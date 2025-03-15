Football supporters in Britain are blessed enough to be housed in some of the most iconic stadiums in the world. Up and down the land, there is a great mix of classical venues and modern grounds. And whilst some of these stadiums may be legendary in British football and may look spectacular on the eye, that doesn't always mean they have great acoustics.

In this article, GIVEMESPORT has ranked the 10 most overrated British stadium atmospheres in football. Of course, this is a subjective list, and it is difficult to compare every football ground in the land, but these sets of fans and stadiums do get overhyped for one reason or another. Whether it's because of their iconic stadium, their former glory, or perhaps they're well known for their anthem, though outside of that, they don't really make much noise.

It's also important to remember that being referred to as "overrated" does not mean the atmosphere is bad. It simply means that the atmosphere doesn't always live up to what it's perceived to be.

Ranking Factors

Living in the past?: The ground may have been electric 10+ years ago, but that it isn't the case now.

The ground may have been electric 10+ years ago, but that it isn't the case now. Only turn up for big games: Quite naturally, the bigger the game is, the louder the crowd becomes. But some clubs and ground take this to a different level.

Quite naturally, the bigger the game is, the louder the crowd becomes. But some clubs and ground take this to a different level. Anthem merchants: Singing a loud anthem at the start of each half and then sitting in silence for the rest of the half does not mean you have a great atmosphere.

10 Bramall Lane

The Home of Sheffield United

Bramall Lane is one of the oldest and most iconic professional sports stadiums in the world because of its rich history in both football and cricket. The famous "Greasy Chip Butty" song has echoed around the stands at S2 for decades now, but the atmosphere has fell over the last four years.

There is no doubt about it, when Sheffield United are singing loud and proud, they can match quite a lot of teams in this country for atmosphere. Having said that, the Blades have not consistently generated great atmospheres ever since the 2019/20 campaign - their first Premier League season under Chris Wilder.

The Blades are one of those football clubs that seem to thrive in being the underdog; that brings the best out of both players and supporters. Like in the 2019/20 campaign for instance, when they were genuine challengers for the top six. In contrast, when they are expected to win games in the Championship, the atmosphere isn't always the best, except for special fixtures like derby days and top of the table clashes.

Capacity 32,050 Opened 1855 Club Sheffield United

9 The Den

The Home of Millwall

Millwall's Den has a famous reputation for being a hostile and very intimidating environment, but in reality, the atmosphere has faded compared to its past. The Lions' infamous "Let Them Come" anthem is still sung loud and proud before the referees whistle, yet the overall atmosphere just isn't what it once was.

While the fans are still passionate, the stadium rarely reaches the levels of intensity it's known for, except for fierce derby clashes. Millwall have not had much to shout about in recent years, with the club consistently finishing in mid-table in the Championship. They've flirted with a play-off run. That is yet to materialise however. Achieving a play-off spot would certainly elevate The Den back to its former glory.

Capacity 20,146 Opened 1993 Club Millwall

8 Turf Moor

The Home of Burnley

Turf Moor is one of the most traditional football stadiums in England's top four divisions. It is an old-school fortress with a tight feel about it, yet its actual atmosphere can be quite underwhelming at times.

Burnley fans are a passionate set of fans. That doesn't necessarily mean they have a 'great' atmosphere though. They have a decent atmosphere, and on derby days and huge games, like everywhere else, the volume goes up. There is no need to blow it out of proportion, Burnley fans!

Capacity 21,944 Opened 1883 Club Burnley

7 Riverside Stadium

The Home of Middlesbrough

Ranking at number seven is Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium. Despite having a modern design and a decent fan base, the Riverside Stadium fails to create a truly raucous atmosphere.

The Boro supporters can be lively during promotion battles or play-off pushes, but large sections of empty seats and quiet spells often make for a lacklustre matchday experience. It simply doesn’t match the energy of more traditional football stadiums. If Middlesbrough found their way back into the Premier League though, this could certainly increase the decibel levels on Teeside.

Capacity 34,742 Opened 1995 Club Middlesbrough

6 Hillsborough

The Home of Sheffield Wednesday

Hillsborough is one of the most historic stadiums in the United Kingdom, but in terms of atmosphere, it’s not as intimidating as it once was. This is largely down to how terrible they've been in the 21st century; the Owls have not tasted Premier League football for 25 years.

Sheffield Wednesday fans can generate noise, but outside of Yorkshire derbies and the Steel City derby, it is often quiet. The ground has also become severely outdated in some areas, which doesn't help. Having an owner that rips off home fans with season tickets doesn't aid matters either in fairness.

Capacity 39,732 Opened 1899 Club Sheffield Wednesday

5 Anfield

The Home of Liverpool

Liverpool’s Anfield is world-famous for its pre-match rendition of "You’ll Never Walk Alone", but beyond that, the atmosphere can be surprisingly flat. While European nights and big Premier League clashes deliver, many routine league matches see a noticeable drop in crowd energy.

The myth of a consistently deafening Anfield doesn’t always hold up in reality. To summarise, Anfield at its loudest can compete against the very best atmospheres in Europe. But, their average matchday atmosphere is just the same as everybody else. Some may feel calling Anfield's atmosphere overrated is harsh, others may agree.

Capacity 61,276 Opened 1884 Club Liverpool

4 London Stadium

The Home of West Ham United

West Ham United's move from Upton Park to the London Stadium was supposed to elevate the club, but it arguably killed their intimidating atmosphere.

The Hammers' famous 'Bubbles' song still proudly rings around the ground, but the sheer distance between the pitch and stands dilutes any noise, making it one of the least effective stadiums for generating a home advantage. The passion of West Ham fans is unquestionable, but the stadium layout works against them. For that reason, they rank fourth on this list.

There is no fix for this either, unless, of course, they build a new stadium with a more traditional feel to it, but that is extremely unlikely.

Capacity 62,500 Opened 2012 Club West Ham United

3 Emirates Stadium

The Home of Arsenal

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

The Emirates is a huge modern stadium, but its atmosphere has long been criticised. In the last few seasons, the Gunners have introduced an official club anthem, "North London Forever". Whilst this has improved the atmosphere, a lot of Arsenal supporters may overestimate how much it improves the atmosphere.

Indeed, Arsenal’s home ground often struggles to generate consistent noise levels, with large portions of the crowd preferring a more subdued matchday experience. The Emirates is often criticised for its expensive tickets and a corporate-heavy crowd, hence the subdued atmosphere.

While it can get lively during big games, particularly in London derbies, let's just say the football is often far better than the atmosphere.

Capacity 60,704 Opened 2006 Club Arsenal

2 Etihad Stadium

The Home of Manchester City