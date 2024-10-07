Football has forever been surrounded by opinions, which is one of the things that makes the game so popular and universally loved. In Britain, fans are particularly outspoken, constantly comparing and criticising something, whether it be their team, another team, the laws of the game, or players.

Supporters are often guilty of overrating their players, especially in Britain, so with that in mind, here is a look at the most overrated players in British football history.

Ranking Factors

Overall career achievements

Drop off from their initial expectations

International contribution

10 Ross Barkley

Notable Clubs: Everton, Chelsea, Aston Villa

An Everton boy born and bred, Ross Barkley was living the dream at the start of his career.

A vital part of his hometown club, as they attempted to push for Europe under David Moyes and Roberto Martinez, Barkley began his career in great form, and was able to make a great impact. After a few years, his form did stutter a little, but he still continued to play well for the Toffees, and in 2018 he decided to move to Chelsea in a bid to add some silverware to his collection.

At Chelsea, Barkley ultimately just became another number, and was never able to break into the side or have any real impact. Barkley scored just five goals during his four years in London, where he departed for Nice, following a disappointing loan spell at Aston Villa.

After a year in Nice, Barkley moved to newly promoted Luton Town, and was fantastic, as the Hatters attempted to survive in the Premier League. Despite his late career rejuvenation, the English midfielder ultimately failed to live up to the hype he once promised, and should have become one of the best midfielders of his generation.

Ross Barkley Career Stats Appearances 423 Goals 62 Trophies 3

9 Craig Bellamy

Notable Clubs: Newcastle United, Liverpool, West Ham, Man City

A player with blistering pace, and never giving defenders a moment's rest, Craig Bellamy had all the attributes to be an elite player, yet he never was. Frequently accused of having serious attitude problems, and being a nuisance in the dressing room, Bellamy was often an unpopular teammate, and struggled to find a home during his career. He ended up turning out for nine different clubs across 11 spells, indicating his struggles at settling.

Clearly a talented player, it is no surprise teams such as Newcastle, Liverpool and Man City chose to sign him. However, both internationally and for his clubs, he didn't deliver what he should have. 32 goals, right at the start of his career, with Norwich, is the most he scored for one club, which is not enough for a player of his ability.

Craig Bellamy Career Stats Appearances 543 Goals 167 Trophies 4

8 David Bentley

Notable Clubs: Arsenal, Blackburn, Tottenham

A player who displayed an incredible amount of talent when coming through the Arsenal academy, and being tipped to be the man to take over from David Beckham in the England side, David Bentley was expected to do great things.

After a promising start to life in the Arsenal first team at just 18, and some successful loan spells at Norwich and Blackburn, Bentley decided to hand in a transfer request to make a permanent move to Blackburn. During his time with Blackburn, Bentley went on to become one of the more exciting players in the league as a constant threat on the wing.

This run of form across his two years in Lancashire prompted Tottenham to sign the England man, and from there his career began to deteriorate. Only scoring twice in his first year, and then slipping down the pecking order, behind Aaron Lennon and Niko Kranjcar, Bentley was unable to reach the levels he once suggested he might. After numerous poor seasons at the club, Bentley was loaned out to Birmingham, West Ham, FC Rostov and Blackburn, where he never scored another goal, and retired at just 29 years old.

David Bentley Tottenham Stats Appearances 62 Goals 5 Assists 11

7 Ravel Morrison

Notable Clubs: Man United, West Ham, Lazio, Derby

If former Man United players are to be believed, it sounded as though Ravel Morrison was the second coming of Pele when he was coming through the United academy – Wayne Rooney even claimed he was better than Paul Pogba.

Hotly tipped by anyone who saw him to be a major success, Morrison was expected to break into the Man United first team and continue to push them toward glory, yet this was far from the case.

A player with horrendous attitude problems, Morrison ended up playing for 15 different clubs during his career, never settling, and never making any sort of impact wherever he went. The best spell of his career was during a loan spell at QPR, where he scored six goals, the most prolific season of his career.

Few players are as great an example of wasted talent as Ravel Morrison, and after being so widely tipped for greatness, there are many who have been let down by the former Man United talent.

Ravel Morrison Career Stats Total Clubs 15 Appearances 210 Goals 32

6 Theo Walcott

Notable Clubs: Southampton, Arsenal, Everton

When Theo Walcott was named in the England squad for the 2006 World Cup at just 17 years old, a few eyebrows were raised. Maybe other players who were omitted were better, but he was so highly rated by those at the FA that they felt he could do with the experience, as he would be a vital player for years to come.

After breaking through at Southampton at 16, and then joining Arsenal a year later, Theo Walcott promised to be a Premier League legend. Although he did go on to enjoy a fine career both internationally and with Arsenal, Walcott never reached the levels expected of him.

One of the fastest footballers of all time, Walcott may have suffered from not knowing his best position, often fluctuating between being a striker and a winger. Regularly letting himself down in front of goal, Walcott only managed 80 Premier League goals in nearly 400 appearances, which is very disappointing for a player who broke onto the scene at just 16.

Theo Walcott England Stats Appearances 47 Goals 8 Trophies 0

5 Steve McManaman

Notable Clubs: Liverpool, Real Madrid, Man City

When British players go abroad, particularly to Real Madrid, it is a brave and risky decision.

Steve McManaman left Liverpool in 1999 for the Spanish giants, and unfortunately for him, he never made the impact he would have hoped for. Mostly used as a substitute during his time in Spain, the midfielder was far from a prolific goalscorer, netting only eight times in 94 appearances for Real Madrid. A club blessed with so much talent, it is a challenge for anyone to break into the team as the competition is so great, which McManaman discovered.

Due to his lack of game time in Spain, and not being particularly rated by Glenn Hoddle and Sven Goran Eriksson, he equally struggled to make an impact for the national side, making just 37 appearances for England. For a player who had a great spell with Liverpool, and was then signed by Real Madrid McManaman's career was never what it should have been.

Steve McManaman Career Stats Appearances 566 Goals 80 Trophies 9

4 Jonathan Woodgate

Notable Clubs: Leeds, Newcastle, Real Madrid, Tottenham

Once tipped to be a future England captain, Jonathan Woodgate was yet another player who was unable to deliver on his initial promise.

Coming through at Leeds where he was described as 'the jewel in their crown', Woodgate was an incredibly talented defender with remarkable attributes. After five successful years in Yorkshire, Woodgate was sold to Newcastle due to the club's financial issues, which sparked a lot of anger from Leeds fans. He quickly became a fan favourite at Newcastle, but injuries meant he only made 28 appearances for the North East club.

Despite suffering numerous injuries throughout his career, to the shock of the football world, Woodgate joined Real Madrid in 2004, where he spent three years. However, in those three years he was only able to make nine appearances, and had one of the worst debuts in football history. An own goal and a red card was not the way he wanted to announce himself to the Spanish club.

After initially being one of the best around, and many expecting to be a mainstay in the England team for years, Woodgate only managed eight appearances for the national team, in a career which was cursed by many injuries.

Jonathan Woodgate Career Stats Total Clubs 6 Appearances 389 Trophies 1

3 Dele Alli

Notable Clubs: Tottenham, Everton, Besiktas

Few players have had the initial impact in the Premier League that Dele Alli had, but few have also had a fall-off on the same scale.

Arriving at Tottenham from MK Dons in 2015, Dele was rather unknown to the masses, but this soon changed. With 44 goal involvements in his first 70 Premier League appearances across 2015/16 and 2016/17, the Englishman quickly became one of the best players in the league, as Mauricio Pochettino's side challenged for the title.

Dele Alli also secured himself a regular starting spot in the England side, playing in every game of the 2018 World Cup, where England were ultimately defeated by Croatia in the semi-finals. Despite this great first few years of his career, due to a number of on and off-field issues, Dele's career came crashing down, and he soon found himself out of the Tottenham side, and heading permanently to Everton. Injuries and personal issues followed, and Dele was never able to rediscover the player he once was.

Dele Alli hasn't made an appearance since February 2023, when he was on loan at Besiktas, a sad tale for a player who once offered so much.

Dele Alli Career Stats Post 2020/21 Appearances 75 Goals 8 Assists 6

2 Marcus Rashford

Notable Clubs: Man United

Marcus Rashford exploded onto the scene in 2016, with a brace against FC Midtjylland in the Europa League, before a brace against Arsenal on his Premier League debut, just a few days later.

After this incredible start to his professional career, it seemed as though Rashford would go onto become a Man United and England legend, yet this hasn't quite been the case. A player with blistering pace and incredible technique, Rashford has all the attributes to be one of the best in the world, however he has never been able to show this for a prolonged period of time.

Often accused of having a bad attitude, and even being dropped by Erik ten Hag for it, the Englishman has failed to become what he should have, and may reach the end of his career wondering: what if?

Marcus Rashford Career Stats Appearances 426 Goals 140 Trophies 6

1 Michael Owen

Notable Clubs: Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle, Man United

For a man who won the Premier League Golden Boot at ages 18 and 19, plus a Ballon d'Or at just 22 years old, it may seem harsh to describe him as overrated. However, after the initial promise, Michael Owen's career never reached the heights it should have.

In a career marred by injury, Owen only managed 362 appearances in his 17-year career, an average of just 21 games per season. After such an incredible start to his career, and a move to Real Madrid, it seemed as though the striker had the world as his feet, but that ultimately wasn't the case. It can't be ignored that he is England's sixth all-time leading scorer, and has a Premier League title to his name, however, he was never able to be the player he once promised to be.

Michael Owen Stats After Leaving Liverpool Appearances 186 Goals 65 Trophies 3

Stats via Transfermarkt - correct as of 07-10-24.