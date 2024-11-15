Key Takeaways The Premier League, each year, is defined by comings and goings, but not all work out as intended, with the top 10 most pointless transfers since its icneption being explored.

The Premier League has long been a stage for football’s biggest stars and boldest moves, where clubs gamble hundreds of millions each year in pursuit of glory. But for every blockbuster signing that lights up the league, there’s a transfer that leaves fans scratching their heads and accountants wincing.

So often, there are deals that promised so much but delivered so little - deals where players barely played, flopped spectacularly, or seemed destined to fail from the start. From forgotten loan spells to inexplicable big-money splurges, the league’s history is littered with transfers that can only be described as utterly pointless.

Let’s dive into this hall of head-scratchers and uncover the most pointless moves ever made in English football’s top flight, using some ranking factors to help along the way.

Ranking factors:

Necessity of original move

Lack of impact

Negative impact on player's career

10 most pointless transfers in Premier League history Rank Player Transfer Terms 1. Ben Davies Preston North End to Liverpool £500,000 2. Arthur Melo Juventus to Liverpool Loan with option to buy 3. Wellington Paulista Cruzeiro to West Ham Loan with option to buy 4. Danny Drinkwater Leicester City to Chelsea £35m 5. Kim Kallstrom Spartak Moscow to Arsenal Short-term loan 6. Kalvin Phillips Leeds United to Manchester City £42m 7. Donny van de Beek Ajax to Manchester United £35m 8. Rob Holding Arsenal to Crystal Palace £4m 9. Victor Valdes Barcelona to Manchester United Free transfer 10. Saul Atletico Madrid to Chelsea Loan with option to buy

10 Saul

Atletico Madrid to Chelsea (loan)

Saul's loan move to Chelsea in the summer of 2021 looked set to help the Spanish midfielder revive a faltering career, but he ultimately added little value to the club. Despite his reputation as a talented midfielder at Atletico Madrid, where he had been a key player for years, Saul struggled to adapt to the intensity and tactical demands of the Premier League, being criticised for his performances, right from the word 'go'.

The Spanish international barely featured for Chelsea. He played just 10 times in the league, starting only five of those games, leaving after one season, with the club unsurprisingly turning down the option to make the deal permanent. His performances were inconsistent, and he never truly found his rhythm in Thomas Tuchel’s system. It’s ironic that Chelsea have such a dismal record of signing players on loan, when the loan system has played such a key (and largely successful) role in the talent development pathways at the club, but Saul was one that failed.

9 Victor Valdes

Barcelona to Manchester United

Victor Valdes’ move to Manchester United in January 2015 was a transfer that made little sense from the start and proved to be a complete non-event. Once regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in Champions League history during his time at Barcelona, Valdes arrived at Old Trafford after he failed a medical at Monaco while recovering from a serious knee injury. The club were unfazed by the warning signs and signed him as a backup to David de Gea. He made just two Premier League appearances, spending most of his time on the sidelines or in conflict with then-manager Louis van Gaal.

The transfer became even more pointless when Valdes was frozen out of the squad entirely due to a falling out with Van Gaal, who accused him of refusing to play for the reserves. This led to an unceremonious exile, where he trained away from the first team before eventually being loaned out to Standard Liege. Unfortunately for United, it was just one of many confusing transfers in the post-Ferguson intermission.

8 Rob Holding

Arsenal to Crystal Palace

Rob Holding moved to Crystal Palace from Arsenal in September 2023 but made just one appearance in his debut season, a defeat to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup third round. He was an unused substitute on ten occasions in the Premier League and wasn't included in the matchday squad after Oliver Glasner took charge in February. Meanwhile, this season, he sat on the bench for the West Ham match at the end of August, but has not featured since then, as his career has seemingly fallen off the edge of a cliff.

Apparently, it was after this lone appearance that tensions escalated. The Englishman refused to participate in a post-match warm-down session, prompting Glasner to instruct the 29-year-old to train with the youth team for the time being. But while it is understood there is a possibility of resolving the situation eventually, should both parties manage to reconcile their differences, onlookers can't help but feel he's past the point of no return.

7 Donny van de Beek

Ajax to Manchester United

Donny van de Beek’s 2020 move to Manchester United is yet another of the club’s more perplexing transfers. Despite his standout performances at Ajax, including a key role in their 2019 Champions League run, Van de Beek struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford. Signed for £35 million to add depth and creativity to United’s midfield, he made just four Premier League starts in his first season, raising doubts about why the club pursued him with such a crowded midfield.

His situation worsened under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick, as he was often benched or excluded from matchday squads altogether. Only United's recruitment team could tell you what was going through their minds when they decided to bolster a midfield unit already boasting the likes of Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Juan Mata, and Scott McTominay. He was finally given a reprieve earlier this year when United accepted a lowball offer from Girona.

6 Kalvin Phillips

Leeds United to Manchester City

When Manchester City signed Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United for £42 million in the summer of 2022, it seemed like a logical move to some. The defensive midfielder had been a standout performer at Leeds United, before then becoming an integral part of the Gareth Southgate England squad that reached the delayed Euro 2020 final. But there were always question marks about how much he would play, with Rodri very obviously the main man at the base of the City midfield.

Nevertheless, under Pep Guardiola, Phillips appeared to have the perfect environment to refine his craft and add depth to a midfield that had long relied on Rodri's consistency. However, fast forward a couple of seasons, and Phillips’ time at the Etihad feels like an expensive misstep. Playing second fiddle to Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne is difficult enough as the 28-year-old has been sent out on loan moves to West Ham and Ipswich Town, but watching his future in the international setup crumble is definitely the worst part about it all as he hasn't played for the Three Lions since 2023.

5 Kim Kallstrom

Spartak Moscow to Arsenal (loan)

The decision to bring Kim Kallstrom to Arsenal on loan in January 2014 highlights just how desperate the club was at the time. Despite discovering that Kallstrom had a severe back injury during his medical, Arsenal still paid £642,000 to secure his loan for the rest of the season. As a result, it wasn’t until 25 March that he made his debut.

Due to ongoing fitness issues, Kallstrom managed just 135 minutes of action across four appearances. The loan was largely ineffective, but in his second match, he scored in Arsenal's FA Cup semi-final penalty shoot-out against Wigan. The Gunners went on to win the competition, earning Kallstrom cult status at the club, despite his lack of involvement in the final, earning him a place among the worst loan signings in Premier League history.

4 Danny Drinkwater

Leicester City to Chelsea

Looking for a second bite of the cherry that saw N’Golo Kante make a success out of a move from Leicester City to Chelsea, the club thought they could strike another fruitful deal in the form of Danny Drinkwater when they snapped him up for £35m. Oh, how they were wrong.

The midfielder only featured in 23 games for the Blues during his five-year stint, with the club believing it was more cost-effective to loan him out four times during his spell at Stamford Bridge. It came as a revelation to the west Londoners that Drinkwater wasn't the same quality as Kante, who helped the club to a Champions League and Premier League during his time in the capital. That he retired at 34 and has since worked on a construction site tells you all you need to know.

3 Wellington Paulista

Cruzeiro to West Ham

On 11 January 2013, West Ham United secured the signing of Brazilian striker, Paulista, on a six-month loan deal with the option for an additional three years. He became the club's fourth signing of the 2012–13 winter transfer window, following Joe Cole, Marouane Chamakh, and Sean Maguire. Paulista was eager to make his mark in the Premier League, stating, "I believe I can give my best here. I’m coming to England to prove that I’m one of the best strikers in Brazil and to continue improving."

It came to be a pretty horrible show of foreshadowing for the young South American, who managed to be named as a substitute for just two of West Ham's games, against Southampton and Reading, before departing the club without having made a first-team appearance in the subsequent summer.

2 Arthur Melo

Juventus to Liverpool (loan)

An expensive loan that amounted to just one singular appearance, Liverpool paid £3.8m to bring Arthur Melo to Anfield on a season-long loan from Juventus in September 2022. They were aware of his abysmal injury record, but Klopp and his recruitment team were confident they had found a short-term solution to Gini Wijnaldum's departure.

Beyond one 13-minute cameo against Napoli in the Champions League, however, he was either unfit or unused by Klopp throughout his spell in England. Only adding to Liverpool's waiting list for the treatment bench, it just didn't work out for the Brazilian. Funnily enough, though, he was able to show a heel to his luck with a move to Fiorentina, which saw him play 33 Serie A games in the 2023/24 campaign.

1 Ben Davies

Preston North End to Liverpool

It says a lot that Ben Davies, a former Preston North End regular, was barely ever pictured in a Liverpool shirt, and finding a picture of him in training is much like finding the needle in a haystack. The ultimate panic buy, the central defender cost £500,000 to bring to Anfield, but such was the Reds' luck with injuries that season, he too suffered a setback.

He went on to endure a loan spell with Sheffield United before being sold to Rangers for, perhaps surprisingly, a profit, having failed to play a single minute for Klopp's side as he often preferred Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in the makeshift defence instead.

