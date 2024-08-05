Highlights Deandre Jordan was a high-flying dunker and dominant rebounder but fell short of reaching superstar status.

Blake Griffin was a slam dunk champ and an All-Star, but injuries derailed potential championship aspirations.

Kemba Walker was an exciting scorer marred by injuries as his career didn't pan out as expected.

The 2010s brought an exciting decade to the NBA .

Players began to light up the scoreboard like never before as the league implemented more rules that embraced a higher-scoring game. Then, a new crop of highly skilled talent emerged on the scene, taking the game by storm.

These players let everyone know the game would be in excellent hands.

However, as the game and its players gain more popularity and are surrounded by more hype, there will always be stars who show fantastic promise and tremendous talent but are prematurely anointed as generational talents.

There was hope that these stars would carry the torch of the league and their teams to the ultimate prize of being world champions.

As overrated as these players might have been, they were still good in their own right. Yet, they did not quite reach the pinnacle of what was widely expected of them by fans, the media and their colleagues.

A few of them are still in the league today, though they're on the back nine of their careers.

Let’s look at the five most overrated NBA players of the 2010s.

5 Deandre Jordan

Nasty dunker, rim protector, and rebounder

DeAndre Jordan is a 6-foot-11, 265-pound center drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers with the 35th overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft. He came into the league as a high-energy backup big who could protect the rim.

By his third season, he was a starter.

Jordan was a terror on defense, an excellent rebounder and a high-percentage scorer from the field. By 2013, he had been selected for the Men's Team USA minicamp in Vegas.

Jordan's stock increased when the Clippers acquired "Point God" Chris Paul . He was a true leader and floor general who knew how to get Jordan and his teammates the ball in their favorite spots.

It was then that the Clippers became known as "Lob City."

Alongside Paul, Jordan elevated his game and led the league in rebounding and field goal percentage in 2016-17. He became an All-Star that season, averaging 12.7 points, 13.8 rebounds and shooting 70 percent from the field.

Sadly, Jordan was a liability from the free-throw line, shooting a terrible 48 percent.

Jordan was a bonfied star and fans ate it all up. He has some of the nastiest dunks we have seen.

However, was Jordan the player fans and the media made him up to be?

The Texas A&M alum was a one-time All-Star and a three-time All-NBA player throughout the decade. He also made an All-Defensive team twice and led the league in total rebounds.

Jordan experienced a four-year run of success and accolades. Yet, as good as he was as a player, he was never quite the star he was made out to be.

Deandre Jordan Stats in the 2010s Category Stat GP 766 PPG 9.9 RPG 11.3 FG% 67.1

4 Blake Griffin

Highflyer and slam dunk champ





Blake Griffin came into the NBA as the first overall pick of the 2009 NBA Draft by the Clippers.

After being redshirted with injuries in the 2009-10 season, the 6-foot-9, 250-pound skywalker's official rookie season as a player began in the 2010-11 season, in which he averaged 22.5 points and 12.1 rebounds. That season, Griffin was selected as an NBA All-Star and Rookie of the Year.

He was also the 2011 Slam Dunk Champion at All-Star Weekend, winning the contest by jumping over the hood of a Kia and dunking the ball for the win.

So, Griffin's bar was set pretty high right out of the gate.

The following season, with the addition of Paul, not only did Griffin's star get brighter, but great expectations were placed on his shoulders to bring an NBA title to the Clippers. Fans and media alike fell in love with Griffin, even voting him a starter of the 2012 Western Conference All-Star Team.

The former Oklahoma Sooner would put up career-high numbers in points in the next few seasons and establish himself as an All-NBA talent. However, due to the friction between Griffin and Paul, the team never really gelled as it would have needed to become a champion.

Unfortunately, Blake’s next few seasons were plagued with injuries, and the team ultimately fell short of its objective.

To make matters worse, the team moved off of Paul in the 2017-18 season to appease Griffin. With Paul, the team was 280-129 for a 68.5-win percentage. Without Paul, Griffin’s record with the Clippers was only 84-100.

However, still bothered by injuries, the team moved off of Griffin as well mid-season, sending him to the Detroit Pistons .

The organization came to the realization that Griffin was not the star it hoped he would be.

Though he would make another All-Star team in the 2018-19 season with Detroit, Griffin never led the team to much success. In four seasons, he led them to one postseason appearance, and due to injury, he could only participate in two of those games.

After 15 seasons, Griffin would retire. He was a six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA player. Though he had a great career, Griffin never reached the pinnacle of success that many expected him to.

Blake Griffin Career Stats Category Stat GP 765 PPG 19.0 RPG 8.0 APG 4.1

3 Kemba Walker

Talented scorer who was exciting to watch

Kemba Walker was the No. 9 overall pick of the Charlotte Hornets (then-Bobcats) in the 2011 NBA Draft.

Upon arrival, he proved to be a solid player who the team could rely on to put the ball in the basket. He was a glimmer of hope for a Charlotte team with no answers.

The team finished the 2011-12 lockout-shortened season with a 7-59 record.

Over the next few seasons, Walker would significantly improve as a player and eventually establish himself as an All-Star talent. Sadly, he was looked to as a savior for the Charlotte franchise, but the team lacked the depth to consistently make the playoffs. When they did, they were bounced in the first round.

Kemba had his most productive season in 2018-19, when he averaged a career-high 25.6 points and dished out six assists a game. Still, Charlotte finished under .500 and did not make the playoffs.

Frustrated by carrying a franchise without help, Kemba signed with the Boston Celtics for the 2019-20 season. There was hope that he could revitalize the fan base and help the team achieve its goal of becoming champions.

Unfortunately, Walker would make one more All-Star team that year as a member of the Celtics before his career took a decline. He was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder , which bought out his contract.

Plagued by knee injuries, Walker spent one final season with the New York Knicks but was pulled from the rotation. He played nine games with the Dallas Mavericks before ultimately finding himself out of the NBA.

The UConn legend is one of the decade's top five "what if" stories. There was a lot of hype and expectation surrounding his career that we sadly didn't get to see.

Kemba Walker Career Stats Category Stat GP 750 PPG 19.3 APG 5.3 RPG 3.8

2 Bradley Beal

Sharpshooter and high-volume scorer

Bradley Beal entered the NBA as the third pick of the 2012 NBA Draft.

The Washington Wizards saw Beal as a shooting guard with great potential that they could pair in the backcourt alongside John Wall . The team was rebuilding and needed offensive firepower.

In the 2016-17 season, Beal and Wall led Washington to the franchise's best record (49-33) since the 1974-75 season. Beal averaged nearly 25 points a game during the postseason, leading the team to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

That season, Beal would become one of three players ( Vince Carter and Kevin Durant ) to average 23 points and shoot over 40 percent from three-point territory at age 23 or younger.

It appeared that the sky was the limit for Beal, and great expectations were placed on him to help lead the Wizards to great success.

However, his co-star, Wall, was plagued by injuries the following season and beyond, leaving Beal to take the team on his shoulders alone.

By the close of the decade, Beal was scoring more than 30 points per game but struggled to get the team into the postseason, especially with his own set of injuries.

Beal was a player who once looked like a franchise guy that a team could build around, but we will never know just how good he could have been.

He is still in the league and an excellent player. However, due to poor choices by the Wizards front office and Beal's injury history, he ended the decade as simply the best player on a bad team.

Bradley Beal Stats in the 2010s Category Stat GP 545 PPG 21.0 RPG 4.0 APG 4.0 3P% 38.0

1 DeMar DeRozan

King of the midrange

Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images

DeMar DeRozan was the ninth overall pick of the 2009 draft by the Toronto Raptors . Before long, he showed then-coach Jay Triano that he was a promising player who deserved to start.

By season two, DeRozan had put the league on notice and showed flashes of greatness by scoring 17.2 points per game and being one of the most improved players that year.

By the 2013-14 season, DeRozan had established himself as the star of the Toronto team and earned a spot on the 2014 Eastern Conference All-Star team. He also led the team to its first playoff berth in six seasons.

DeRozan showed promise as one of the league's up-and-coming players.

He led the Raptors to the playoffs each of the next five seasons, even taking them to the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2015-16 season.

In the 2017-18 season, he and the Raptors clicked on all cylinders, winning 59 games to earn the best record in the Eastern Conference. Still, they were dismissed in the conference semifinals.

There was high hope for DeRozan and the Raptors throughout the decade. However, it became evident that he was not the player to lead the team to championship glory.

NBA star Kawhi Leonard was unhappy with his situation with the San Antonio Spurs and wanted out, so the Raptors traded DeRozan in a deal for Leonard. The Canadian-based team saw this as its best chance to take the team to the next level, and it worked.

The Raptors became champions the following season (2018-19) after trading DeRozan, while the Spurs were out in the first round. Unfortunately, San Antonio has not been to the playoffs since.

DeRozan is still playing today and is highly productive. This isn't to take anything away from the player he is. However, many people overrated him, feeling he was the star who would lead a team to an NBA title.

DeMar DeRozan Best Season as a Raptor 2016-17 Category Stat GP 74 PPG 27.3 RPG 5.2 APG 3.9