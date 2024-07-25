Highlights Michael Vick, despite his physical talents, struggled with inconsistent ball placement and reading defenses.

DeShaun Foster, a boom-or-bust running back, had below-average rankings in most seasons.

Reggie Bush's NFL performance did not meet high expectations, including being selected as the second overall pick.

Some players become well-known in the NFL and maintain a star reputation even without consistent playoff success or stellar performance. Their early achievements, such as multiple Pro Bowl selections, often cement their status, leading fans to regard them as great players despite later declines in their performance.

Statistics, however, may tell a different story, revealing that these players might not have been as exceptional as their reputation suggests.

Here are the 10 most overrated NFL players of the 2000s.

1 Michael Vick

Vick had all-world talent but was plagued with inconsistencies.

Quarterback Michael Vick was a charismatic and prominent figure. At times, he was the best athlete on the field, particularly early in his career with the Atlanta Falcons, and he had the arm strength to throw 60-yard missiles. However, qualities and appearance alone are not enough.

Despite his tremendous physical talent, the Virginia Tech graduate was a raw player who struggled with ball placement and reading defenses. He was a great runner, but when he dropped back to pass, he played like Tyler Thigpen or Derek Anderson, quarterbacks whose stats are similar to Vick's career averages: 6.7 yards per pass attempt, 1.4 touchdowns for every interception, and a 52.8% completion rate.

In 2010, Vick had his best season, completing a career-high 62.6% of his passes. He threw 21 touchdown passes and only six interceptions while playing for the Philadelphia Eagles.

2 DeShaun Foster

Foster was a boom-or-bust running back.

DeShaun Foster was selected in the second round (34th overall) of the 2002 NFL Draft. He had a promising preseason but was injured during a game against the New England Patriots and spent the rest of the season on injured reserve. However, he returned to play alongside Stephen Davis the next season, whose physical approach complemented Foster's speed. Foster was indeed a good player, but he was one of the most overrated players of the 2000s.

He was the perfect example of a boom-or-bust running back. He would make a few big plays each game but often left his quarterback in tough situations with second-and-9 plays. Once a year, he would have a great game against the Falcons and convince everyone he was a good NFL starter for another year. He was ranked below average in four out of six seasons.

He only managed 4.3 yards per carry in two seasons, which is average for running backs, and never had more than three rushing touchdowns in a season. In 2007, Foster had 100 more carries than DeAngelo Williams but averaged only 3.5 yards per carry compared to Williams' 5.0 yards per carry.

3 Chris Chambers

Chambers catch percentage is consistently low.

Chris Chambers Pro Bowl selection in 2005 and his ability to make impressive catches earned him a reputation as a star wide receiver. However, like a baseball player who needs many at-bats to reach 100 RBIs, Chambers struggled with consistently catching the ball and running the short and medium routes that top wide receivers need to excel in.

What's interesting is his catch percentage. Even though Chambers' performance varies widely, his catch percentage stays about the same. In simple terms, no matter how poor the quarterback or team is, top wide receivers catch a higher percentage of passes than Chambers. For example, in 2005 Steve Smith was a key player for Carolina Panthers with little help from his team, and he caught 69% of his passes.

Santana Moss, similar to Smith, caught 63% of his passes. Hines Ward, who also had limited help, caught 61% of his passes. This trend is consistent over several seasons; top wide receivers, and even those slightly below the top tier, generally catch around 60% or more of the passes thrown to them. Chambers' percentage is lower in comparison. In 2006, he caught just 59 of the 153 passes thrown to him, like having two full games with only incomplete passes. That's one of the lowest figures for a wide receiver since 1994.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Chris Chambers accumulated 7,648 receiving yards and scored 58 touchdown receptions throughout his NFL career.

4 Jamal Lewis

Jamal Lewis is overrated despite his high yardage.

Everywhere you look, the running back is elevated. Coaches and announcers emphasize giving the ball to a standout runner early and late in the game. Fantasy football is designed to make running backs the most significant players, leaving fans preoccupied with finding the next stud running back.

This has caused many running backs, like Jamal Lewis, to be overrated. This is mainly due to his inconsistency. In 2003, when he rushed for more than 2,000 yards, a significant portion came from a few long runs. Although the Baltimore Ravens led the league in rushing yardage that year, they were only tied for ninth place in rushing first downs. Additionally, Lewis fumbled the ball nine times during that season, which was not a positive point of his performance.

Throughout his career, Lewis has never finished in the top 10 for running back DVOA (Defense-Adjusted Value Over Average). This is quite different from players like Marshall Faulk and Priest Holmes, who finished in the top 10 five times, or LaDainian Tomlinson, who achieved this three times.

5 Eli Manning

Manning's Super Bowl wins are exaggerated.

Eli Manning, a former football quarterback who played in the NFL for 16 seasons with the New York Giants. You can't talk about the NFL in the 21st century without mentioning Manning's dramatic late-game performance in Super Bowl 42, where he beat Tom Brady and the undefeated New England Patriots.

Here is the problem: his performance in both Super Bowl wins is just overly exaggerated. In Super Bowl 42, Manning passed for 255 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He had 296 yards and one touchdown in Super Bowl 46. While these numbers are decent, they're not extraordinary. The Giants' defense played a crucial role, keeping Brady's team to 14 and 17 points and securing the victory.

Manning was not an exceptional regular-season quarterback, finishing with a .500 record of 117-117. A closer look at his Super Bowl MVP awards shows that his legacy might not be as strong as it seems. In many ways, Manning is more comparable to Joe Flacco than to the typical Hall of Fame quarterback.

6 Adam Vinatieri

Vinatieri's clutch kicks are not that simple.

We all know that Adam Vinatieri made two crucial field goals that helped his team win Super Bowls. However, he is known for having the most clutch field goals of any kicker in recent history because he has had more opportunities to make clutch kicks than anyone else.

Since 1995, Vinatieri has had 30 chances to tie or win a game in the final two minutes or overtime. Jason Elam is the only other kicker with more than 22 such chances. Not only did Elam have fewer chances, but he also made a higher percentage of his clutch kicks—89 percent compared to Vinatieri's 80 percent. Additionally, Elam's kicks were from an average distance of 38.7 yards, which is longer than Vinatieri's average distance of 34.3 yards.

Vinatieri is perfect when it comes to clutch kicks in the playoffs, meaning he has made every important field goal attempt in playoff games. However, David Akers, the only other kicker with at least three playoff attempts, has also been perfect in his clutch playoff kicks. Studies have shown that a kicker's field goal percentage can be unpredictable and random from year to year. Vinatieri's performance reflects this, as his field goal percentages varied greatly from 74 percent to 94 percent, then 80 percent, 89 percent, and finally 79 percent over five seasons from 2003 to 2007.

On the other hand, a kicker's ability on kickoffs tends to be more stable and consistent. Unfortunately, Vinatieri has never been particularly impressive in this area. His kickoff performance has not stood out, and he has not shown notable skill or consistency in that aspect of his game.

7 Reggie Bush

Reggie's NFL performance fell short.

When most people hear Reggie Bush's name, they think of greatness. And, from the common person, that may seem like a fair appraisal. He was everywhere: in commercials, on TV shows, in magazines, and more. From the moment Reggie entered the NFL, everyone expected him to become the next great running back and almost guaranteed to win Rookie of the Year.

The former USC Heisman star, who made opponents look dumb on the field in college, was fighting hard to fit in the NFL. In his debut season, he rushed for 565 yards and averaged 3.6 yards per carry, ranking 42nd among running backs. It seemed like analysts didn't notice these facts.

You never hear them mention the numbers, only giving praise and applause, which is confusing. All you will hear is, "What an amazing play by Reggie Bush." Yet, anytime he lost yards by dancing around, the announcers still didn't blame Bush.

He averaged less than four yards per carry for three straight seasons. Although he is good as a return man and a receiver out of the backfield, the New Orleans Saints didn't choose him as the second overall pick just for him to be like Dave Meggett.

8 DeAngelo Hall

There is a difference between being an athlete and being a good football player, and DeAngelo Hall is a great example of this. He looks fantastic because of his athletic abilities, especially his speed. However, this impressive appearance can sometimes make you overlook his weaknesses. For instance, while he might appear fast and skilled, you might not notice when other players gain a lot of yards against him with simple passes, like hooks and slants.

The Washington Commanders gave him a huge contract based on just half a season of good play, without considering his poor performance with the Oakland Raiders and only slightly better performance with Atlanta. Despite the impressive stats in that short period, they seemed to overlook his overall track record, where he didn't consistently perform at a high level.

9 Terence Newman

Newman is one of the most tenured cornerbacks.

In the future, experts who study football history will look closely at Terence Newman. His career is unusual because most cornerbacks stop playing by age 33 or 34. Newman, however, played until he was 39 years old, remaining a starter. Drafted fifth overall in 2003, he spent nine seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, three with the Cincinnati Bengals, and his last three with the Minnesota Vikings. Throughout his career, he made 42 interceptions, 183 pass breakups, forced eight fumbles, and recovered 11.

But here is the thing: he never played at an exceptionally high level after being drafted. Unlike Nnamdi Asomugha, teams didn't avoid throwing the ball his way, and he didn't accumulate large numbers of passes defended or interceptions like Asante Samuel or Charles Woodson. While he is a useful cornerback who is generally good at keeping plays in front of him, he is paid like an elite player. However, he hasn't established a consistent history of performing at that elite level. Which just doesn't make sense.

10 Jammal Brown

Brown always had frequent penalties

Every offensive lineman sometimes gets into a tough spot and has to pull down a defender who is rushing to tackle the quarterback to protect him. This is a normal part of the game. However, you would expect better performance for a player who made it to the Pro Bowl, like Jammal Brown.

pecifically, you wouldn't expect him to have seven holding penalties in just 15 games. This number of penalties suggests he struggled more than you would hope for someone with his level of achievement.

This may be just a one-year mistake since Brown had only eight holding penalties over his first three seasons. However, it's difficult to call an offensive lineman exceptional at his job when he has to use his last-resort move, like holding, once every other game. This frequent use of holding penalties indicates that he is having more trouble than you would expect from a top-level player.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.