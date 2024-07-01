Highlights Deebo Samuel's role with the San Francisco 49ers doesn't justify his salary.

When the NFL season starts, there are roughly 1,700 roster spots. With so many players, it’s hard to do a comprehensive analysis of every single one of them, which can lead to miscalculations about their ability and talent.

The simple fact is that some players receive too much love and become overrated. They may not necessarily be bad. In fact, they usually have to be at least formidable talents to gain substantial praise in the first place. However, their success either becomes exaggerated, or their decline goes unnoticed.

These are the 10 most overrated players entering the 2024 NFL season.

1 Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Samuel’s role in the current 49ers offense isn’t worth his salary

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is one of the league’s most fascinating and exhilarating players. He’s also an injury-prone and highly volatile one. The addition of Christian McCaffrey has made Samuel’s rushing less valuable, and Brandon Aiyuk’s emergence has essentially made him the third option on the pass-catching chart.

Samuel is still valuable to the 49ers’ operation. But for a player carrying a cap hit of over $28.6 million in 2024, it feels like San Francisco should be getting a little more. While health has hindered Samuel the last two seasons, it’s hard to see him even being a top-three player in his offense.

2 Derwin James, S, Los Angeles Chargers

James had the worst season of his career in 2023

In 2018, Derwin James looked like the league’s next great safety. He had multi-position versatility and a knack for making big plays with the Los Angeles Chargers.

In the years since, however, James’ performance on the field has dipped. In fact, his 2023 campaign marked the first time he missed the Pro Bowl when playing a full season.

It’s hard to say if James’ decline is a byproduct of the numerous injuries or Brandon Staley’s disastrous scheme. He’ll have a chance to prove himself with new coach Jim Harbaugh in 2024, but his undisciplined play should invoke concern.

3 Joey Bosa, DE, Los Angeles Chargers

Bosa hasn’t been a game-changer in years

In all fairness, Joey Bosa’s health has been a leading factor in his inability to contribute to the Los Angeles Chargers. He’s played in just 14 games the last two years and has played through injuries in many of the weeks he was active.

With that said, Bosa has done little of note since the 2021 season and hasn’t played with much effort in his limited playing time the last two years.

If he stays healthy for a full 17 games, will he record double-digit sack totals? Probably. But in today’s NFL, that’s hardly meaningful. At this point, Bosa’s relation to elite-level edges starts and stops with his younger brother.

4 DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Metcalf isn’t as well-rounded as many of his peers

Seattle Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf is one of the freakiest athletes in the league. But as he enters his sixth NFL season, he has been unable to become anything more.

For what he is, a toolsy, vertical threat, Metcalf is among the best in the league today. But in comparison to many of his contemporaries, he falls short.

In a league with players like Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase, both of whom can do a little bit of everything, Metcalf’s lack of refinement as a route runner can rear its ugly head from time to time. He’s closer to being out of the top 15 than he is to being in the top seven in the receiver rankings.

5 Devin White, LB, Philadelphia Eagles

White may cause headaches in Philadelphia

Devin White gained notoriety for his role in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl run during the 2020 season. Since then, it’s been a mixed bag for the 2019 top-five pick.

White has always been an incredibly mistake-prone player. He consistently misses tackles and has inexplicable lapses in coverage. A change of scenery with the Philadelphia Eagles could provide him with a fresh start, but it doesn’t change the type of player he is and the kinds of problems that can pose.

6 Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions

Goff has yet to prove he’s not a system quarterback

Jared Goff’s reputation has taken a complete 180 in his last two seasons with the Detroit Lions, so much so that it’s fair to wonder if some have gone too far. Goff isn’t considered a system quarterback the way guys like Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa are, but he should be.

The Cal product is accurate and strong-armed but has limited improvisational ability and is typically highly reliant on his offensive coordinator. With Sean McVay and now Ben Johnson, Goff has been excellent. But if Johnson leaves for a head coaching job next offseason, Lions fans may be in for a rude awakening.

7 Bobby Wagner, LB, Washington Commanders

Wagner isn’t as dominant as his numbers may suggest

Bobby Wagner, who signed a one-year, $6.5 million deal with the Washington Commanders during the offseason, has managed to continue producing despite his physical decline. However, pure tackling numbers aren’t the best indicators of on-field performance.

While Wagner has few bad plays, taking great angles and using sound tackling techniques, he doesn’t create many, either. He doesn’t have the all-around playmaking and versatility that he did early in his career with the Seahawks, which is quite evident on tape.

No one is denying that Wagner is still a quality player, nor should they be, but he is no longer in the discussion for being one of the top three or four linebackers in the league, as some have suggested.

8 Orlando Brown Jr., OT, Cincinnati Bengals

Brown’s lack of athleticism makes him vulnerable to speedy edge rushers

The Cincinnati Bengals' move to sign Orlando Brown Jr. to a four-year, $64.092 million contract during the 2023 offseason paid little dividends, as the Oklahoma alum had arguably the worst season of his NFL career.

He gave up a career-high seven sacks and 45 hurries and was mediocre in the run game. Brown may be a starting-caliber tackle, but he’s never been an exceptional one, even if his contract suggests it.

9 Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

Kamara no longer delivers as a runner

Fantasy football relevance is the only thing keeping New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in running back discussions. He’s been an inefficient runner since 2021, and while he’s still a good pass-catcher, he doesn’t exactly do much with those receptions, averaging just 6.2 yards per catch last season.

Kamara doesn’t force missed tackles or churn out big runs the way he used to, which spells the end of his time as an elite running back.

10 Kayvon Thibodeaux, LB, New York Giants

Thibodeaux’s sack numbers were greatly inflated

It’s not that New York Giants edge Kayvon Thibodeaux’s talent is overrated; it’s more that his play in 2023 has led to some unwarranted comparisons to other young edges.

Most of Thibodeaux’s 11.5 sacks came from blown blocking assignments or the quarterback failing to get rid of the ball in a timely fashion. The film suggests that his 2023 production won’t be sustainable unless he plays at a markedly higher level this year.

