The Premier League is named the best league in the world for good reason. It has the best players, and therefore, the best teams. It has back-and-forth narratives everywhere you look. And, as an added bonus, it's just come away with two out of the three European trophies on offer.

Yet, with all those eyes watching, opinions tend to get a tad rash. Players, who are good, yes, that cannot be disputed, are raised onto what some believe is the pedestal of greatness, rather than the reality of the void of overrated frustration.

In some ways, you've got to respect the admiration of these players. Though, in other ways, this is how Manchester United managed to include a Ballon D'or clause in their deal to sign Anthony Martial from Monaco back in 2015. The Frenchman scored just nine goals last season, for context of just how far away that Ballon D'or is.

With that said, we've ranked the 10 most overrated Premier League players of the 2022/23 season below.

10 Gabriel Jesus

This may sting Arsenal fans to hear, but Gabriel Jesus entered overrated territory throughout stages of last season.

Of course, it's important here to factor in Jesus' injury, which ruled him out for the majority of the season's second half. And, it's equally important to say that he remains a good signing. But the Brazilian was, by no means, the signing of the summer.

9 Lisandro Martinez

Admittedly, there was a stage of the season in which Lisandro Martinez was fairly underrated, especially after Jamie Carragher's early review of the centre-back deemed too small for Manchester United.

As the season went on, the Argentine defender finally got the credit he deserves, but then that credit went on, and on up to the point where Martinez could even get away with his performance in the Red Devils' 7-0 loss against Liverpool.

8 Casemiro

With apologies once again to Manchester United fans, Casemiro also makes this list.

The former Real Madrid midfielder certainly improved United's midfield, there's no doubting that. What he did not do, however, is turn them into title challengers.

It must be said, too, that, had it not been for his suspensions, United may have gone on to do better than just a Carabao Cup win in Erik ten Hag's debut season.

7 Danny Ings

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 12: Said Benrahma of West Ham United celebrates with teammate Danny Ings after scoring the team's first goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Aston Villa at London Stadium on March 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

When he arrived at West Ham, seemingly out of nowhere too, Danny Ings was expected to bring guaranteed goals to the London Stadium. It just has not worked out, however.

Despite hitting impressive heights at Southampton, before occasionally showing signs of life at Aston Villa, Ings just hasn't found his feet for the Hammers, leaving him to suffer a place on this list.

6 Reece James

A number of Chelsea players could have been on this list after the majority remained slightly unscathed considering their abysmal season.

Reece James' injuries didn't help the Blues, but when fit, the right-back failed to live up to the standards many are quick to place him at, handing him a place on this list.

It could be argued that his quality becomes void when consistently on the sidelines, too.

5 João Félix

Joining his Chelsea teammate on the list, João Félix's excuse for a lack of goals at Atletico Madrid was, somewhat rightly, the defensive system of Diego Simeone. It is, in fairness, a striker's worst nightmare.

So, with that, many expected Felix to burst into life on loan at Stamford Bridge, as the signing to finally ignite Chelsea's season.

With four goals in 16 appearances, that was not the case.

4 Robert Sanchez

At the start of the season, ask anyone and Robert Sanchez was one of the best goalkeepers outside the top six.

Ask the same people that same question now, however, and one look at Brighton & Hove Albion sitting inside the top six without the shot-stopper tells you everything you need to know.

Roberto de Zerbi picked Sanchez's deputy, Jason Steele, and has not looked back since.

3 Oleksandr Zinchenko

Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko with his hands up

Olekdandr Zinchenko falls into the same category as his Arsenal teammate, Jesus. The former Manchester City man improved Arsenal, and was a good signing.

Yet, after watching him struggle against Liverpool and Brighton in the run-in which took the wheels off Arsenal's title race, Zinchenko has earned himself a place on this list for last season.

2 Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Guaranteed goals and reliable - everything that Dominic Calvert-Lewin once was at Everton.

Since suffering with several injury issues, the academy graduate has never really been the same. And, now, even when fit, it remains to be seen whether Everton will see the goals they once enjoyed from the striker.

The Toffees very nearly paid the price of relegation for their lack of goals last season.

1 Richarlison

Richarlison cost Tottenham Hotspur for a reported £60 million. £60 whole million. For that alone, the Brazilian makes this list.

The former Everton forward was part of what was supposed to be the perfect summer for the north London club.

One Richarlison Premier League goal and an eighth-placed finish later, however, and that's anything but the case.