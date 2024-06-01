Highlights Tom Brady owns the most passing yards in NFL history, recording close to 90,000 during the regular season in his 23-year career.

Five seasons of at least 5,000 passing yards helped Drew Brees climb into the No. 2 spot.

Five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning threw for 54,828 yards with the Colts and 17,112 with the Broncos.

With 23 seasons to his credit, it's no surprise that Tom Brady amassed the most passing yards in NFL history during his legendary career. To many, Brady is considered the GOAT among NFL quarterbacks, and he undoubtedly has the numbers to prove it, with 89,214 career regular-season passing yards to his name.

And just to be clear from the get-go, this list will only include regular-season stats. But even if we were to take the postseason into account as well, TB12 would still easily be No. 1 as he's the only quarterback in history to throw for more than 100,000 yards, racking up an additional 13,400 yards in 48 playoff games to bring his overall career total to 102,614.

While Brady is the top dog, there are plenty of other top-tier QBs who have racked up tens of thousands of yards over the years. It should also be noted that six of the 10 quarterbacks on this list took NFL MVP honors at least once. So that's fun.

Here is a closer look at the 10 quarterbacks who've accumulated the most passing yards in NFL history.

1 Tom Brady: 89,214 Yards

It should surprise nobody that Tom Brady sits atop the NFL's all-time passing yards list

Again, after playing 23 seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it shouldn't shock anyone that Tom Brady is at the top of this list.

Considered by many as the greatest to ever play in the NFL, Brady ended his Hall of Fame career by throwing for more than 4,000 yards in 11 of his final 12 seasons, which is remarkable.

The only time he failed to reach the 4000-yard passing mark in the back half of his career was in 2016, when he was suspended for the first four games of the season for his role in the infamous Deflategate scandal.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner hit the 5,000-yard passing mark twice in his career. The first came in 2011 when he threw for 5,235. Despite becoming just the fourth quarterback to ever throw for 5,000 yards in a season, he finished second in passing yards that year behind Drew Brees.

In 2021, his second season with the Buccaneers, Brady led the league by throwing for a career-high 5,316 yards at age 44, marking the third-highest single-season total of all time.

Overall, Brady threw for better than 4,000 yards 14 times and finished with 89,214 passing yards for his career.

2 Drew Brees: 80,358 Yards

Drew Brees finished with five seasons of 5,000 or more passing yards

Scott Clause/USATODAY Network

When Drew Brees found new life with the New Orleans Saints after five seasons with the San Diego Chargers, he became a passing machine.

In his first year with the Saints in 2006, Brees led the NFL with 4,418 passing yards after never throwing for more than 3,576 in any year with the Chargers. From then on, leading the league in passing became the norm for Brees in New Orleans.

The Purdue product ultimately topped the NFL in passing yards seven times and eclipsed the 5,000-yard mark in five seasons, a mark that has only been reached 15 times in league history. He threw for a career-high 5,476 yards in 2011 and also led the league in touchdown passes that season, tossing 46.

With the Saints, Brees finished with 68,010 passing yards. For his career, he racked up 80,358, putting him second to Brady on the all-time list.

3 Peyton Manning: 71,940 Yards

Even late-season neck surgery couldn't stop Peyton Manning

Thomas Campbell-USA TODAY Sports

Like Brady, Peyton Manning showed he could still play at a high level with a new team late in his career. Manning, however, had one extra obstacle to overcome.

After spending the first 13 years of his illustrious NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts, with whom he won four NFL MVP awards, Manning was forced to miss the entire 2011 season after undergoing neck surgery in May of that year. In the 2012 NFL Draft, the Colts held the top pick and selected Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck, opening the door for Manning's departure.

Manning signed with the Denver Broncos ahead of the 2012 season and never skipped a beat, throwing for 4,659 yards and adding 37 touchdown passes while guiding the Broncos to a 13-3 record. He led the NFL in completion percentage at 68.6%.

The following year, en route to winning a record fifth MVP, Manning threw for a league- and career-high 5,477 yards and 55 touchdown passes. Both numbers continue to stand as NFL records. He played four years with the Broncos and accumulated 17,112 passing yards.

Combined with his 54,828 yards with the Colts, that gives him a career total of 71,940, good enough for third place on the all-time list.

4 Brett Favre: 71,838 Yards

Brett Favre won the first of his three straight MVPs in 1995 while leading the NFL in passing yards

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Known as a gunslinger throughout his NFL career, Brett Favre was also one of the toughest to ever play the position.

The former Green Bay Packers quarterback started an NFL-record 297 games during his 20-year career, a streak that rolled over to his runs with the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings.

He took over for an injured Don Majkowski in Green Bay in September 1992 and started every game through the 2009 season. In December 2010, Favre, then with the Vikings, injured his shoulder and was inactive for a game against the New York Giants, ending his streak.

From 1995 to 1997, Favre was named NFL MVP in each season. In 1995, he led the NFL in passing with 4,413 yards. In 1998, his 4,212 yards were also tops among quarterbacks, as was his 63.0% completion percentage. He ultimately eclipsed the 4,000-yard passing mark six times in his career.

Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016, Favre finished his career with 71,838 passing yards.

5 Ben Roethlisberger: 64,088 Yards

Ben Roethlisberger racked up all of his 64,088 passing yards with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The first player on this list to record all his passing yardage with one team, Ben Roethlisberger played 18 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was taken with the 11th overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft and proved his worth right away.

As a rookie, Roethlisberger started 13 games and won them all, earning Offensive Rookie of the Year. In 2009, Big Ben had his first 4,000-yard season after throwing for 4,328 yards and going 9-6 in his 15 starts. During his career, Big Ben threw for 4,000 yards in a season six times.

In 2014, the two-time Super Bowl winner led the NFL in passing for the first time with 4,952 yards, leading the Steelers to an 11-5 record and earning the first of four straight Pro Bowl selections. In 2018, his career-high 5,129 passing yards led the NFL.

Roethlisberger retired after the 2021 season and finished his career with 64,088 passing yards.

6 Philip Rivers: 63,440 Yards

Philip Rivers ended his 17-year career with eight straight seasons of throwing for at least 4,000 yards

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Philip Rivers was taken seven spots ahead of Roethlisberger in the 2004 NFL Draft. He was the second quarterback taken after Eli Manning, who refused to play for the San Diego Chargers, the team that drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick. The New York Giants took Rivers at No. 4 and worked out a deal with the Chargers to acquire Manning.

It was a deal that worked out for both teams. Rivers was the face of the Chargers franchise during his 16 seasons with the team. In 2008, he began a string of four straight seasons with 4,000 or more passing yards. He also led the NFL in touchdown passes that season with 34.

In 2010, he led the NFL in passing for the only time in his career when he threw for 4,710 yards. He closed his career with eight straight years of 4,000-plus yards passing, including a career-high 4,792 in 2015.

Rivers played his final season in 2020 with the Indianapolis Colts, throwing for 4,169 yards, and finished his career with 63,440 yards.

7 Matt Ryan: 62,792 Yards

Matt Ryan threw for 4,944 yards in 2016 during his MVP season

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Ryan somewhat quietly earned his way onto this list after a 15-year NFL career. He played the first 14 years of his career with the Atlanta Falcons before finishing with the Colts in 2022.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Ryan never led the league in passing yards and never led the league in touchdown passes. In 2012, however, he led all quarterbacks in completion percentage at 68.6%.

From season to season, Ryan never really wowed anyone with his statistics. But he was a steady quarterback who injected new life into a struggling Falcons organization. During his 14 seasons in Atlanta, he went 120-102 as the starter.

In 2016, Ryan had a career year, leading the Falcons to an 11-5 record and a berth in Super Bowl 51 against the Patriots. The Falcons, of course, infamously blew a 28-3 in the second half and lost 34-28. During Atlanta's playoff run, Ryan became the first quarterback in Falcons history to throw for more than 1,000 yards in a single postseason.

During the '16 regular season, the Boston College alum threw for a career-high 4,944 yards and tossed 38 touchdown passes against just seven interceptions, earning NFL MVP honors. Ryan passed for 4,000 yards in 10 straight seasons and finished with 62,792 passing yards for his career.

8 Dan Marino: 61,361 Yards

Dan Marino became the first NFL QB to throw for 5,000 yards, doing so in his second season

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Dan Marino might be the most impressive name on this list simply because of the era in which he played.

Marino got his start in the NFL in 1983, a time when teams weren't slinging the ball all over the place like they are today, and he wasted no time putting up video-game-like numbers. In his second season with the Miami Dolphins, Marino became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 5,000 yards in a season, racking up 5,084 in 1984. He also led the league in touchdown passes with 48, earning NFL MVP honors.

That began a streak of three straight years when Marino led the league in passing yards. He also led the league in touchdown passes in each year from 1984 to 1986. The Pitt product ultimately led the NFL in passing yardage five times.

He spent all 17 years of his pro career with the Dolphins, earning nine trips to the Pro Bowl and six All-Pro selections. Marino finished his career with 61,361 passing yards.

9 Aaron Rodgers: 59,055 Yards

Aaron Rodgers racked up some serious passing yards to go with his four MVPs

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers spent 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, earning four NFL MVP trophies during that run. He spent the first three seasons backing up Favre before taking over as the full-time starter in 2008, going 6-10. After that, though, it was nine straight winning seasons and a lot of accolades.

Like Ryan, Rodgers has never led the league in passing yardage, but the Cal product put together some of the finest seasons in NFL history. He's thrown for better than 4,000 yards in 10 seasons and has twice led the NFL in touchdown passes.

Rodgers finds himself ninth on the NFL's all-time passing list despite sitting out all but four plays of the 2023 season after getting injured on the first series of his first game with the New York Jets. During his career, Rodgers has thrown for 59,055 yards and could move up a couple of slots with a strong 2024 campaign.

10 Eli Manning: 57,023 Yards

Eli Manning is clinging to the final spot on the NFL's all-time passing list

Don McPeak-USA TODAY Sports

Eli Manning never wowed anyone with his statistics. He's known far more for his two Super Bowl victories over the Patriots than he is for his big numbers.

Statistically, Manning was average. He went 117-117 in 16 seasons as the starting quarterback for the New York Giants and only threw more than 30 touchdown passes in a season twice. Still, he finished his career with 57,023 passing yards.

After starting seven games as a rookie and going 1-6, Manning went 12 straight years of starting all 16 games. Statistically, he had his best year in 2011, when he threw for a career-high 4,933 yards and tossed 29 touchdown passes.

Manning's longevity and durability helped land him in the No. 10 spot on this list — for now. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is breathing down Manning's neck with 56,047 yards, just 976 away from bumping Eli off the list.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.