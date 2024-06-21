Highlights Seimone Augustus still holds the rookie record for most points in a season with 744 points.

A'ja Wilson was the second rookie to average over 20 points per game.

Candace Parker is the only Rookie-MVP in WNBA history.

The 2024 WNBA rookies are proving to be one of the most exciting classes to enter the league in a while. Led by the captivating Caitlin Clark, the 2024 class has attracted more eyeballs to the WNBA than ever before.

But several players have come before Clark and made an immediate impact the moment they stepped foot in a WNBA court. With that, here are the most points scored by a rookie in a season in WNBA history.

10 Seimone Augustus — 744 points

Only rookie to score over 700 points in a season

Only a handful of players can take the league by storm, and that is exactly what Seimone Augustus did the moment she stepped foot on a WNBA floor. After a standout career at LSU, Augustus was selected No. 1 overall by the Minnesota Lynx in the 2006 WNBA Draft.

It didn't take long for Augustus to light up the league. She set the WNBA rookie record for most points in a season — and nobody has been able to touch it since. Augustus, who went on to win the 2006 WNBA Rookie of the Year award, tallied 744 points in 34 games in her debut campaign. She remains the only rookie in WNBA history to surpass the 700-point plateau.

Seimone Augustus — Rookie Stats TOTAL PTS PPG FG% 3P% 744 21.1 45.3% 35.3%

Apart from setting the rookie points record, Augustus also finished as the No. 2 scorer in the WNBA as a rookie. Her 21.9 points during the 2006 season remains the second-highest scoring average by a rookie and the mark also ranks 22nd all-time in league history.

After an incredible debut campaign, Augustus became one of the most decorated superstars in WNBA history. The retired Lynx legend helped Minnesota hang four banners in seven years, was named Finals MVP in 2011, and had eight WNBA All-Star nods to her name.

9 A'ja Wilson — 682 points

Forging her path to becoming one of WNBA's all-time greats

The WNBA has gone through the Las Vegas Aces for the better part of the last two seasons. Las Vegas has been the ace team in the league and that is in large part due to the brilliance of A'ja Wilson. And Wilson's brilliance has been on display since day one.

The South Carolina standout tallied 682 points in her rookie season after the Aces, fresh off their relocation and rebrand as the San Antonio Stars, took her with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft.

A'ja Wilson Rookie Stats PPG RPG BPG FG% 20.7 8.0 1.7 46.2%

The lefty led the Aces in scoring with 20.7 points per game, which also ranked third overall across the entire league. With that, she became the second rookie to average at least 20 points in a season. Wilson also set the rookie records for most free throws made (192) and attempted (248) in a season.

With her outstanding rookie year, she unanimously won the 2018 Rookie of the Year award. Wilson has gone on to become a two-time WNBA champion, a two-time WNBA MVP, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, and a Finals MVP.

What an already stacked resume. And she's only 27 years old.

8 Arike Ogunbowale — 630 points

A certified bucket-getter from the jump

Arike Ogunbowale is currently one of the top scorers in the WNBA today. That's why it's no surprise that she was already a flat-out bucket-getter the moment she stepped foot into the league.

Apart from recording the third-highest scoring season ever by a rookie with 630 points, Ogunbowale also finished the campaign with the second-most points in the WNBA during the 2019 season. Her 19.1 points per game was also third in the WNBA.

Arike Ogunbowale Rookie Stats TOTAL PTS PPG FG% 3P% 630 19.1 38.8% 35.2%

She ended the season with 11 straight 20+ point games and her 17 20-point outings during the campaign were the most by a rookie ever. During that torrid stretch, she also tied WNBA legend Maya Moore with four consecutive 30+ point performances.

Despite her incredible debut campaign, Ogunbuwale did not win Rookie of the Year. Lynx forward Napheesa Collier wound up winning the award.

7 Cappie Pondexter — 624 points

A true professional scorer

In any other season, Cappie Pondexter would have been the top scorer of her rookie class. Unfortunately, she found herself in the same one as Seimone Augustus. Nonetheless, Pondexter still ended up with the fourth-highest-scoring debut season in WNBA history with 624 points.

The Phoenix Mercury selected the Rutgers standout with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2006 WNBA Draft. With Diana Taurasi and Penny Taylor already in tow, Pondexter's arrival quickly turned the Mercury into a force to be reckoned with.

Cappie Pondexter Rookie Stats TOTAL PTS PPG FG% 3P% 624 19.5 44.2% 37.3%

She finished as Phoenix's second-leading scorer with averages of 19.5 points on 44.2 percent field goal shooting. Her strong debut campaign earned her a spot on the WNBA All-Star team.

Despite not winning the Rookie of the Year award, which went to Augustus, Pondexter soon realized her dream as she helped lead the Mercury to the WNBA championship in her sophomore season. She averaged 23.9 points in their run to the 2007 WNBA title and won WNBA Finals MVP in just her second year in the league.

6 Cynthia Cooper — 621 points

The OG WNBA superstar

Cynthia Cooper's spot on this list is more of a technicality since she set her 621-point mark in the WNBA's first year. Nonetheless, that does not take away from her accomplishment of leading the WNBA in scoring during its inaugural season.

Known as the pioneer star of the WNBA, Cooper was already 34 years old when the league debuted. But that did not stop her from lighting up the box score and putting a stranglehold on the league. A multi-time MVP eventually tied Cooper's mark of 621 points, but tallied her total in six fewer outings, which gives her the nod in terms of ranking.

Cynthia Cooper Rookie Stats PPG RPG APG FG% 3P% 22.2 4.0 4.7 47.0% 41.4%

Cooper averaged 22.2 points per game for the season, which remains the highest ever by a first-year player. She won the MVP award that year and led the Houston Comets to win the inaugural WNBA championship.

Cooper wound up winning her second straight MVP in her second year and led the Comets to three more WNBA titles. In total, she won four WNBA championships, four Finals MVPs, and two regular season MVP trophies in her four years in the league before retiring in 2000. She came back briefly in 2003, but her mark as a legend in the game had already been cemented.

5 Breanna Stewart — 621 points

Took the league by storm in her rookie year in Seattle

After a legendary college career at UConn, it was no surprise when the Seattle Storm selected Breanna Stewart as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 WNBA Draft. Like all players on this list, Stewart took the league by storm. She tied Cooper for the fifth-highest scoring season in WNBA history. However, as noted, Stewart reached her tally in 34 games to Cooper's 28.

Nonetheless, that shouldn't take away from the fact that Stewart had one of the best rookie years in league history. Her 18.3 points was sixth across the WNBA. She was also second in the league in rebounds (9.3) and blocks (1.9).

Breanna Stewart Rookie Stats PPG RPG BPG FG% 3P% 18.3 9.3 1.9 45.7% 33.8%

Her efforts earned her the 2016 WNBA Rookie of the Year award. She and Jewell Loyd made Seattle the first team in league history to have back-to-back top rookie winners.

But despite her outstanding campaign, it wasn't enough to win unanimously. Stewart received all but one vote, which went to her former college teammate, Moriah Jefferson.

Fast-forward to today, Stewart remains one of the best players in the WNBA for the New York Liberty. With two championship rings and two league MVP awards, she is already one of the most decorated players in league history.

4 Candace Parker — 610 points

The only Rookie-MVP in WNBA history

Candace Parker is one of the most iconic players to ever play in the WNBA, and she had perhaps the best rookie campaign of all time. Selected No. 1 overall by the Los Angeles Sparks in 2008, Parker tallied 610 points and averaged 18.5 points per game in her debut year. She also led the league in rebounding with 9.5 per game.

The Chicago native also led the league in double-doubles with 17 such games. On May 29, she made history by becoming the first player ever to notch a "5x5" performance, when she tallied 16 points, 16 rebounds, six blocks, five assists, and five steals.

Candace Parker Rookie-MVP Stats PPG RPG AST BPG SPG 18.5 9.5 3.4 2.3 1.3

Her efforts earned her the Rookie of the Year award unanimously in 2008. But not only did she win top rookie honors, she was also named league MVP in her very first year as a pro. Parker remains the only player in WNBA history to win Rookie of the Year and league MVP in the same season.

She beat out her legendary Sparks teammate Lisa Leslie for the award. Parker helped Los Angeles return to prominence after finishing the 2007 campaign with a 10-24 season. The Sparks went all the way to the Western Conference Finals, but they lost to San Antonio.

Parker eventually won her first title with the Sparks in 2013, then helped her hometown Chicago Sky win their first title in franchise history in 2021. She won her third ring in 2023 with the Las Vegas Aces, her last year in the WNBA.

3 Tamika Catchings — 594 points

Put the Indiana Fever on the map

The Indiana Fever could become the franchise with the second-most WNBA Rookie of the Year winners after this season if Caitlin Clark winds up taking home the trophy by year's end. It took them 21 years, however, to get their second with Aliyah Boston last season. The first to do so was Tamika Catchings, who scored 594 points in her debut campaign.

Drafted third overall in 2001, Catchings missed her rookie year because of an ACL tear. But that did not prevent her from making an impact when she made her debut the following year.

Tamika Catchings Rookie Stats PPG RPG APG SPG 18.6 8.7 3.7 2.9

Catchings actually led the league in total points during the 2002 season and finished second in points per game with 18.6. She also led the WNBA in steals and helped the Fever make their first ever postseason that year. She also became the first player in league history to have 80 steals and make 80 three-pointers in a season.

Catchings beat out some WNBA legends like Sue Bird and Swin Cash to receive the 2002 Rookie of the Year award. The Fever star finally reached the summit a decade later when she led Indiana to the 2012 WNBA title, where she also earned Finals MVP. She also won league MVP in 2011.

2 Diana Taurasi — 578 points

Regarded as the WNBA's GOAT

Widely recognized as the WNBA’s GOAT, it is unsurprising to see Diana Taurasi on the list of highest-scoring rookie seasons in league history. The Phoenix Mercury legend is tied with Boston with 578 points during her rookie year in 2004. But Taurasi gets the nod since she tallied her total in six fewer games.

She was the second player ever to take home Rookie of the Year honors after going first overall in the WNBA Draft. Taurasi led all rookies in scoring that season and her 17.0 points per game ranked fourth in the entire league. Her arrival made an immediate impact on the Mercury as they improved by nine wins from the previous season.

Diana Taurasi Rookie Stats PPG RPG APG FG% 3P% 17.0 4.4 3.9 41.6% 33.0%

Not only did she bag the top rookie honors, the eventual 2009 WNBA MVP also finished third in MVP voting that season. Since then, Taurasi has had one of the greatest, if not, the best career in WNBA history. Apart from being an MVP, she has gone on to become a three-time WNBA champion, two-time Finals MVP, 10-time All-Star, and 14-time All-WNBA team member, among several others.

And the recently-turned 42-year-old is still going strong. In fact, the WNBA's GOAT recently tallied her 21st 20-point game at age 40 or more, surpassing the NBA's GOAT, Michael Jordan, who has 20 such outings to his name.

1 Aliyah Boston

Only rookie in WNBA history to have 550+ points and 325+ rebounds

Last but not least is none other than Caitlin Clark's running mate and reigning Rookie of the Year, Aliyah Boston, who tallied 578 points in her rookie season.

The Indiana Fever selected Boston with the No. 1 overall pick, and she wasted little time putting the league on notice. She earned Rookie of the Month in May and won Player of the Week Honors in Week 4.

Aliyah Boston Rookie Stats PPG RPG BPG FG% 14.5 8.4 1.3 57.8%

Boston's stellar performances also earned her, not just an All-Star selection, but a starting spot in the star-studded exhibition. She became just the sixth rookie in league history to be named an All-Star starter as a rookie. By the end of her debut campaign, she wound up notching some notable accomplishments.

Not only did she crack the top-10 for most points by a first-year player, Boston also had the second-most rebounds in a rookie season with 335, behind Tina Charles (398 in 2010). Likewise, she also became the only rookie in league history to have 550+ points and 325+ rebounds. She won three of the four Rookie of the Month awards and was unanimously named the 2023 Rookie of the Year.

