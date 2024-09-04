Key Takeaways NBA player ratings in 2K are subjective, resulting in some being over or underrated.

Zubac, Lillard, and Wembanyama are identified as overrated in NBA 2K25 based on performance.

Irving and Tatum received higher ratings despite comparable stats with lower-rated players, making them overrated.

NBA 2K is the most popular basketball video game franchise today. They release a new game every year just prior to the start of the NBA regular season, and with that new game comes new ratings for every player. With those ratings, it's hard to nail every rating correctly as there are many individual ratings that make up the overall rating of each player.

NBA players have seasons where they can be great and some under perform. Usually, their 2K ratings reflect that, but sometimes players can get higher or lower ratings due to their reputations or past seasons that may not reflect how they should be properly rated.

Every year there are players that are underrated and those that are overrated. With rankings being subjective, it's sometimes hard to determine which players are correctly rated and which aren't. Here are the five most overrated players in the upcoming NBA 2K25

5 Ivica Zubac – 82

Realistic rating: 80

Ivica Zubac is a solid NBA player who has proved his worth to the Los Angeles Clippers throughout his career. He has never been a star player, but he has proved to be solid at both ends of the court, even showing flashes of elite play on both offense and defense. He is more than a quality center in today's league and does what the Clippers ask of him.

He was recently rewarded for his quality play with a three-year contract extension that landed him $70 million over the next four years. The Clippers now retain an above average center to play alongside Kawhi Leonard and the rest of the roster for the foreseeable future. Zubac earned his contract with consistent play.

Where Zubac lacks is being consistently elite in any category. He's great around the rim, but not elite. He's a plus defender, but not elite. He's a good rebounder but not elite. Compared to other centers with ratings below him, he has a similar or lower impact in certain areas, yet is ranked higher.

Ivica Zubac vs Lower Rated Centers Category Ivica Zubac Isaiah Hartenstein Nic Claxton Jalen Duren Rating 82 81 81 81 PPG 11.7 7.8 11.8 13.8 RPG 9.2 8.3 9.9 11.6 SPG 0.3 1.2 0.6 0.5 BPG 1.2 1.1 2.1 0.8 FG% 64.9% 64.4% 62.9% 61.9% PER 19.3 18.9 18.7 18.7 BPM 0.8 3.5 1.2 -0.1 VORP 1.3 2.6 1.7 0.9

Zubac is heading into the season as one of the Clippers' better players, and 2K is giving him a rating as such, but he should not be ranked higher than some of the other centers that are ranked lower than him. That is why he landed on this list. At the end of 2K24, Zubac was rated an 80 overall, which is more likely what he should've been rated.

4 Damian Lillard – 89

Realistic rating: 87

Damian Lillard finished his first season in a Milwaukee Bucks uniform with a first-round exit after getting injured during the series. Despite getting eliminated early, he still put up great numbers and made the series competitive before losing in six games to the up-and-coming Indiana Pacers .

For the first time in Lillard's career, he was the second option on an NBA team, and his numbers reflected that. In the 2023-24 season, he scored nearly eight points fewer per game than in the 2022-23 season, while also having one of the most inefficient seasons of his career.

Some of Lillard's struggles can be attributed to his change of scenery, but to be ranked as the 21st best player in NBA 2K25 and having a drop in efficiency as a second option should be reflected in Lillard's rating.

Damian Lillard Stats vs Lower Rated PG Category Damian Lillard De'Aaron Fox Jamal Murray Rating 89 88 87 PPG 24.3 26.6 21.2 RPG 4.4 4.6 4.1 APG 7.0 5.6 6.5 SPG 1.0 2.0 1.0 FG% 42.4% 46.5% 48.1% 3P% 35.4% 36.9% 42.5% PER 19.6 20.1 20.7 BPM 2.1 2.7 4.1 VORP 2.7 3.2 2.9

Lillard was still solid and was clearly more comfortable in the Bucks' system toward the end of the season, but it wasn't quite enough to earn an 89 rating in NBA 2K25 when other point guards with similar or bigger roles were better and were given worse ratings.

3 Victor Wembanyama – 91

Realistic rating: 89

Victor Wembanyama was one of the most impressive rookies the NBA has seen in a while, as he impressed on both ends of the court and proved why people believe he is the future of the NBA. He improved throughout the season and ended it with some dominant performances where he looked like the superstar he is bound to become on his way to winning the Rookie of the Year award in unanimous fashion.

Despite his dominance, he only led the San Antonio Spurs to 22 wins on the season, which was tied for the third-least number of victories in their franchise history. They were a young team with promise and potential, so they didn't have high expectations. Even with low expectations, Wembanyama as a player is being treated as if he and the Spurs greatly outperformed those low expectations when they did not.

Victor Wembanyama's Stats - 2023-24 Season Category Statistic PPG 21.4 RPG 10.6 APG 3.9 SPG 1.2 BPG 3.6 TOV 3.7 FG% 46.5% 3P% 32.5%

Wembanyama is clearly a special player and is elevating his game closer to a superstar level every month. The offseason should show even more improvement for the young star, but as of now, he should not be ranked above other proven superstars like Ja Morant , Jimmy Butler and Paul George , who have all shown the ability to be major contributors for playoff teams.

Wembanyama should still be ranked alongside superstars who are at the forefront of their team, especially with the Spurs higher expectations during the 2024-25 season, but lowering his overall just slightly would make more sense at this point in his career.

2 Kyrie Irving – 92

Realistic rating: 89

Kyrie Irving had the privilege of playing next to Luka Dončić , a top-three player in the NBA, for a full season for the first time last season. Playing next to someone who requires a defensive assignment like Dončić releases pressure off the surrounding players. The player who benefited most from that was Irving, who had some of his best shooting splits in his career this past season.

Irving was still incredibly effective during the regular season and playoffs, and the fact that he was the number two option shouldn't hurt his rating much, but it is still a factor that affects how he's able to play while sharing the court with Dončić.

Heading into his third season with the Dallas Mavericks , there are high expectations for Irving and the Mavericks, who lost in the NBA Finals. With another year of chemistry behind them, their expectations should be winning the franchise its second title, and Irving must exceed his play during the past playoff run where he was inconsistent.

Kyrie Irving Stats vs Lower Rated PG Category Kyrie Irving 2023-24 Tyrese Haliburton 2023-24 Ja Morant 2022-23 Rating 92 90 90 PPG 25.6 20.1 26.2 RPG 5.0 3.9 5.6 APG 5.2 10.9 8.1 SPG 1.3 1.2 1.1 FG% 49.7% 47.7% 46.6% 3P% 41.1% 36.4% 30.7% PER 21.9 23.3 23.3 BPM 4.9 6.9 5.7 VORP 3.6 5.0 3.8

Compared to other players with lower ratings than Irving, it begs the question of why Irving received the rating he did. There are several superstar point guards who are the first option on their teams with similar or better numbers, yet they have lower ratings heading into the start of NBA 2K25.

Making the NBA Finals and having a solid reputation could be reasons for the rating increase, but realistically, he should be rated lower.

1 Jayson Tatum – 95

Realistic rating: 93

Jayson Tatum is finally an NBA champion after being in the Eastern Conference Finals five times prior in his career. The 2023-24 Boston Celtics squad was perfectly crafted surrounding Tatum as their main piece, which allowed them to cruise to their championship victory.

Tatum is the Celtics' best player and signed a supermax contract this offseason to become the highest paid player in the NBA. Tatum has earned his contract by leading the Celtics to several deep playoff runs since his arrival with great stats to back it up with.

Jayson Tatum vs Other 95 Overalls in NBA 2k25 Category Jayson Tatum LeBron James Stephen Curry PPG 26.9 25.7 26.4 RPG 8.1 7.3 4.5 APG 4.9 8.3 5.1 SPG 1.0 1.3 0.7 BPG 0.6 0.5 0.4 FG% 47.1% 54.0% 45.0% 3P% 37.6% 41.0% 40.8% PER 22.3 23.7 20.6 BPM 5.1 6.5 5.2 VORP 4.7 5.4 4.4

Despite Tatum's numbers being great, they took a step back from the season prior with the Celtics' increase in talent. With the insane amount of talent on the court at all times for the Celtics, his efficiency could be better, especially if he is receiving such a high NBA 2K25 rating. Compared to the other two NBA legends who received a 95 overall, Tatum stacks up well, but is still slightly overrated.

Tatum is coming off his first championship victory and was named the cover athlete for the game alongside A'ja Wilson and Vince Carter , so it makes sense why his rating is boosted beyond what it should be, but compared to the players he's rated around, he should not be rated as high as he is.