Highlights There have been some legendary individual performances by Elgin Baylor, Michael Jordan, and LeBron James.

Elgin Baylor tops the list with a record 61 points in Game 5 of the 1962 NBA Finals.

Jordan finds himself on this list with two separate entries.

The NBA Finals are almost upon us, and there is a lot to be excited about. First and foremost, the Finals will see some of the best players in the league go head-to-head. From Boston Celtics forward, Jayson Tatum to Dallas Mavericks guard, Luka Dončić, the talent that will be on display in this series will be out of this world. Along with it, are sure to come some high-scoring performances.

Dončić and Tatum and their teammates, Kyrie Irving and Jaylen Brown, are no strangers to high-scoring games. All four of them could easily drop 50 on any given night. With that in mind, both the Celtics and the Mavericks will have to be wary that they don't enter the history books for the wrong reasons.

Nevertheless, certain players have already cemented their place in history. Their accomplishments can only be described as the stuff of legend. So, without further ado, here are the 10 highest-scoring individual games in NBA Finals history.

1 Elgin Baylor – Game 5 1962 NBA Finals

Stats vs. Celtics: 61 PTS, 22 REB, 1 AST

To kick things off, we have a classic game from 1962, featuring the two biggest rivals in NBA history, the Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers. It was a tight series, one that ended in Boston's favor, as they narrowly beat the Lakers 4-3. At the time, it was another historic victory for legendary head coach Red Auerbach.

Elgin Baylor Stats vs. Celtics Game 5 1962 NBA Finals Categories Stats PTS 61 REB 22 AST 1 FG% 47.8 FT% 89.5

However, perhaps the standout performance in the series came in Game 5, where Elgin Baylor took over. Regarded as one of the greatest players in NBA history, Baylor was a scoring machine. And, on the night he did just that, recording a whopping 61 points in a 121-126 win. If that wasn't enough, he also grabbed 22 rebounds, while also maintaining a field goal percentage of 47.8 percent.

2 Michael Jordan – Game 4 1993 NBA Finals

Stats vs. Suns: 55 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST

It wouldn't be a list of the highest-scoring individual performances without Michael Jordan. Considered by many to be the greatest of all time, it's only natural that Jordan finds himself on this list. While this isn't his only entry, it certainly is his best one, as in the 1993 NBA Finals, the Chicago Bulls star took the Phoenix Suns to school.

Michael Jordan Stats vs. Suns Game 4 1993 NBA Finals Categories Stats PTS 55 REB 8 AST 4 FG% 56.8 FT% 72.2

Facing off against his then-good friend Charles Barkley, Jordan showed no mercy. Not only did he lead the Bulls to a three-peat, but he also set a record for the second-highest number of points scored in an NBA Finals game in Game 4. He scored 55 points, while also grabbing eight rebounds, and four assists, a performance that some would say was vintage Jordan.

3 Rick Barry – Game 3 1967 NBA Finals

Stats vs. 76ers: 55 PTS, 12 REB, 5 AST

Coming in at number three is a player who dominated in the 1960s. Representing the Golden State Warriors, then referred to as the San Francisco Warriors, Rick Barry is another player to whom scoring came naturally. In his career, he averaged 24.8 points per game, but in the 1967 NBA Finals, he put in a performance that was well above average.

Rick Barry Stats vs. 76ers Game 3 1967 NBA Finals Categories Stats PTS 55 REB 12 AST 5 FG% 45.8 FT% 57.9

Facing off against the Philadelphia 76ers, Barry put on an incredible performance in Game 3. He managed a double-double, scoring 55 points, while also grabbing 12 rebounds, and dishing out five assists. His performance helped the Warriors to a 130-124 victory, a big win for them, as they got back into the series recording their first win.

4 Jerry West – Game 1 1969 NBA Finals

Stats vs. Celtics: 53 PTS, 3 REB, 10 AST

The man whose silhouette makes up the logo of the NBA finds himself next on this list. In the 1960s, Jerry West was widely regarded as the greatest guard, if not the greatest player of his time. Known for his incredible shooting and playmaking, West only ever had one NBA Championship to his name, and it came in 1972.

Jerry West Stats vs. Celtics Game 1 1969 NBA Finals Categories Stats PTS 53 REB 3 AST 10 FG% 51.2 FT% 84.6

However, West's best performance in the NBA Finals was three years earlier in 1969, when the Lakers once again took on their arch-rivals, the Celtics. This time too, Boston was the one to come out on top, but in Game 1, West definitely gave the men in green quite the fright. After all, he dropped 53 points on the night, while also grabbing three rebounds, and dishing out 10 assists.

5 LeBron James – Game 1 2018 NBA Finals

Stats vs. Warriors: 51 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST

Much like Jordan, it's not that surprising to see LeBron James on this list. Currently vying for the throne of GOAT with Jordan, James is undoubtedly the greatest player of the 21st century. And, in the 2018 NBA Finals, he showed just that. Two years removed from bringing an NBA Championship to Cleveland, James found himself taking on the Golden State Warriors once again.

LeBron James Stats vs. Warriors Game 1 2018 NBA Finals Categories Stats PTS 51 REB 8 AST 8 FG% 59.4 3P% 42.9

This time around, however, he wasn't as successful, losing to a stacked Warriors team that featured the likes of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Klay Thompson. Although the Cleveland Cavaliers got swept, James showed his metal in Game 1, recording 51 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists.

6 Giannis Antetokounmpo – Game 5 2021 NBA Finals

Stats vs. Suns: 50 PTS, 14 REB, 2 AST

Sticking with the 21st century, the next player on this list is Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek star had only one NBA Finals appearance to his name when his Milwaukee Bucks took on the Phoenix Suns in 2021. It was an epic series, remembered mostly because it was the first Finals played in front of sold-out stadiums just a year after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Stats vs. Suns Game 6 2021 NBA Finals Categories Stats PTS 50 REB 14 AST 2 FG% 64 3P% 33.3

In this series, Antetokounmpo, alongside Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday took on the Suns led by Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and DeAndre Ayton. Unfortunately for Phoenix, the Bucks proved to be too much for them, as they cruised to a 4-2 victory. Perhaps the most memorable game in the series was Game 6, as it not only sealed the victory for the Bucks, but also saw Antetokounmpo record an incredible 50 points, 14 rebounds, and two assists.

7 Bob Pettit – Game 6 1958 NBA Finals

Stats vs. Celtics: 50 PTS, 19 REB, 55.9 FG%

Next up, is the oldest game on the list, as the St. Louis Hawks, now known as the Atlanta Hawks, took on the Boston Celtics. A change of pace from the previous entries on the list, this time around, it was not Boston that came out on top. Led by legendary forward Bob Pettit, the Hawks vanquished the mighty Celtics.

Bob Pettit Stats vs. Celtics Game 6 1958 NBA Finals Categories Stats PTS 50 REB 19 FG% 55.9 FT% 80

Known for his scoring and rebounding skills, Pettit was the quintessential forward at the time. His exceptional performances helped lead the Hawks to a 4-2 victory over the Celtics that year. But, what makes this win more memorable is that Pettit's best game was in Game 6, where he scored 50 points and grabbed 19 rebounds, all while averaging 55.9% from the field.

8 Allen Iverson – Game 1 2001 NBA Finals

Stats vs. Lakers: 48 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST

Returning back to the very start of the 21st century, we have a player who emulated Jordan. Allen Iverson is what every modern superstar strives to be. Whether it's scoring, ball handling, playmaking, or even fashion, Iverson was a master of it all. And, he showed just how amazing he was in the 2001 NBA Finals.

Allen Iverson Stats vs. Lakers Game 1 2001 NBA Finals Categories Stats PTS 48 REB 5 AST 6 FG% 43.9 3P% 100

Taking on the Lakers, the 2001 Finals didn't go as Iverson and the 76ers had planned. Although they suffered a gentleman's sweep at the hands of LA, the Sixers showed just what they were made of. This is especially true in the case of Iverson, who wowed those in attendance with an exceptional performance in Game 1 of the series. With a stat line of 48 points, five rebounds, and six assists, he set the tone for the rest.

9 Stephen Curry – Game 3 2019 NBA Finals

Stats vs. Raptors: 47 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST

From one player who revolutionized the game to the next, Stephen Curry changed the sport forever with his three-point shooting. His ability to score from beyond the arc at will is what helped both him and the Warriors to four NBA Championships in the 21st century. However, while he has won a few, he has also lost some.

Stephen Curry Stats vs. Raptors Game 3 2019 NBA Finals Categories Stats PTS 47 REB 8 AST 7 FG% 45.2 3P% 42.9

2016 is a year that both Curry and Warrior fans would like to forget, but the same logic also applies to 2019. Facing off against the Toronto Raptors, the Warriors lost the series in six games. Injuries to the likes of Durant and Thompson stifled them. However, it was in this series that Curry had his best game in all of his Finals appearances. In Game 3, Curry recorded 47 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists.

10 Michael Jordan – Game 5 1992 NBA Finals

Stats vs. Blazers: 46 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST

As mentioned earlier, Michael Jordan finds himself on this list, not once but twice. His second entry just so happens to be the 10th and final entry on this list. A year before his performance that saw him take the No.2 spot, Jordan and his Bulls took on the Portland Trail Blazers. Facing off against Clyde Drexler, Jordan had an exceptional Game 5 that saw him score 46 points.

Michael Jordan Stats vs. Blazers Game 5 1992 NBA Finals Categories Stats PTS 46 REB 5 AST 6 FG% 60.9 3P% 50

In addition to the 46 points, Jordan also managed to grab five rebounds, and six assists, while also maintaining incredible shooting percentages. This game essentially lifted the Bulls to their second championship in two years and set Jordan down the path to making history.

With these scoring performances in mind, it's safe to say that there is a lot to look forward to at the 2024 NBA Finals. Who knows? We may even see some new additions the next time around.