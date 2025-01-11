The aim of football is to score goals that ultimately help teams win matches. Being the player to do so can bring about a feeling of elation that is incomparable to anything else - there really is nothing like it. That is especially true when performing on the biggest stages of them all, whether that be in the English top flight in the Premier League, or, for a few, playing in European competitions. Last-gasp strikes, or efforts which produce moments of belief and spark a comeback, can be some of the most rewarding moments in the sport.

However, these emotions dissipate entirely - and are quite the opposite - for players who find themselves on the unfortunate end of having seen their kick of a ball end up in their own nets, awarding the opposition team a goal. Throughout a player's career, they may have goals of putting their names in the record books, but the one record they most certainly wouldn't want to be associated with, is scoring the most own goals.

Unfortunately for the 10 players listed below, they are on the list of most own goals scored in Premier League history, three of whom are still active and wouldn't want to add to their tally and see themselves move further up the dreaded list.

Most Premier League Own Goals in History Rank Player Teams Played For Own Goals Scored 1. Richard Dunne Everton, Man City, Aston Villa, QPR 10 2. Jamie Carragher Liverpool 7 2. Phil Jagielka Sheffield United, Everton 7 2. Martin Skrtel Liverpool 7 5. Wes Brown Man United, Sunderland 6 5. Seamus Coleman Everton 6 5. Lewis Dunk Brighton & Hove Albion 6 5. Jonny Evans Man United, West Brom, Leicester City 6 5. Ryan Shawcross Stoke City 6 5. Frank Sinclair Chelsea, Leicester City 6

10 Frank Sinclair - 6

Notable Clubs - Chelsea, Leicester City

Frank Sinclair made 288 appearances in the Premier League between its inaugural campaign in 1992/93, where he was a member of Chelsea, before he played his final season in the English top flight in 2003/04, where he donned a slightly different shade of blue, having played for Leicester City.

Altogether, he kept 70 clean sheets, and assisted six times. However, he would find the back of his own net almost as many times as he found the oppositions goal, scoring six own goals in his Premier League career, and mustering just eight, six of which came for the west London club.

Whilst he never lifted the league title, he did end his 25-year career with three trophies, including an FA Cup, League Cup, and European Cup Winners' Cup.

9 Ryan Shawcross - 6

Notable Club - Stoke City

Ryan Shawcross may have started his career with Manchester United after coming up through their academy, but he would make just two appearances for the side - both of which came in the League Cup - and needed to make the switch to Stoke City before he would see some Premier League action.

After an initial six-month loan in 2007, when they were still fighting for promotion in the Championship, the defender made the move permanent in the 2008 January window. There, he helped the Potters earn automatic promotion to the top flight, making 316 appearances in 10 seasons with the club before they were relegated at the end of the 2017/18 season.

Despite recording 84 clean sheets, 14 goals and nine assists, Stoke's stalwart defender would also find the back of his own net on six occasions.

8 Jonny Evans - 6

Notable Clubs - Manchester United, West Bromwich Albion, Leicester City

One of three names on this list who are still active, and could yet add to their own goals tally if unfortunate events arise is Jonny Evans who has so far registered six own goals.

Back - and still seeing game time - for Man United, the Northern Irishman is considered one of his nation's greatest ever defenders. That's very understandable considering the now 37-year-old has made 385 appearances in the top flight over an 18-year span, in which he has helped keep 97 clean sheets.

Despite having spent time with Sunderland (on loan), West Bromwich Albion and Leicester, in which he has registered 27 goal involvements over the course of his Premier League career, it was his first stint at Old Trafford which brought with it the most success - three Premier League titles under Sir Alex Ferguson.

7 Lewis Dunk - 6

Notable Club - Brighton & Hove Albion

Much like Evans, Lewis Dunk could yet break the tie with the first six names on this list, with the 33-year-old still a mainstay in a competitive Brighton and Hove Albion side chasing European football next season. The Brighton skipper has amassed 256 appearances in the Premier League since the 2017/18 campaign, and with the 2024/25 season excluded, he has netted at least once in every one of them, totalling 16 goals.

The defender, who was part of Gareth Southgate's England squad for the 2024 European Championships has also assisted teammates on six occasions, while helping keep 66 clean sheets for the Seagulls. However, he has also scored six own goals, which has benefitted three 'big six' clubs, including Manchester City, Man United, and Liverpool.

6 Seamus Coleman - 6

Notable Club - Everton

Looking back on the career he has had, Seamus Coleman was an absolute bargain for Everton when they signed him for a mere £60,000 from Sligo Rovers in January 2009. The Irish right-back has gone on to make 367 league appearances and counting, in which he has fired in 22 goals, assisted 24 more, and also kept 96 clean sheets, and is the Merseyside club's longest-serving player as of time of writing.

Scoring six own goals, they have been spread out over the course of a decade, with his most recent error coming in stoppage time in the Toffees' away match at Bournemouth in March 2024, which handed their opposition a 2-1 victory. Nonetheless, he has been so instrumental to the club, that his achievements overshadow his misfortunes.

5 Wes Brown - 6

Notable Clubs - Manchester United, Sunderland

Even Wes Brown, a five-time Premier League champion between 1997/98 to 2007/08, made mistakes when defending as part of one of Man United's greatest defensive units in the early-to-mid 2000s.

Brown made 308 appearances across the course of his Premier League career, spending 15 seasons with his hometown club, the Red Devils, before moving to the Stadium of Light to play for Sunderland, where he spent a further five seasons. In total, he would keep 98 clean sheets.

However, he is one of just two names on this list who scored more own goals than goals, scoring just four compared to his six own goals, while also making three errors that led to a goal in his career. One of those own goals came when playing for Sunderland against his former club at Old Trafford in what finished as a 1-0 victory for the home side on a day when Sir Alex Ferguson celebrated his 25th anniversary as manager.

4 Martin Skrtel - 7

Notable Club - Liverpool

It took Martin Skrtel just five seasons to net his seven own goals, and in doing so, set a Premier League record for most in a single season - four - during the 2013/14 campaign under Brendan Rodgers, which Lewis Dunk then tied in the 2017-18 season.

Playing for Liverpool for nine seasons in the top flight, one of Slovakia's greatest ever products would finish his career with the Reds having recorded 242 appearances, in which he kept 79 clean sheets, assisted on five goals, and scored another 16. He left before Liverpool would find success, though he didn't leave empty-handed - picking up a League Cup medal in 2012.

3 Phil Jagielka - 7

Notable Clubs - Sheffield United, Everton

Spending one season in the top flight with Sheffield United before making the switch to Everton for 12 seasons before returning to the Blades for the 2019/20 season, Phil Jagielka remains one of three players to have found the back of his own net seven times in his career.

Unlike Skrtel, though, his misfortunes were spread out over a 14-year span, the last of which came against Leeds United in 2021, seeing him become the second-oldest outfield player to score an own goal in the Premier League, behind that of Stuart Pearce, who was 23 days older than him. He does, however, have a clean sheet after having to take the responsibility of standing between the sticks when Paddy Kenny went down injured against Arsenal in 2006.

2 Jamie Carragher - 7

Notable Club - Liverpool

There is no doubting that Jamie Carragher had an excellent career in Liverpool's backline, where he was a stalwart in defence throughout his 17-year career for the Reds, where he won 11 trophies, including a Champions League and UEFA Cup.

However, he would join Brown as the only other player on this list to have scored more own goals than career Premier League goals - seven to three - though he did assist 15 goals whilst also keeping 195 clean sheets in his 508 total top flight appearances.

He found the back of his own net against one of his biggest rivals - Man United - putting two goals past his own keeper on home turf at Anfield in the same game in 1999, in what was a nightmare match for the central defender. Three of his other career own goals came against Tottenham Hotspur- equaling his total goals scored in his Premier League career.

1 Richard Dunne - 10

Notable Clubs - Everton, Manchester City, Aston Villa, Queens Park Rangers

Richard Dunne holds the record that no player ever wants to be attached to their name - the most own goals scored in the Premier League - netting double-digits in his career with 10. He also shares another unwanted record, having received eight red cards in his career, tied with Duncan Ferguson, and Arsenal legend, Patrick Vieira.

The journeyman, who played for four Premier League clubs in 17 seasons, went his first 60 top flight games without finding his own net, but his move to Maine Road to join Man City in 2000 appeared to be a turning point for all the wrong reasons. Five of his own goals came in the last 15 minutes of matches, and when he scored at the wrong end of the field, his teams never came out on the winning side of victory.

Fortunately for one of Ireland's greatest ever centre-backs, he did manage to do what Carragher and Brown couldn't - score more goals than own goals - netting 11 times and assisting five in 431 league appearances before hanging his boots up at the end of the 2014/15 season with Queens Park Rangers.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and Premier League - accurate as of 04/01/2025.