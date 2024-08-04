Highlights The NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2024' list should be taken with a grain of salt due to player votes.

Some players are voted in based on their reputation.

The 49ers and Dolphins had multiple players who were rated too high.

Every year, the NFL Network releases its 'Top-100 Players of 2024' list, as voted by current players. One thing that is evident after the NFL Network releases this list before the season is that NFL players tend to be wrong... a lot.

For the most part, this list is accurate. It's not that difficult to identify the best players in the NFL. However, their placement can be incorrect, especially from one season to the next. Remember that many of these players have strong relationships, so it can be assumed that not all are voted by their talent.

The 2024 list wasn't any different from previous years. It was correct primarily, but some of these players were higher on the list than they should've been. So, who are the victims?

1 15th - Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

Despite posting a career-high 15 interceptions, Hurts finished inside the top 20 players in the NFL.

After finishing as the third overall player on the 2023 list, Jalen Hurts still finished as the 15th overall player despite throwing 15 interceptions. Based on his season, you wouldn't expect him to finish this high on the list. Many fans believed Hurts was a top-three quarterback in 2022, but that mindset has changed after a disappointing follow-up season.

From MVP runner-up to leading the Philadelphia Eagles in a late-season collapse in 2023, Hurts is too high on this list entering the 2024 season. He's never been one of the best passing quarterbacks in the league, as he's known for his rushing ability. After a year of struggling with turnovers, Hurts should've dropped much further on the list.

2 28th - Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers

Purdy has been productive since entering the NFL, but he lacks the elite traits of many of the best quarterbacks.

You can't say Brock Purdy isn't a good quarterback, but it's a fair argument to say he isn't one of the elite quarterbacks in the NFL. Through two seasons as the San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback, Purdy has a 17-4 record with 5,654 passing yards, 44 passing touchdowns, two NFC Conference Championship appearances, and a Super Bowl appearance. In his first two seasons, Purdy has accomplished more than many veteran quarterbacks throughout their careers. But despite all the accolades, this ranking gives Purdy too much credit.

Purdy's a smart quarterback who has excelled in the Shanahan scheme but doesn't possess elite arm strength, size, mobility, or velocity. He's just a smart player who excels with a loaded 49ers offense. But if the situation weren't as ideal as it was, he probably wouldn't have the success he had. It will be interesting to see how Purdy performs with a more pass-heavy offense in 2024.

3 30th - Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Deebo is one of the few hybrid RB/WRs who can carry a heavy load at both positions, but he wouldn't have had the success he's had without Kyle Shanahan.

Purdy isn't the only overrated 49er on this list, as Deebo Samuel was two spots below him. Deebo isn't even the WR1 on his roster, yet he went 36 spots ahead of Brandon Aiyuk. Sure, Deebo's play style is flashy, but he doesn't have the route-running ability or even production to qualify him to be this high on the list.

Without Kyle Shanahan, Deebo likely wouldn't have the career he's had. It's unusual for a wide receiver to have 30+ carries in each of the last three seasons, but Shanahan finds a way to use his wide receivers.

Even with his unique role, Deebo has only had one ultra-productive season—the only career season in which he has over 1,000 receiving yards. He's a good player, but he's not worthy of being talked about among the elite guys in the NFL.

4 36th - Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

He shouldn't be this high because of Tagovailoa's lack of signature wins and consistent play.

Tua Tagovailoa is in a similar position to Purdy, except he's not as smart or accomplished a quarterback. Last season, Tagovailoa struggled down the stretch in the final four games, which, unfortunately, has been common throughout his career. 36th overall on this list is too high for a middle-of-the-pack quarterback who hasn't had tremendous success.

In 2024, expectations will be even higher for Tagovailoa, who recently received a massive contract extension.

5 48th - Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions

Goff's success relies on an elite offensive line and run game, but he struggles to elevate his team when things aren't perfect.

There's a trend here: several quarterbacks were voted too high on this list. Jared Goff is the next victim. Goff is a more accomplished player than Tagovailoa. A better comparison is between Purdy and Goff, but Purdy has accomplished much more as a passer and in leading his team.

Once again, Goff doesn't have any elite traits. He's been a perfect fit with the Detroit Lions, who have one of the best offensive lines and offensive coordinators in the NFL. However, we have seen Goff nearly end his career with the Los Angeles Rams when the situation was less than ideal.

Jared Goff Career With Rams Year Completion Percentage Passing TDs Interceptions 2016 54.6% 5 7 2017 62.1% 28 7 2018 64.9% 32 12 2019 62.9% 22 16 2020 67.0% 20 13

From Goff's career with the Rams, it's clear to see how his production declined after two strong seasons.

6 49th - Derrick Henry, RB, Baltimore Ravens

In 2023, Henry wasn't the same player as the running back who rushed for over 2,000 yards.

What Derrick Henry has accomplished during his eight-year career as a running back is remarkable. Unfortunately, 2023 was the first time it appeared that Henry was on the decline. He finished tied for the lowest yards per attempt (4.2) and had the fewest touches in a season in which he has played every game since 2018.

There's a lot of excitement since Henry signed with the Baltimore Ravens, but he's not the same player. Henry will still be a productive player, but he shouldn't be considered one of the best running backs in the NFL.

7 59th - Bobby Wagner, LB, Washington Commanders

Wagner's recent decline in play exemplifies why tackles aren't a good indicator of good linebacker play.

The discourse surrounding Bobby Wagner over the last two years has been interesting. Some fans believe Wagner is still one of the best linebackers in the NFL, while others think he's terrible. But the reality is probably somewhere more in the middle. Wagner is still a solid player against the run game, but where his game has regressed is dropping back into coverage.

At this point in his career, Wagner isn't much of an upgrade to the Washington Commanders linebacker core. As great of a career as he's had, his days as the league's best linebacker are over.

8 60th - Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins

Even after leading the NFL in rushing touchdowns, Mostert isn't a top-100 player.

Raheem Mostert's 2023 season was unusual for a player who has primarily been a backup. Mostert posted his first 1,000-yard rushing season while leading the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns. He was maybe the biggest surprise of the 2023 NFL season, but one season shouldn't land him on this list.

Prior to 2023, Mostert's career highs were 891 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. While his 2023 season was impressive, it does not represent the player Mostert has consistently been throughout his career. The Dolphins have rewarded him with an extension, but he hasn't been good enough to be on this list.

9 69th - Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Kupp had one of the greatest seasons of any wide receiver in NFL history in 2021, but he hasn't been able to stay healthy to produce at the same level ever since.

It's a shame Cooper Kupp hasn't been able to stay healthy since his historic 2021 season. Since 2021, Kupp has missed 13 games and hasn't been nearly as productive. When he's healthy, he's still one of the better route runners in the NFL, but he hasn't been as dominant as he was three years ago.

As he ages, he's probably a fringe player on these lists, as many other wide receivers have produced at a higher level than him. His 2021 season will remain in the history books, but it's not an indication of the player he currently is.

10 91st - Riq Woolen, CB, Seattle Seahawks

Woolen took a major step back after an awesome rookie year with the Seahawks last season.

Riq Woolen went from being one of the best rookie cornerbacks in 2022 to becoming a weakness in the Seattle Seahawks secondary. Woolen tied for the most interceptions in the NFL in 2022 with six, whereas his missed tackle percentage shot up to 14.9% with nine missed tackles.

This list focuses on player performance entering the following season, so some players believe in Woolen to bounce back after a disappointing sophomore season. But he doesn't deserve to be ahead of some star cornerbacks who were left off this list completely.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference.