The FIFA 23 Team of the Season (TOTS) release is just around the corner. Special cards will be awarded to the players who had the most impressive performances for their clubs this season.

This will be FIFA Ultimate Team's 14th edition of the TOTS promo which arrives near the end of the footballing season. It is an ideal time to look back at some of the best cards from the promo in FUT history.

We will look at cards from FIFA 12 until FIFA 22 which all had the iconic blue custom design. Strap in tight as this list is sure to trigger heaps of nostalgia for long-term players of the iconic gaming series.

Read more: FIFA 23 TOTS: When will Team of the Season start?

FIFA 12 - Nene

Nene's career deteriorated ever since he left Paris Saint Germain in 2013. He only featured in a rare few FIFA titles and his best card certainly came in FIFA 12. Nene featured in the Ligue 1 TOTS alongside the likes of Eden Hazard and Olivier Giroud. Nene's card was one of the most popular forward options at the latter end of the FIFA cycle that year.

The Brazilian played in the left-wing position and boasted 90 Pace and 93 dribbling making him extremely useful on the ball. 94 passing and 93 shooting rounded off his impressive card stats. He was excellent at getting in behind opposition defenders helped by his high/low work rates, and his four-star week foot and skill moves made him a complete forward player. Overall the Brazilian was an extremely popular option that year as he was much more affordable compared to the likes of Frank Ribery and Cristiano Ronaldo on the left-hand side.

FIFA 13 - Zlatan Ibrahimovic

The Swedish legend often featured in FIFA's TOTS promos over the years. However, he was rarely affordable for the average player. In FIFA 13 his TOTS card was arguably his greatest ever, and coincidentally it was much easier to attain. He moved to PSG in the summer of 2012. The Ligue 1 has offered exceptional value throughout most of the history of FIFA Ultimate Team. That has certainly changed in recent years with the emergence of Kylian Mbappe making the league incredibly popular.

Back in FIFA 13, players opting to build Ligue 1 squads were not spoiled for choice. And for that reason, Ibrahimovic was by no means a cheap option, but he was much more affordable than he was on other editions. Most players may not have got the chance to use Ibrahimovic's greatest card that year in game. But most could certainly recall being the victim of his effectiveness in online divisions contests.

That year's crossing was incredibly effective and the Swedish forward's six-foot-five frame meant he perfectly suited the gaming meta that year. In addition, he boasted five-star skill moves and an exceptional 96 shooting stat. His 92 dribbling stat meant he could beat defenders and create chances for himself too. Many long-term fans of the series would agree that Ibrahimovic's TOTS card that year was one of the most iconic items in the history of FUT.

FIFA 14 - James Rodriguez

In the year that James Rodriguez announced himself on the biggest stage of the FIFA World Cup in Brazil, he foreshadowed his brilliant tournament with a TOTS card on FIFA 14. Playing in Ligue 1 with AS Monaco he was generally attainable for regular players of the title. The Colombian was one of the greatest playmakers available that year - his 96 dribbling and passing stats were not even beaten by Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's TOTS cards that year. Four-star skill moves and 93 shooting rounded off an excellent centre-attacking-midfielder. Rodriguez has certainly gone down as one of the most memorable and iconic cards in FIFA history.

FIFA 15 - Carlos Tevez

Tevez received TOTS cards at a variety of different clubs throughout his career, but his FIFA 15 card at Juventus was the pick of the bunch. He was one of the leading strikers across the games cycle that year. He boasted 94 pace and 96 shooting which rivalled the likes of Sergio Aguero and Luis Suárez who were much more expensive alternatives. His 95 dribbling meant he felt exceptional in possession. His chemistry links were not too bad either - Claudio Marchisio's TOTS card was an obvious option. In terms of nation links there is never a shortage of quality Argentinians in FUT.

FIFA 16 - Hulk

Hulk is an undisputed legend of the FIFA gaming series. He has received multiple special cards mainly at Zenit and FC Porto. The fact he received TOTS cards at teams outside the top five leagues made him an incredibly affordable option towards the end of the game. His FIFA 16 TOTS card at Zenit was perhaps his greatest in terms of how it performed in-game. The Brazilian was given one of the leading cards in the game that year with a 95 rating. He had 92 pace and 96 shooting and offered a similar physical option to Ibrahimovic's TOTS card that year while offering more pace. It was simply the greatest rendition ever given to the legend of the series, and he was a fan favourite as a result.

FIFA 17 - Radja Nainggolan

Radja Naingollan's TOTS card represented a significant moment in FUT history. He was the first player ever to receive a card with 90+ in all card stats. His performances in-game certainly did his exceptional stats justice too. He was the complete box-to-box midfielder - winning the ball back, long-range passing and shooting were customary to him. He did have a 99 long shot stat after all and was well capable of finding the net with the most spectacular efforts. The Belgian has been popular throughout many editions of the save due to his well-roundedness. But his FIFA 17 TOTS card certainly sits above his other cards regarding the most popular ever.

FIFA 18 - Heung Min Son

Son is another that is a long-term favourite of the series. His consistently high shooting and dribbling stats while being two-footed always make him an excellent option. His FIFA 18 card that featured in the Premier League TOTS was perhaps the most popular he ever received. It represented a cheaper option to other Premier League attackers that released in the TOTS squad such as Mohamed Salah and Raheem Sterling. The addition of TOTS packs to FUT Champions rewards meant players had an increased chance of packing him too.

FIFA 19 - Houssem Aouar

Aouar helped continue the trend of Ligue 1 promo cards offering excellent value in the game. He was a complete midfielder that was inexpensive compared to options from the Premier League and La Liga. He was extremely popular as he offered a squad-building challenge rather than on the market. In exchange for unwanted items, players could receive a high-end midfielder for their starting squads. His standout stats were 94 dribbling and 93 shooting which made him a huge offensive threat from midfield.

FIFA 20 - Santi Cazorla

A theme of recent editions of FIFA is that top players are becoming more and more accessible to the average player. Santi Cazorla offered just that, he was incredibly affordable for a 94-rated card and offered an incredible 97 dribbling and passing stats. Playing in La Liga as a Spaniard also meant he seamlessly fitted into the squads of many players of the game.

FIFA 21 - Silas

The DR Congo international first became widely known by fans in FIFA 21. Content creator Danny Aarons was a huge fan of the star and he certainly contributed to his quickly widespread popularity. His TOTS card in FIFA 21 offered an extremely overpowering option that was not incredibly costly compared to other Bundesliga options such as Jaden Sancho. With 99 pace, 92 shooting and 94 dribbling he was deployed in various positions. Some players even moved him centrally in-game due to his physicality.

FIFA 22 - Anthony Modeste

Modeste satisfied all the requirements of a popular TOTS player. Being French, he had a popular nation regarding chemistry links. He was also offered as an SBC, meaning a huge number of players completed it. For less than 100k in unwanted player items, players could receive a forward with a 90+ stat in pace, shooting, dribbling and physicality.

There is a clear theme in the most popular TOTS players over the years in FIFA. In early editions of FUT TOTS, iconic players from real life were often the most sought-after. However, in the last several additions, with the number of players offered in the promo increasing, many more players have become legends of FUT. Real-life legends like Ibra and Tevez were craved in earlier editions of the game, but now players make a name for themselves purely based on their abilities within the game.