spell in the top flight with Leeds, the move is a major gamble for Fabian Hurzeler's side, but he's got youth on his side and it could be a long-term investment.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 01.09.2024