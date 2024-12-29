There is a distinct difference between the dirtiest players in football history and the most petulant. Dirty players rack up plenty of yellow and red cards because they commit so many fouls. Many of these fouls seem to be intentional. Petulance is a different factor.

Rather than simply going out and hacking the opposition, petulant players will be somewhat more moody than the average dirty player. Their bad mood will simmer and fester before eventually they will react in much the same way as an irritated manner as a child does to a perceived injustice.

There will be a degree of arrogance in their behaviour. At times, they seem hell-bent on winding people up. Their actions certainly also have the potential to raise the heckles of the opposition players and fans. So ranked from 10 down to number one, here is the list of the 10 most petulant players in football history.

10 Mario Balotelli

Italy

Insolent is one way to describe Mario Balotelli’s behaviour. The manner in which he would simply walk could be enough to wind people up. Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand admits he hated the Italian while they played against each other.

One of the most famous moments of his career was after scoring for Manchester City against their rivals United at Old Trafford, he took off his shirt to reveal a t-shirt with a message. It read: "Why always me?"

Why, indeed? If there was ever an incident on the pitch, Balotelli would walk towards it, always with that expressionless look of a gunslinger on his face. Trouble would inevitably erupt soon after. Yet there is no denying the Italian’s quality in front of goal. His magnificent performance for Italy in their Euro 2012 semi-final over Germany is a testament to that.

9 Diego Simeone

Argentina

Although undoubtedly a very good player, Diego Simeone was an arch wind-up merchant and a practiser of the dark arts. It was David Beckham who was described as petulant in 1998 after kicking out at Simeone and getting sent off. Yet this was a reaction to Simeone’s antics that went unseen by the referee.

Today, the Argentine is regarded as one of the greatest defensive-minded managers in football history. He was an ultra-competitive midfielder. Sometimes his will to win spilled over into less savoury behaviour. Often this manifested itself through ugly and seemingly unnecessary clashes with opponents. Yet few could deny the Argentinian his competitive spirit and passion for the game.

8 Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal

Ronaldo’s drive and self-belief run deep. Yet he has always had a tendency towards histrionics and theatrics. They usually arise from what he judges to be an injustice. He will react petulantly when he is not awarded a foul, which can be quite often. There is no denying his greatness and attitude towards the game.

Ronaldo is one of the greatest model professionals in football history. His preparation is as legendary as his tantrum. Although his temperament has caused some to question him. Gary Neville did not like the strop he threw after being dropped to the bench for Portugal during the 2022 World Cup: "It would not surprise that he comes on tonight and scores the winner but the petulance, the stomping around, the sulking, it's got to stop because it does not reflect well on him at all.”

7 Luis Suarez

Uruguay

Luis Suarez is a player who is never too far away from the action, whether that be good or bad. The Uruguayan is certainly good enough to be included in the greatest eleven of the twenty-first century, but sometimes his antics have been questionable, to say the least.

If it wasn’t bad enough to bite a player once and pretend otherwise, Suarez did it twice. Firstly, trying to gain an advantage over Chelsea’s Branislav Ivanovic by sinking his teeth into the player. Then, doing so again in the 2014 World Cup. This time, Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini was the victim of Suarez’s odd, yet hugely petulant behaviour.

6 Bruno Fernandes

Portugal

Although there is no denying his quality, Portuguese international and Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes can be extremely petulant. Like a bratty protege to his compatriot Ronaldo, Fernandes has attracted criticism for his behaviour. Former United legend Paul Scholes called Fernandes out for his red card in United’s home defeat to Tottenham in 2024:

"It was petulant and it gave the referee an opportunity to do it. We’ve seen a lot of petulance from our captain over the last couple of years, throwing arms about and he knows himself that he needs to get it out of his game, but realistically, is that going to happen? He's of an age where you don't really change that much. The captain has to set an example."

5 El Hadji Diouf

Senegal

El Hadji Diouf was a player who divided opinions. Former Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard was far from impressed by his ex-teammate:

“It seemed to me, Diouf did not care about football and about Liverpool. For example, the way he spat a huge globule of gunky phlegm at a Celtic fan in a UEFA Cup match at Parkhead in March 2003 summed up his contemptuous and spiteful demeanour."

Diouf’s spitting on a Celtic fan was a hugely petulant and foolish act from a player who didn’t seem in control of his behaviour at times. It seems that even in retirement, Diouf remains petulant. The former Senegalese international was on French TV when he went on a tirade about Gerrard. Clearly, there is no love lost between the two former teammates.

4 Sergio Ramos

Spain

Sergio Ramos was many things. Given the silverware he won for club and country, you have to call him a winner. Due to his 29 red cards, he will go down as one of the dirtiest players in football history. He also had a long-running feud with one of the game’s greats. Lionel Messi revealed that Ramos was the player who angered him most during his career.

Ramos’s petulance wasn’t reserved for the pitch, he displayed it at training too. After losing his temper during a Real Madrid session, the former Spain international kicked a ball at Sergio Reguilon. Such was his competitive nature, Ramos couldn’t always keep a lid on his devilish side. Although, in some way, that is what made him the player and competitor he was.

3 Mido

Egypt

Although talented, former Roma and Spurs striker Mido was a very petulant figure. He was given a six-month international game ban for his touchline row with then-Egypt manager Hassan Shehata. To make matters worse, this was during Egypt’s semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations. Mido began the argument after being substituted.

Wherever Mido went, there were petulant incidents. It didn’t matter if it was teammates or coaches, Mido would fall out with them. He had a well-known feud with Zlatan Ibrahimovic while the two were at Ajax. He claimed to have once nearly killed the Swede with a pair of scissors. This after throwing them at him in the changing room in a blind rage. Fortunately for Mido and Zlatan, the scissors hit the wall and not the Swede's face.

2 Edmundo

Brazil

Known for a successful striking partnership with Romario, Edmundo was nicknamed the Animal. Although there was on-field chemistry between Edmundo and Brazilian legend Romario, the two had a famous rivalry.

The Brazilian striker’s behaviour was sometimes wild. Not averse to slapping the faces of opponents, he was also an exceptionally talented player. He was once involved in a brawl while playing for Flamengo. After slapping a defender, all Hell broke loose.

He was also capable of moments of brilliance. The Brazil international scored a great goal for Vasco de Game against Manchester United in the ill-feted Club World Cup tournament in 2000. But ultimately, he was a controversial figure.

1 Eric Cantona

France

Former Manchester United talisman Eric Cantona has a special place in the history of the Premier League. The Frenchman gave one of the Premier League’s greatest-ever individual performances in United’s 1993 demolition of Tottenham. With his shirt collar forever turned up, Cantona had an aura about him.

He would often be accused of arrogance. At times, this seemed justified. During his time at Auxerre, he was sent off for a wild lunge. At United, he was red-carded for a petulant stamp on Swindon Town’s John Moncur. Far worse was to follow, an incident that shocked British football to its foundations.

This occurred in 1995 against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, where the Frenchman was sent off for a karate kick. Not on a player, but a fan. The Crystal Palace fan had allegedly been targeting abuse at Cantona. This incident easily makes Cantona one of football’s most controversial figures in football history.