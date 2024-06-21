Highlights Madden tends to overhype NFL stars past their prime.

RB and QB player ratings in Madden differ greatly from consensus.

Injury history inclusion is needed for accurate player ratings.

EA Sports has recently revealed additional details about Madden 25, including the trailer, release date, and player ratings. Recently, it seems that Madden sales have been decreasing, as the company recently revealed that it was down 10% in full game sales. But this year, the competition is real, as NCAA Football will be making its comeback.

There are some updates that Madden 25 is planning to make much-needed improvements to the game, but it's always interesting to see how software developers and EA Sports employees go about player ratings for the game.

And sometimes, that can be the difference between what makes the game feel realistic and unrealistic. It would be pretty weird if Ezekiel Elliott was sprinting past defenders in the open field in Madden 25, right?

10 Most Overrated Madden 25 Player Ratings Player Madden Rating OG Zack Martin - DAL 98 overall RB Derrick Henry - BAL 94 overall RB Joe Mixon - HOU 91 overall CB Tre'Davious White - LAR 90 overall RB Josh Jacobs - GB 90 overall QB Tua Tagovailoa - MIA 88 overall WR Cooper Kupp - LAR 88 overall WR Mike Williams - NYJ 87 overall EDGE Von Miller - BUF 87 overall EDGE Chase Young - NO 85 overall

For the most part, EA Sports does get it right. But with hundreds of NFL players in a video game, they're bound to get a few wrong. In this case, there are 10 players that they overrated with their upcoming installment of the game.

1 Zack Martin (Dallas Cowboys) - 98 Rating

Martin is a first ballot Hall of Famer, but his play was below his own standards

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

When it's Zack Martin's time to enter the Hall of Fame, you can pencil him in as a first-ballot player. However, 2023 wasn't the best of his performances. Martin still played at a high level, but he clearly wasn't playing at the level we're used to seeing him play. Granted, he's going to be 34 years old in November, and he was nursing some injuries throughout the season.

However, it's hard not to rate Martin highly. He is one of the greatest offensive linemen to ever play the game, but 98 overall is extremely high for a player that maybe has his best football behind him. He's still worthy of a rating within the 90s, but his current rating feels like it's due more to his previous success than the player we saw in 2023.

There is still hope that Martin can get healthier in 2024 and play at a Hall of Fame level once again, but as it looks right now, he's not worthy of being one of the top-10 highest rated players in Madden 25.

2 Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) - 94 Rating

Henry is still good, but not 94 overall good

© Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

The word "generational" is overused, especially around the time of the NFL Draft. But Derrick Henry should be considered a generational RB. He's defeated father-time and has rushed for over 1,500 yards in three of the last five seasons. The problem is that one of those subpar seasons was last year.

That's a lot of rushing yards to expect yearly out of an NFL running back, but 2023 was tied for Henry's least efficient season as a pro. It's hard to imagine that after a season like last, a 30-year-old running back will overcome the odds and rush for even 1,300+ yards.

Derrick Henry's YPC by Year Year Yards per carry 2016 4.5 2017 4.2 2018 4.9 2019 5.1 2020 5.4 2021 4.3 2022 4.4 2023 4.2

Right now, Henry is being rated as the third best running back in Madden 25. A lot of the running backs in Madden 25 are incorrectly rated, but Henry is no longer deserving of a 90-rating.

In comparison, Jonathan Taylor is rated 87 overall and Jahmyr Gibbs is rated 83 overall. Both RBs are at least in the same conversation as the 30-year-old Henry (even if he has landed in a much better situation this offseason), but are extremely underrated compared to his player rating.

3 Joe Mixon (Houston Texans) - 91 Rating

Has Mixon ever been an RB worthy of a 90+ player rating?

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Once again, Madden 25 is completely off with their running back ratings. Henry's 94 overall player rating is at least somewhat understandable due to his name and previous success, but Joe Mixon has never been an RB worth a 90+ overall player rating.

Mixon's a fantastic fantasy RB due to the overwhelming touches he received on the Cincinnati Bengals, but he's mainly been an inefficient running back throughout his career.

Through seven years in the league, Mixon averaged over 4.5 YPC only once, back in 2018. He's had three seasons where he's averaged less than 4.0 YPC. Even while understanding that he hasn't always had the best offensive line, this is an incredibly overhyped player in Madden 25.

Based on the current landscape of the RB player ratings, it feels appropriate that Mixon would be around 85 overall. He's been a good receiving back throughout his career, but efficiency hasn't been something we have seen much throughout his career.

4 Tre'Davious White (Los Angeles Rams) - 90 Rating

Despite missing 30 games in three seasons, White is a top-10 CB in Madden 25

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

When healthy, Tre'Davious White is one of the league's best corners. Unfortunately, the last time White played 14+ games in an NFL season was back in 2020. Almost two years after White tore his ACL in November 2021, he tore his Achilles in October 2023.

At 29-years old, coming off two gruesome lower body injuries, it's hard to imagine White playing anywhere near the same level that he was prior to his 2021 injury.

The lack of confidence in his injury history shows in the contract he signed with the Los Angeles Rams this offseason, coming onboard for a one-year deal worth $4.25M. White could be a sneaky addition for the Rams and play at a high level, but expecting him to reach All-Pro heights again is asking a lot.

It's not even that Madden hasn't dropped player ratings due to injuries. In Madden 25, Aaron Rodgers is rated an 83 overall. Sure, his play has declined, but not to the point where he's gone from a top-10 player in Madden to outside the top-10 player ratings on the New York Jets. Considering those considerations for Rodgers, it's surprising to see White not receiving the same treatment.

5 Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers) - 90 Rating

Jacobs' player rating feels more indicative of his 2022 performance rather than 2023

© Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Jacobs had a career-year in 2022, leading the league with 1,653 rushing yards while also chipping in 12 TDs. He followed that up with a career-worst year in 2023, rushing for a modest 805 yards and six TDs, averaging 3.5 YPC. It was night and day the difference between the two years, and it became clear that Jacobs was likely on the decline.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Despite signing a four-year deal worth $48M with the Packers this offseason, it's structured so that the Packers could part ways with Jacobs as soon as 2025 with less than a $10M cap hit.

Jacobs signed this offseason with the Green Bay Packers in the hopes of getting back to his level of play from 2022. But Madden 25 shouldn't be rewarding hopes. Jacobs is the sixth highest-rated RB in the game, despite finishing 25th in the NFL in rushing yards.

6 Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins) - 88 Rating

Tua is the 6th-highest rated QB in Madden, but surely not in real life

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Madden is typically harsh on quarterbacks, but Tua Tagovailoa being the sixth highest-rated QB in the game is unfathomable.

Statistically, Tagovailoa should fall within the NFL's top-10 QBs, but there are plenty of debates on whether that's accurate among NFL analysts. Tagovailoa has played really well in the regular season, but has been unable to showcase his talents in crucial games and in the playoffs.

Next 10 QBs Rated Below Tua Tagovailoa Player Madden rating 7. Jalen Hurts - PHI 87 overall 8. Justin Hebert - LAC 87 overall 9. Brock Purdy - SF 85 overall 10. Kirk Cousins - ATL 84 overall 11. Aaron Rodgers - NYJ 83 overall 12. Matthew Stafford - LAR 83 overall 13. Jared Goff - DET 82 overall 14. Jordan Love - GB 81 overall 15. C.J. Stroud - HOU 80 overall 16. Baker Mayfield - TB 79 overall

There's a very strong debate that Tagovailoa isn't better than the following nine QBs who are rated below him. Maybe this is more of a complaint about how Madden 25 makes its QB player ratings, but there are very few people out there who believe Tagovailoa is the sixth-best QB in the NFL.

7 Cooper Kupp (Los Angeles Rams) - 88 Rating

It's time to move on from Kupp's magical 2021 season

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Whether it be fantasy football or Madden, it feels like Cooper Kupp is constantly rated higher on every list than he should be.

A large reason that Kupp hasn't been as productive is due to injuries, but that should be considered with these Madden ratings, just like it was with Aaron Rodgers. Players like D.K. Metcalf, Garrett Wilson, and even teammate Puka Nacua are being rated lower than Kupp, despite being much more productive in 2023.

Considering the recent injuries and decline in production, it would be fair for Kupp to be rated in the low 80s. His 87 overall rating puts him 17th among WRs in Madden, which would make more sense for Madden 24 after just one subpar and injury-ridden season, but after having a second one, it's time for Kupp to be rated for his current performance, rather than his 2021 Triple Crown display.

8 Mike Williams (New York Jets) - 87 Rating

Williams is the most random WR to fall within the top-20 highest-rated WRs

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

It truly feels like EA Sports snuck Mike Williams into the top-20 wide receivers in Madden 25 and expected no one to realize it. There are at least 15-20 wide receivers, that should be rated higher than Williams. That isn't to say that he's a bad football player, but after one not-so productive 2022 season and then a torn ACL in 2023, it doesn't seem right that Williams is rated in the 80s.

87 overall feels like a proper rating for Mike Williams in his prime, not two years later. Maybe this is to make up for the fact that Rodgers isn't highly rated in the game.

To make things even more ridiculous, Williams is currently rated higher than his teammate, Garrett Wilson, who will undoubtedly be the WR1 when the pair take the field for New York in 2024. This is one of those head-scratchers with no answers as to why this could've been the case.

9 Von Miller (Buffalo Bills) - 87 Rating

Zero sacks didn't stop Madden from making Miller a top-20 edge rusher in Madden 25

Credit: JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE / USA TODAY NETWORK

Now, things get really wild. The Buffalo Bills signed edge rusher, Von Miller, to a six-year deal worth $120M in 2022. Miller played well in his first season with the Bills, racking up eight sacks and 12 QB hits, until he tore his ACL late in the season. He clearly wasn't the same player when he returned, as his play time dropped, and he didn't record a single sack in 2023.

A torn ACL two years ago and an edge rusher at 35-years-old probably aren't good omens for hoping a player will return to form. With an 87 overall, it's clear Madden came up with his rating based off of the players' track record and not his recent success. Hopefully, Miller can return in some capacity in 2024 since he was a non-factor last season.

10 Chase Young (New Orleans Saints) - 85 Rating

Is Madden 25 still hoping for a Chase Young breakout?

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

This is where you start to wonder if anyone developing the Madden 25 player ratings was even watching football last season. Sure, Chase Young was more productive once he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers. But that was to be expected alongside one of the best and deepest defensive lines in football.

Young had a really strong rookie season, but unfortunately, he was never able to follow up on that with any improvements. Young is built like an edge rusher out of a laboratory, but he's surely not as vicious as one.

One of his biggest problems is lack of effort, where you can routinely see him taking plays off and jogging to the football when the play goes away from him.

85 overall is extremely generous for a player that should be in the high 70s, at most. There's still hope that maybe Young can live up to the hefty pre-draft expectations, but it's unlikely, as he heads to his third team in his young career.

