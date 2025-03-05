Summary Talented footballers like Cristiano Ronaldo set the trend for petulant behaviour in the Premier League.

Many players on the list have divided opinions among fans and are among the most hated.

Problematic players like Luis Suarez and El-Hadji Diouf exhibit frequent outbursts and show subpar professionalism.

When watching football on TV, there are always players who make their feelings known on the pitch. Whether that be moaning at the referee for a wrong decision, or throwing their hands in the air when they didn't receive the ball, the cameras capture everything.

Even the most talented of footballers can become petulant, with Cristiano Ronaldo's time in England dominated by stroppy behaviour. If one of the greatest players of all time set the trend, it was always likely that many more Premier League stars would follow in his footsteps.

Most of the individuals on this list have divided opinions among football supporters, with plenty being some of the most hated to be involved in the English game. So, let's dive into the 10 most petulant players to grace the pitches of the Premier League.

Ranking factors

Frequency - how often the player displayed petulant behaviour.

Severity - the seriousness of their actions.

Reputation - how much their irritable character overshadowed their public image.

Ranking the 10 Most Petulant Players in Premier League History Rank Player Clubs 1 Eric Cantona Manchester United and Leeds 2 Diego Costa Chelsea and Wolves 3 Mario Balotelli Manchester City and Liverpool 4 Bruno Fernandes Manchester United 5 Mido Tottenham, Middlesbrough, Wigan Athletic and West Ham 6 El Hadji Diouf Liverpool, Bolton, Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland 7 Wayne Rooney Manchester United and Everton 8 Luis Suárez Liverpool 9 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 10 Richarlison Tottenham, Everton and Watford

10 Richarlison

Tottenham, Everton and Watford

Having turned down a move to Saudi Arabia in the summer of 2024, there's no doubting Richarlison's overwhelming love for football. But, when you become so invested in a sport, it often leads you to being a nuisance on the pitch.

His slim build hasn't stopped him from being a handful for defenders over the years, and he loves to throw around a few risky challenges. In fact, you rarely see the Brazilian with a smile on his face when he's on the pitch. His mood wouldn't have improved in recent years either, as injuries have tormented the striker's career at Tottenham.

9 Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United

Arriving in England as a teenager from Sporting Lisbon, it was understandable for Cristiano Ronaldo to have a little splash of immaturity in his game. At a young age, you lack the leadership instincts to keep a level head when the game gets out of hand. It's something you learn as you grow older - unless you are Ronaldo, of course.

You would have expected him to put on a better front in his second stint at Manchester United. From smashing a fan's mobile phone to storming off during matches, the striker didn't set a good example to the thousands of youngsters who looked to him as an inspiration. He fell out with manager Erik ten Hag and took part in various interviews where he slammed the club's structure and facilities.

8 Luis Suarez

Liverpool

Anyone who's known for biting people needs to be included in a list all about behavioural incompetence. Luis Suarez's spat with Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic - one of the Premier League's most embarrassing moments - encapsulated the Uruguayan's childish demeanour, which he also expressed at the 2014 World Cup.

There were also periods of his career in England where he was described as a 'diver', particularly by Everton manager David Moyes. In a period where VAR was non-existent, Suarez knew he had to bring out his acting skills to con the officials.

The striker managed to get his own back on Moyes' comments and scored against the Toffees, performing a 'dive' celebration in front of the Scotsman. In response, the manager appreciated Suarez's humour but admitted that fellow Premier League staff weren't too happy about his diving antics either. Moyes said:

"I would probably have done the same if I had been the player, but he is going to have to dive in front of a lot of managers then, I think!"

7 Wayne Rooney

Manchester United and Everton

Wayne Rooney had the privilege of playing for his boyhood club at the age of just 16. His rise to Goodison Park glory came with its caveats, with the youngster gaining a bit of a reputation for being a hothead. He never really lost that edge either as he grew older, carrying his cheekiness over to Manchester United.

Mark Clattenburg felt the full force of Rooney's petulance when the forward sarcastically clapped the official, leading to a second yellow card. He has also been caught smashing the ball away in frustration and swearing down live TV cameras in disgust at the 2010 World Cup.

6 El Hadji Diouf

Liverpool, Bolton, Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland

Known for his weird and wacky hairstyles, El Hadji Diouf hit the headlines for every reason other than his footballing prowess. He was nowhere near the most professional of footballers and got himself into controversies everywhere he went. Premier League supporters were not the biggest fans of Diouf, ending his time in England as one of the most hated individuals to grace the top-flight.

The striker had several accusations of spitting against his name, whether that be against opposition players or the fans on the terraces. Supporters knew how to get under Diouf's skin and his head was at boiling point at all times. His unprofessional demeanour led him to be involved in a row with an Everton ball-boy where he was accused of racially abusing the youngster.

5 Mido

Tottenham, Middlesbrough, Wigan Athletic and West Ham

Mido arrived in north London in 2005 with bags of talent, joining from AS Roma for around £4 million. However, instead of setting the world alight with his football skills, his career was overshadowed by frequent spats with coaches and teammates.

The Egyptian did not like criticism, and when his peers questioned his fitness, they didn't get the best response back. He clashed with members of staff at Tottenham and disapproved of their claims that he wasn't in the correct shape to play. Gareth Southgate, then Middlesbrough manager, dropped the striker from his squad, which, as you can imagine, went down like a lead balloon with Mido.

4 Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United