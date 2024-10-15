Key Takeaways Cristiano Ronaldo ranked as the most passionate footballer ever.

Three Italians are included in the list of passionate players.

European players predominantly dominate the rankings.

When it comes to footballers, passion can be shown in several different ways. That may vary from an insatiable appetite for the contest, as shown by the likes of 2006 World Cup winner Gennaro Gattuso. Or through moments of high passion, like Stuart Pearce after scoring for England in the quarter-final of Euro '96.

When it comes to passion and desire to continue playing and be the best he can be, Cristiano Ronaldo ranks as number one when it comes to being the most passionate player in football history. As one of the most controversial players ever, Diego Maradona pushes Ronaldo a close second thanks to his sheer will to win, sometimes irrespective of the rules.

Here is a list of the 10 most passionate footballers, ranked on factors listed below:

Ranking Factors

Iconic (and emotional) moments - when players have demonstrated great passion in a memorable game.

- when players have demonstrated great passion in a memorable game. Individual drive - how passion is a player's driving force to play the game.

- how passion is a player's driving force to play the game. Longevity - length of career and how long a player has dedicated themselves to the game.

Rank Player Nation 1. Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 2. Diego Maradona Argentina 3. Giorgio Chiellini Italy 4. Gennaro Gattuso Italy 5. Toto Schillaci Italy 6. Luis Suarez Uruguay 7. Stuart Pearce England 8. Billy Bremner Scotland 9. Steven Gerrard England 10. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Sweden

10 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Malmo, Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, AC Milan, PSG, Manchester United, LA Galaxy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic talked and played a good game. Anyone who did think he was all mouth, ought to reconsider, given how long he played the game, with a career that spanned nigh on a quarter of a century. Provocative at times, Zlatan refused to back down in any physical confrontation, with pride often being a great source of his energy. Zlatan took to Instagram to borrow a quote from Enzo Ferrari, when he posted: 'You cannot describe passion, you can only live it'. Jurgen Klopp, another with a huge passion for the game, was complimentary to the big Swede:

"Some careers maybe ended too early because there was still some fuel in the tank but he squeezes every drop out of his body."

Ibrahimovic Career Stats Nation Sweden Games 827 Goals 496 Caps 122 International goals 62 Honours include Eredivisie (x2), Serie A (x5), Ligue One (x4)

9 Steven Gerrard

Liverpool, LA Galaxy

Steven Gerrard tended to play like a passionate fan, albeit one who was incredibly good at football. With an insatiable drive to win back the ball, which he often did, with a ferocious tackle, followed by a style of play that was filled with urgency, Gerrard wore the Liverpool captain's armband with pride. His former manager at Anfield, from when the club won the 2005 Champions League, Rafael Benitez claims Gerrard was passionate in everything he did:

"Passion. That was his first thought always. And for years he has provided that for Liverpool, almost a representative of the Kop on the pitch."

Gerrard Career Stats Nation England Games 749 Goals 191 Caps 114 International goals 21 Honours include Champions League (x1), FA Cup (x2), League Cup (x3)

8 Billy Bremner

Leeds United, Hull City, Doncaster Rovers

Scotland international and Leeds United skipper Billy Bremner was the driving force behind the successful Leeds side of the 1960s and 1970s. Considered one of Britain's greatest-ever midfielders, the Scot would fight tooth and nail to win every single game.

These wins could come in two ways - if sides wanted to play football, Leeds were more than happy to bring their passing game to the fore, but if indeed the opposition wanted to make it a scrap, the Whites were more than willing to have a fight, with Bremner at the forefront of everything the side did.

Bremner Career Stats Nation Scotland Games 653 Goals 97 Caps 54 International goals 3 Honours include English First Division (x2), Inter Cities Fairs (UEFA) Cup

7 Stuart Pearce

Coventry City, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle, West Ham, Manchester City

Stuart Pearce was a leader of men. With his trusty left foot and his fearsome tackle, he was known affectionately by Nottingham Forest fans as Psycho.

For Pearce, his passion was demonstrated in two big moments on the world stage. First in the semi-finals of the 1990 World Cup, when he wept after seeing his penalty in the shoot-out with Germany saved. Then again, six years later, at Wembley, when Pearce smashed home his penalty against Spain in the quarter-final of Euro 96, when Pearce burst with pent-up rage and passion at seeing the net bulge.

Pearce Career Stats Nation England Games 590 Goals 72 Caps 78 International goals 5 Honours include English League Cup (x2)

6 Luis Suarez

Nacional, Gronigen, Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona, Athletico Madrid, Inter Miami

Luis Suarez is a great example of a footballing career where passion meets outright madness. As well as being hugely skilful and driven, at times, Suarez's desire to win has been something of a bone of contention for some.

In the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, Suarez made a great instinctive save to deny Ghana what appeared a certain goal. Asamoah Gyan then missed the subsequent penalty, with Suarez refusing to apologise for his actions. Then, of course, there were the two biting incidents he was involved with. That said, no one could question Suarez's superb talent and the burning passion that ignited it.

Suarez Career Stats Nation Uruguay Games 801 Goals 493 Caps 143 International goals 69 Honours include Eredivisie (x1), La Liga (x5), Champions League (x1), Copa America (x1)

5 Toto Schilaci

Messina, Juventus, Inter Milan

The Italian striker made his name on the world stage when his country hosted the 1990 World Cup. Toto Schillaci was among the goals and his celebrations, with his wild-eyed stare and undeniable joy, were underpinned by a huge passion for scoring for Italy.

With Nessun Dorma being belted out by opera singer Luciano Pavarotti during the tournament, as the 1990 World Cup's anthem, hearing it is impossible not to think of Schillaci, wheeling away, his arms held aloft, having scored one of his six goals in the tournament.

Schilaci Career Stats Nation Italy Games 417 Goals 154 Caps 16 International goals 7 Honours include UEFA Cup (x2)

4 Gennaro Gattuso

Perugia, Rangers, Salernitana, AC Milan, Sion

One of those players who quite conceivably have an argument in an empty room, Gennaro Gattuso was often seen wildly gesticulating in the midfield for Italy and AC Milan. A fiercely competitive ball winner, Gattuso went on to be a key part of the Italian team that won the 2006 World Cup. He was famously quoted on his feelings about how some players in the modern era behave:

"When I lost a match I broke down in frustration. Today players lose, take a selfie and put it on the internet. They make me sick."

Gattuso Career Stats Nation Italy Games 574 Goals 17 Caps 73 International goals 1 Honours include Serie A (x2), Champions League (x2), World Cup 2006

3 Giorgio Chiellini

Livorno, Roma, Juventus, Los Angeles FC

Italian centre-back Giorgio Chiellini is a player who took great pride and satisfaction in defending, whether that be through a block, a tackle, or simply using his strength to jockey the ball safely over the byline for a goal-kick. One incident particularly stands out for his joy and passion for life, even if it was an act that may have been performed to give him a psychological edge over his opponent.

It occurred in the semi-finals of Euro 2020, when doing the coin toss to decide the finer details of the ensuing penalty shoot-out with Spain, when he gave the opposition skipper Jordi Alba a bear hug. He also famously hooked back Bukayo Saka, with an instinctive shirt grab, as Italy beat England in the final of the same tournament.

Chiellini Career Stats Nation Italy Games 710 Goals 44 Caps 117 International goals 8 Honours include Serie A (x9), Euro 2020

2 Diego Maradona

Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Seville, Newell Old Boys

Whatever treatment Maradona received, and he got kicked and walloped on numerous occasions, he always came back for more, defiant that in the end, it would be him who would be the victor with his awe-inspiring dribbling ability. More often than not, he was, putting his dazzling skills on display for all the world to see. The late Argentine was clear where he stood when it came to his deep love of the game:

“If (Pele) is Beethoven, I am the Ron Wood, Keith Richards and Bono of football all rolled into one. Because I was the passionate side of football.”

Maradona Career Stats Nation Italy Games 344 Goals 160 Caps 91 International goals 34 Honours include Serie A (x2), UEFA Cup, World Cup 1986

1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al Nassr

As someone who famously cried during Euro 2024 after missing a penalty, Ronaldo is someone who continues to care deeply about the smallest detail of the game, whether that is the decision of a throw-in, to other matters, particularly maintaining his health and fitness regime, or his relentless pursuit of goals. This all fuels an intense competitiveness that is reported to make it very challenging to referee him. Ronaldo's whole career has been predicated on his enormous passion, to be better and to strive to become the best. It is perhaps his former international team teammate Deco that sums Ronaldo up best:

"The guy is sick, I haven't seen anyone in training sessions like that. I think it's really difficult to be like that. It borders on sickness because he always wants to be the best at his job. He competes in everything."

Ronaldo Career Stats Nation Portugal Games 1022 Goals 767 Caps 212 International goals 132 Honours include Premier League title (x3), La Liga (x2), Serie A (x2), Champions League (x5), Euro 2016

All stats via Transfermarkt - correct up to 12/10/2024.