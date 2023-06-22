Football is a game of opinions and when the topic of overrated players comes up, it always sparks a debate.

There are so many players in Premier League history, so picking an XI of overrated players is a tough ask.

Then also comes the conundrum, can a good player be overrated?

The short answer is yes. If the consensus is that the player is better than they are, it would mean people are over-estimating their ability.

However, we gave Chat GPT, the AI tool, the task of formulating an XI based on the most overrated players in the league's history.

It is safe to say there are some eyebrow-raising selections.

The AI has also decided to go for an unconventional 3-3-4 formation – keep an eye out for Pep Guardiola rolling this out in the top flight next season.

Chat GPT names the 'most overrated Premier League XI ever'

When asked: 'What is the most overrated Premier League XI?', this is what came back.

"Keep in mind that opinions on overrated players can vary, but here’s a selection for a potentially overrated Premier League XI:"

Goalkeeper - Joe Hart

"While Hart had some excellent seasons with Manchester City, his reputation as one of the best keepers in the league was often overstated."

Defender - Phil Jones

"Despite being highly regarded in his early career, Jones failed to fulfill his potential at Manchester United and struggled with injuries and inconsistency."

Defender - John Stones

"Stones has shown moments of brilliance but has also been prone to costly errors, leading to questions about his overall effectiveness." - Don't shoot the messenger.

Defender - Luke Shaw

"Once considered a prodigious talent, Shaw faced criticism for his lack of fitness and inconsistent performances, but has since improved his game."

Midfielder - Tom Cleverley

"Cleverley was once touted as the next big thing for Manchester United but failed to live up to the hype and struggled to make a significant impact."

Midfielder - Jack Wilshere

"Wilshere was highly regarded for his technical ability and potential, but his career was hampered by recurring injuries, preventing him from reaching his full potential."

Midfielder - Stewart Downing

"Downing had a decent career, but his performances often fell short of the expectations set for him, especially after big-money moves."

Forward - Andriy Shevchenko

"Shevchenko arrived at Chelsea with an impressive reputation, but he struggled to adapt to the physicality and pace of the Premier League, failing to justify his hefty transfer fee."

Forward - Roberto Soldado

"Soldado arrived at Tottenham Hotspur with a prolific scoring record, but he failed to replicate his goal-scoring form in the Premier League and was ultimately seen as a disappointment."

Forward - Andy Carroll

"Carroll was highly regarded for his physicality and aerial ability, but he struggled with injuries and failed to consistently produce the desired impact for Liverpool and West Ham United."

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 24: Andy Carroll of Liverpool shows his dispair during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Wigan Athletic at Anfield on March 24, 2012 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Forward - Memphis Depay

"Depay arrived at Manchester United with high expectations but failed to make a significant impact, leading to his departure to Lyon, where he rediscovered his form."

Manager - David Moyes

"Although Moyes had a successful stint at Everton, his time at Manchester United was considered underwhelming, and his reputation as a top-level manager was called into question."

The AI tool added: "Please note that this is a subjective selection based on perceptions of certain players’ performances and expectations. Others may have different opinions on who should be considered overrated."

How accurate is Chat GPT's team?

Treble-winning Stones can feel very hard done by as he is currently being spoken about as the best-performing centre-back in the league at the moment.

A more popular selection would be Harry Maguire as he is widely considered a big name that has struggled to live up to his hype.

Based on reputation and expectation, there could be an argument that Maguire's former teammate, Paul Pogba, is lucky to avoid this list.

A big price tag that also led to disappointment was Naby Keita during his spell at Liverpool.

Moyes has just won a European trophy, so he would not take that assessment of himself kindly.

Managers such as Alan Pardew, Sam Allardyce and Brendan Rodgers could perhaps be thrown into this conversation instead.