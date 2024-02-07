Highlights Two of the top five performances featuring the most passing yards in Super Bowl history occurred in the same game.

Tom Brady and Kurt Warner are the only two quarterbacks to have thrown for more than 400 yards in a Super Bowl.

Tom Brady is the only quarterback in Super Bowl history to surpass the 500-yard mark.

Since the Super Bowl was first played following the 1966 NFL season, there have been 24 instances in which a quarterback has thrown for at least 300 yards, the most recent being Jalen Hurts' 304-yard effort for the Philadelphia Eagles in their Super Bowl 57 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

As one might imagine, given the fact that he owns just about every Super Bowl record there is as it pertains to the quarterback position, Tom Brady owns the record for the most such games, having surpassed the 300-yard mark in four of his 10 appearances in the title game.

The last two instances were especially spectacular and account for the top two spots on this list of quarterbacks with the most passing yards in a Super Bowl.

The next two slots belong to Kurt Warner, who surpassed the 300-yard mark in all three of his Super Bowl appearances. He and Brady are also the only signal-callers ever to reach 400 yards.

While Brady and Warner aren't big surprises, the quarterback sitting in spot No. 5 might be to most. And that's where our countdown for the most passing yards in a Super Bowl begins.

5 Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles, 373 yards, Super Bowl 52

Foles led the Eagles to their first-ever Super Bowl win with a dynamic performance

Nick Foles' performance in Super Bowl 52, held on February 4, 2018, stands as one of the most remarkable and clutch quarterback displays in NFL history. Filling in for the injured Carson Wentz, Foles led the Philadelphia Eagles to a historic 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in what turned out to be one of the highest-scoring Super Bowls of all time.

Completing 28 of 43 passes, Foles threw for a staggering 373 yards, showcasing precision, poise, and an uncanny ability to deliver under pressure. His performance included three touchdown passes, with one of the most iconic moments being his own touchdown reception on the famous "Philly Special" trick play.

Facing the legendary Tom Brady, Foles went toe-to-toe with the three-time NFL MVP, not only demonstrating his arm strength but also showing his ability to read defenses as he connected with a variety of receivers with his three TD passes going to three different targets.

Foles' victory in Super Bowl LII not only secured the Eagles' first-ever Super Bowl title but also earned him Super Bowl MVP honors. His resilient and standout performance remains etched in football lore, symbolizing the essence of a backup quarterback delivering an extraordinary performance on the grandest stage.

4 Kurt Warner, Arizona Cardinals, 377 yards, Super Bowl 43

Warner's big numbers weren't enough for the Cardinals against the Steelers

One of just four quarterbacks to start a Super Bowl for two different teams, Kurt Warner delivered a spectacular performance in Super Bowl 43, leading the Arizona Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a thrilling contest that went down to the wire.

But despite Warner's exceptional effort, his 377 passing yards weren't enough to secure victory for the Cardinals.

Facing a staunch Steelers defense, Warner displayed remarkable accuracy and composure, completing 31 of 43 passes. His performance included three touchdown passes, connecting with Larry Fitzgerald on two crucial scoring plays that fueled the Cardinals' comeback bid in the fourth quarter.

His lone interception proved quite costly, ultimately resulting in the longest play in Super Bowl history as James Harrison returned it 100 yards for a touchdown to close out the first half.

In the closing moments of the game, the Steelers' defense thwarted the Cardinals' hopes for a championship, forcing a Warner fumble to secure a 27-23 victory. Warner's 377 passing yards marked the second-highest total in Super Bowl history at that time, trailing only himself.

3 Kurt Warner, St. Louis Rams, 414 yards, Super Bowl 34

Warner completed his Cinderella story with an epic Super Bowl performance

Nine years earlier, in Super Bowl 34, Warner delivered a crowning performance that capped off an extraordinary season and solidified his place in NFL history.

As the leader of the St. Louis Rams' vaunted "Greatest Show on Turf" offensive attack, Warner faced the Tennessee Titans in a thrilling contest that became an instant classic.

Much like his season as a whole, Warner's performance was nothing short of spectacular, as he threw for a then-Super Bowl-record 414 yards. His accuracy wasn't the greatest, as he completed just 24 of 45 passes, but his ability to connect with a variety of targets, including Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt, played a pivotal role in the Rams' offensive prowess.

Warner's two touchdown passes, including the iconic 73-yard strike to Bruce with just under two minutes remaining, showcased his ability to make big plays in crucial moments.

The Rams emerged victorious with a 23-16 win, securing their first-ever Super Bowl title. Warner's remarkable journey from an undrafted player to Super Bowl MVP mirrored the Rams' Cinderella season, earning him NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP honors in the same year.

2 Tom Brady, New England Patriots, 466 yards, Super Bowl 51

It takes a lot of passing yards to fight back from a 28-3 deficit

In Super Bowl 51, Tom Brady orchestrated the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, leading the New England Patriots to victory over the Atlanta Falcons in a stunning turnaround. Famously facing a daunting 28-3 deficit in the third quarter, Brady unleashed an unparalleled performance of resilience and skill that stunned football fans around the globe.

Brady's performance was simply sensational, as he completed 43 of 62 passes for a then-Super Bowl-record 466 yards, displaying unwavering determination in leading the Pats back from what seemed like certain defeat. Despite the challenging circumstances, Brady engineered a remarkable comeback, connecting with key targets like Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola, and James White down the stretch.

The Patriots scored 25 unanswered points to force the game into overtime, a first in Super Bowl history. In the extra period, Brady continued his dominance, guiding the Patriots down the field to give White the opportunity to score the game-winning touchdown. TB12's stellar performance earned him Super Bowl MVP honors for the fourth time.

Brady's 466-yard showcase not only marked a personal milestone but also underscored his ability to perform under pressure. Super Bowl 51 remains a defining moment in Brady's illustrious career, solidifying his status as one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the sport.

1 Tom Brady, New England Patriots, 505 yards, Super Bowl 52

Brady's record-setting performance came in a loss to Foles and the Eagles

A year later, in Super Bowl 52, Brady broke his own record, as he delivered yet another extraordinary performance, completing 28 of 48 passes while amassing a Super Bowl-record 505 passing yards.

Despite his historic efforts, the New England Patriots, as mentioned above, fell short in a thrilling clash against Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brady's prolific passing display included three touchdown strikes, showcasing his precision and ability to orchestrate the Patriots' offense.

Despite facing a relentless Eagles defense that had allowed the fourth-fewest points in the NFL during the regular season, Brady remained poised in connecting with key targets like Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola, and Chris Hogan, who combined to catch 23 passes for 396 yards.

However, Foles and the Eagles matched the Patriots' offensive intensity and secured the 41-33 victory, denying the Patriots a sixth Super Bowl title, which Brady & Co. would get the following year.

Brady's 505-yard performance marked an individual achievement but also served as a testament to the unpredictable and thrilling nature of the Super Bowl.

