Sure, records are meant to be broken. But it's getting out of hand in MLS .

With new expansion teams joining the league in the last 10–15 years, and more sophistication and investment going into infrastructure and squad building, there have been veritable super teams that have been born. Some have imposed their will on the rest of the league and left a mark, including a couple of them rewriting the history books. Now the 2024 edition of Inter Miami is the latest to join the ranks of the elite.

Boasting one of the most impressive squads in MLS history, despite having to contend with a number of injuries and absences throughout the season, the Florida club could well achieve a historic performance. With 63 points from 29 games and five to go, Gerardo "Tata" Martino's men could become the latest team to set a new single-season points record in MLS.

For the proper context of what an achievement like that would mean on the North American soccer landscape, GIVEMESPORT showcases the history of this specific record and the 10 teams that have continued to push the bar higher, just when you thought it couldn't possibly be done.

MLS Teams with Most Points in a Season

The top 10 clubs with the best-ever campaigns in league history

The first thing that stands out in the table below is the fact that nine of the 10 highest point totals have been set since 2010. That is staggering. The 68 points compiled by the LA Galaxy in 1998 is the lone entry outside that window of time. But that's not the only eye-catching observation.

From a quick glance at the teams featured, it's evident that the LA-based clubs continue to outdo one another out West, while the Eastern Conference has given rise to multiple powers over the course of recent history. The East spreads the wealth a bit more.

The 10 Teams with Most Points in an MLS Season Rank Team Season Points Total Record (W-L-D) Points Per Game 1. New England Revolution 2021 73 22-5-7 2.15 2. LAFC 2019 72 21-4-9 2.12 3. New York Red Bulls 2018 71 22-7-5 2.09 4. Atlanta United 2018 69 21-7-6 2.03 5. Toronto FC 2017 69 20-5-9 2.03 6. FC Cincinnati 2023 69 20-5-9 2.03 7. LA Galaxy 1998 68 24-8-0* 2.13 8. LAFC 2022 67 21-9-4 1.97 9. Philadelphia Union 2022 67 19-5-10 1.97 10. LA Galaxy 2011 67 19-5-10 1.97

* = In 1998, MLS matches that ended in draws after 90 minutes proceeded to a shootout. Four LA Galaxy matches ended in draws in 1998, and the Galaxy won two of them in a shootout, receiving one point for each shootout win.

LA Galaxy (2011)

One of the most iconic teams in MLS history

Points Total: 67

67 Record (W-L-D): 19-5-10

19-5-10 Top Scorer: Landon Donovan (12 goals)

Landon Donovan (12 goals) Trophies Won: Supporters' Shield, MLS Cup

As the defending holders of the Supporters' Shield, the LA Galaxy entered the 2011 season with the ambition of retaining it. And they did just that, thanks to an exceptional season by one of the most impressive squads in MLS history. And to cap off this historic campaign, David Beckham & Co. added a third league title to the Californian club's trophy cabinet, marking the start of a glorious period for the club with another two titles in the three years to follow.

2011 LA Galaxy Starting XI: Josh Saunders (GK) — Sean Franklin, Omar Gonzalez, A.J. DeLaGarza, Todd Dunivant — David Beckham, Juninho, Chris Birchall — Mike Magee, Landon Donovan, Chad Barrett

Philadelphia Union (2022)

An attacking trio that will go down in history

Points Total: 67

67 Record (W-L-D): 19-5-10

19-5-10 Top Scorer: Daniel Gazdag (22 goals)

Daniel Gazdag (22 goals) Trophies Won: —

Eastern Conference runners-up the previous season, the Philadelphia Union were aiming for even better results in 2022. But to do so, they needed to strengthen their squad. The arrivals of Julian Carranza (Inter Miami CF) and Mikael Uhre (Brondby IF) filled the attacking void. Having already scored 28 goals between them, they formed a lethal trio with Daniel Gazdag and his 22 goals to take the Union all the way to the MLS Cup final. There, they ultimately fell on penalties to LAFC in a heartbreaker that saw a late Gareth Bale equalizer in extra time send the match to a shootout.

2022 Philadelphia Union Starting XI: Andre Blake (GK) — Olivier Mbaizo, Jakob Glesnes, Jack Elliott, Kai Wagner — Jack McGlynn, Jose Martinez, Leon Flach, Daniel Gazdag — Julian Carranza, Mikael Uhre

LAFC (2022)

The 2022 LAFC is one of the few teams on this list to have achieved the double

Points Total: 67

67 Record (W-L-D): 21-9-4

21-9-4 Top Scorer: Cristian Arango (16 goals)

Cristian Arango (16 goals) Trophies Won: Supporters' Shield, MLS Cup

LAFC , like the Union, also ended the season with a total of 67 points in only their fifth season in MLS. At the end of a season marked by a slowdown in the final sprint, Steve Cherundolo's side still managed to win both the Supporters' Shield and MLS Cup. They only beat out Philadelphia for the Supporters' Shield on a tiebreaker (total wins, 21 to 19) and then broke the Union's hearts a second time in the ensuing MLS Cup final.

2022 LAFC Starting XI: Maxime Crepeau (GK) — Ryan Hollingshead, Jesus Murillo, Sebastian Ibeagha, Diego Palacios — Jose Cifuentes, Ilie Sanchez, Kellyn Acosta — Carlos Vela, Cristian Arango, Kwadwo Opoku

LA Galaxy (1998)

The '98 LA Galaxy is the lone representative from the previous century

Points Total: 68

68 Record (W-L-D): 22-2-8 (two of the 22 wins were in a shootout, good for one point each)

22-2-8 (two of the 22 wins were in a shootout, good for one point each) Top Scorer: Cobi Jones (19 goals)

Cobi Jones (19 goals) Trophies Won: Supporters' Shield

In 1998, despite dominating the regular season head and shoulders above the rest, the LA Galaxy were unable to keep up the momentum in the playoffs. They were defeated twice by the expansion Chicago Fire FC in the best-of-three Western Conference final, ending their title dreams. It would take some time before the LA Galaxy wrapped their arms around silverware in 2002, but their points total that season (51) fell well short of the epic 1998 campaign in which they not only won, but they entertained.

1998 LA Galaxy Starting XI: Kevin Hartman (GK) — Ezra Hendrickson, Steve Jolley, Robin Fraser, Greg Vanney — Mauricio Cienfuegos, Cobi Jones, Martin Machon, Danny Pena — Welton, Carlos Hermosillo

FC Cincinnati 2023

Cincy finally join the MLS elite

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Points Total: 69

69 Record (W-L-D): 20-5-9

20-5-9 Top Scorer: Luciano Acosta (17 goals)

Luciano Acosta (17 goals) Trophies Won: Supporters' Shield

After three straight last-place finishes to begin their time in MLS (2019-2021), FC Cincinnati laid the foundations for their historic 2023 by qualifying for the playoffs for the first time in 2022. They came back stronger the following year, winning the Supporter's Shield with the most wins (20), the fewest defeats (5) and the joint-best defense (39 goals conceded) in the league. Unfortunately, the Orange and Blue's great adventure came to an end in the Eastern Conference final, where they were outclassed by rivals Columbus Crew SC , who went on to win that year's MLS Cup title.

2023 FC Cincinnati Starting XI: Roman Celentano (GK) — Nick Hagglund, Matt Miazga, Yerson Mosquera — Ray Gaddis, Obinna Nwobodo, Junior Moreno, Alvaro Barreal — Luciano Acosta, Brandon Vazquez, Sergio Santos

Toronto FC (2017)

Reds finally reach record heights after years of suffering

Points Total: 69

69 Record (W-L-D): 20-5-9

20-5-9 Top Scorer: Sebastian Giovinco (16 goals)

Sebastian Giovinco (16 goals) Trophies Won: Supporter's Shield, MLS Cup, Canadian Championship

Historic. That is the word often used to describe Toronto FC 's 2017 season. A year after losing to Seattle Sounders in the MLS Cup, the Reds exacted revenge on the same opponents, becoming the first Canadian club in history to win the league title in the process. TFC were also the first club in history to complete a domestic treble (Supporters' Shield, MLS Cup, Canadian Championship).

2017 Toronto FC Starting XI: Alex Bono (GK) — Eriq Zavaleta, Drew Moor, Chris Mavinga — Steven Beitashour, Marky Delgado, Michael Bradley, Victor Vazquez, Justin Morrow — Jozy Altidore, Sebastian Giovinco

Atlanta United (2018)

ATLUTD didn't take long to establish itself in MLS

Points Total: 69

69 Record (W-L-D): 21-7-6

21-7-6 Top Scorer: Josef Martinez (31 goals)

Josef Martinez (31 goals) Trophies Won: MLS Cup

Atlanta United 's second season in North America's top-flight could not have gone any better. The Five Stripes relied on an exceptional Josef Martinez, scorer of 35 goals in all competitions, to win the first league title in their history. Their success was also down to an impenetrable defense, which conceded just two goals in their five playoff games. Their postseason run culminated in a memorable final as they raised the trophy in front of a raucous crowd of over 73,000 supporters.

2018 Atlanta United Starting XI: Brad Guzan (GK) — Franco Escobar, Michael Parkhurst, Leandro Gonzalez, Chris McCann — Julian Gressel, Jeff Larentowicz — Hector Villalba, Miguel Almiron, Ezequiel Barco — Josef Martinez

New York Red Bulls (2018)

A near-perfect season with a disappointing conclusion

Points Total: 71

71 Record (W-L-D): 22-7-5

22-7-5 Top Scorer: Bradley Wright-Phillips (20 goals)

Bradley Wright-Phillips (20 goals) Trophies Won: Supporters' Shield

Ten years after their first and only appearance in an MLS Cup, NY Red Bulls were aiming to return to the summit in 2018. It was an ambition that seemed justified by the success of the regular season, which included a Supporter's Shield as owners of the best record in the league. But the harsh reality of the playoffs quickly caught up with Jesse Marsch's men, who were swept aside by eventual MLS Cup winners Atlanta in the Eastern Conference final. It was a disappointing finish for a team that had nonetheless enjoyed the best season in its history.

2018 NY Red Bulls Starting XI: Luis Robles (GK) — Michael Murillo, Tim Parker, Aaron Long, Kemar Lawrence — Tyler Adams, Sean Davis — Alex Muyl, Alejandro "Kaku" Romero, Daniel Royer — Bradley Wright-Phillips

LAFC (2019)

Carlos Vela carried LAFC from start to finish

Points Total: 72

72 Record (W-L-D): 21-4-9

21-4-9 Top Scorer: Carlos Vela (34 goals)

Carlos Vela (34 goals) Trophies Won: Supporters' Shield

As previous examples have already illustrated, dominating the regular season is not synonymous with raising MLS Cup. LAFC know the feeling from 2019. Eight points clear of second-place New York City FC at the end of the 34-match regular season, LAFC and its MLS single-season record holder for goals, Carlos Vela (34 goals), fell to the Seattle Sounders at home in the Western Conference final after jumping out to an early lead. This one would hurt for a few years until their magical 2022 MLS Cup run.

2019 LAFC Starting XI: Tyler Miller (GK) — Steven Beitashour, Walker Zimmerman, Eddie Segura, Jordan Harvey — Mark-Anthony Kaye, Eduard Atuesta, Latif Blessing — Carlos Vela, Adama Diomande, Diego Rossi

New England Revolution (2021)

A historic season for the Revs

Points Total: 73

73 Record (W-L-D): 22-5-7

22-5-7 Top Scorer: Adam Buksa (16 goals)

Adam Buksa (16 goals) Trophies Won: Supporters' Shield

The 2021 New England Revolution are statistically the best team in MLS history. Their 73 points that season have yet to be surpassed. That record could have been even more impressive had Inter Miami not defeated them at home on the final day of the season, depriving them of another potential point or three. Unfortunately for the Revs, they didn't go far in the playoffs, stumbling at the very first hurdle against NYCFC on penalties.

2021 New England Revolution Starting XI: Matt Turner (GK) — Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler, DeJuan Jones — Tajon Buchanan, Matt Polster, Carles Gil, Tommy McNamara — Adam Buksa, Gustavo Bou