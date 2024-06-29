Highlights Bo Jackson's legend was based on potential, not his on-field performance at the NFL level.

Paul Hornung's MVP season with the Green Bay Packers was underserved, calling into question his entire legacy.

Michael Vick was exciting to watch, but he was never a truly refined quarterback during his career.

It’s taken the NFL over 100 years to reach its current form. Along the way, the game has encountered countless legends whose legacies will live on forever. But as important as it is to honor these legends of the past, nostalgia can often blind fans, often leading them to romanticize their favorite players.

They may genuinely believe these players were as great as they remember, but the data says otherwise. This doesn’t mean these players were never good or don’t belong in the Hall of Fame; they just weren’t as good as some seem to recall.

Here are the 10 most overrated players in NFL history.

1 Bo Jackson

Jackson didn’t play long enough to be truly great

Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports

Make no mistake, running back Bo Jackson was one of the greatest athletes to play the game of football and had the potential to go down as one of the all-time greats. With that said, the legend of Jackson is built more on theory than actual performance.

He never topped 1,000 rushing yards in a season and made one Pro Bowl in four years with the Los Angeles Raiders. Had he focused solely on football instead of trying to balance life in the NFL and MLB simultaneously, he may have been able to accomplish more. One also has to wonder what would have happened had a hip injury not ended his football career.

At the end of the day, given his body of work in the NFL, he simply isn’t deserving of any type of all-time great status.

2 Paul Hornung

Hornung is one of the more puzzling Hall of Fame admissions

David Boss-USA TODAY Sports

Before the many dynasties that came later, the Green Bay Packers were the NFL’s powerhouse. And running back Paul Hornung was a big reason for that during the late 1950s and early 1960s.

Hornung’s affiliation with Green Bay is responsible for much of his acclaim, as he won the 1961 NFL MVP despite finishing out of the top 10 in rushing. Yes, in a season where Jim Brown led the league with 1,408 rushing yards, Hornung was deemed the Most Valuable Player with 597.

The Notre Dame product never finished higher than seventh in rushing yards and never ran for more than 700 yards in a season. Nevertheless, the four-time NFL champ finds himself in the Hall of Fame.

3 Michael Vick

Vick was more exciting to watch than anything else

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Michael Vick was a highly captivating and influential figure. At times, he was the best athlete on the field, especially early in his career with the Atlanta Falcons, and possessed the arm talent to launch 60-yard missiles. However, traits and aesthetics aren’t everything.

Despite his immense physical talent, the Virginia Tech alum was an unrefined player who struggled with ball placement and reading defenses. While these traits were abundant, 2010 was the only time in Vick’s career when he seemed to truly tap into them, as he completed a career-high 62.6% of his passes with 21 touchdown passes against just six interceptions for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fantasy football and video games may have made Vick out to be a monster, but there were plenty during his time that were far better.

4 Archie Manning

Manning was partially responsible for the Saints’ ineptitude

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Manning name is almost royalty in the NFL. It all began with Archie Manning, who played for the New Orleans Saints in the 1970s and early 1980s, and then his kids, Peyton and Eli, went on to win a total of four Super Bowls.

However, the Manning name carries so much weight that a couple of them have become overrated. Archie is the first example of this. While the Saints were atrocious during his tenure, Manning had a tendency to make things worse.

His scrambling led to a high number of sacks, and despite being among the league leaders in passing attempts five times, he only finished in the top 10 in passing yards on three occasions and never finished higher than seventh in yards per attempt or fifth in passer rating.

Of course, it’s unfair to compare Manning’s statistics to quarterbacks today, but even for his time, he wasn’t anything extraordinary.

5 Terry Bradshaw

Bradshaw’s legacy was propped up by his team

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Terry Bradshaw’s legacy appears to have gotten a boost for two reasons. First and foremost, he was and still is a character. Due to his charisma and eccentric personality, he was one of the NFL’s biggest superstars. Even for those who didn’t follow the game of football closely in the 1970s, he was a recognizable and memorable figure.

Secondly, Bradshaw was the face of the 1970s Pittsburgh Steelers, which is easily one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history. While the four-time Super Bowl winner was a good quarterback during his time, his individual performance wasn’t always great.

While he won NFL MVP in 1978, he made just three Pro Bowls and one All-Pro team during his 14-year career. Had Bradshaw been more introverted or played for a worse franchise, his praises wouldn’t be sung the same way they are today.

6 William Perry

Perry was never more than a run-of-the-mill lineman

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Possibly the most iconic moment of the Chicago Bears' 1985 Super Bowl campaign was William "The Refrigerator" Perry’s rushing touchdown in Super Bowl 20. As he'd done earlier in the regular season, the 335-pound rookie defensive lineman barreled into the end zone, and fans’ hearts, but that was really where things started and ended for him.

Perry hung around the NFL for 10 seasons and started 118 games between the Bears and Philadelphia Eagles. But he never made any Pro Bowls or All-Pro teams or came close to leading the league in any major statistical category. Had it not been for his carries during the 1985 season, Perry’s name would have been forgotten ages ago.

7 Herschel Walker

Walker had a knack for making his teams worse

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Herschel Walker was the headliner for what became one of the most lopsided trades in NFL history when he was sent from the Dallas Cowboys to the Minnesota Vikings for a haul that included three first-round picks and three second-round picks. This trade ignited the Cowboys' 1990s run and stunted the Vikings’ progress as a franchise.

While Minnesota shouldn’t have given so much capital in the first place, Walker just wasn’t who the Vikings thought he would be. Even in his best year with the Cowboys in 1988, Walker wasn’t terribly efficient and averaged just 4.2 yards per carry.

He had the strength to be a workhorse back but struggled reading blocks and saw all of his teams get better once he left. Although he may have been talented, Walker only had one highly productive season and mostly failed to contribute to any winning efforts.

8 Lynn Swann

Swann never topped 900 receiving yards in a single season

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Like Bradshaw, Lynn Swann’s legacy benefited greatly from playing for the Steelers. Despite only making three Pro Bowls, Swann is in the Hall of Fame and is routinely brought up as one of the best receivers in franchise history.

In reality, he wasn’t even the best Steelers receiver of his tenure. That honor would go to John Stallworth.

Swann finished in the top 10 in receptions twice and yardage three times but was never in the top three in either category.

While he did have his share of legendary postseason moments, including winning Super Bowl 10 MVP, Swann also had far more opportunities to have these performances. The career stats on per-game numbers just aren’t very impressive, even when adjusted for era.

9 Eli Manning

Manning’s two Super Bowl victories had more to do with his defense

Don McPeak-USA TODAY Sports

Eli Manning is a New York Giants legend who left his print on the great sport of football. No one can give a complete story of the 21st-century NFL without mentioning Manning’s late-game heroics in Super Bowl 42 to take down Tom Brady and the undefeated New England Patriots.

The problem is that Manning’s performance in both of his Super Bowl victories has been greatly exaggerated.

He threw for 255 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in Super Bowl 42 and threw for 296 yards and one touchdown in Super Bowl 46. While respectable, these weren’t exactly earth-shattering numbers. It was actually Manning’s defense that held Brady to 14 and 17 points that won the Giants those games.

Manning was never a great regular-season quarterback, going just 117-117, so a deeper dive into his Super Bowl MVPs seriously taints his legacy. Manning is much closer to Joe Flacco than the average Hall of Fame quarterback.

10 Troy Aikman

Aikman was elevated by his scheme and surrounding talent

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Troy Aikman quarterbacked the 1990s Dallas Cowboys to three Super Bowl victories in four years, which made him a part of NFL history. Decades later, he remains a recognizable name in football and one of the most well-known NFL commentators.

Colloquially, Aikman seems to be properly rated, but it’s among more casual audiences where his greatness is overstated.

Aikman was one of the game’s greatest game managers and possessed all the necessary traits to be a champion quarterback. He was intelligent, accurate, and a natural leader. His game, however, hinged on his surrounding talent. Because Aikman enjoyed an all-time great offensive line as well as Hall of Fame playmakers, most notably Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin, he was perfect for Dallas.

Statistically, though, he was very good, not great. Given Aikman’s body of work, he belongs in the Hall of Fame, but he was also more limited than other, less heralded players. Both of these statements can be true.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.