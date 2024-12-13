British football has seen some incredibly talented teenagers burst on the scene. Players such as Michael Owen, Wayne Rooney and George Best all made a name for themselves at a young age and are remembered as some of the sport's greatest ever talents.

Right now, there is a new crop of teenagers coming through, dominating academy football before potentially making waves in the professional game. England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland are all producing great young players, who could go on to have a big impact on the game. With this in mind, we will be taking a look at the best British teenagers right now, considering a number of key factors.

Ranking Factors

Level of first-team responsibility

Ability

Future potential

Market value

12 Lewis Koumas

Club: Stoke City (On loan from Liverpool)

19-year-old Lewis Koumas made his debut for Liverpool in the FA Cup last season, coming on against Southampton to find the net in a 3-0 win. He was also included on the bench in the EFL Cup final, showing the club already see value in exposing him to big occasions, and signed a new long-term contract at Anfield in the summer before completing a season-long loan move to Stoke City.

For the Potters, the son of Jason Koumas - a former attacking midfielder for West Brom and Wigan in the Premier League - has enjoyed a decent start to the season with three goals and one assist in 19 Championship appearances from out wide.

Toughening up in the second tier will put Koumas in good stead for when he returns to Liverpool, while involvement in the Wales national team setup will also help the teenager's development. He's already been capped five times by the senior side and appears to be part of their long-term plans.

11 Myles Lewis-Skelly

Club: Arsenal

At 18 years old, Myles Lewis-Skelly is another fantastic player to have come from the famous Hale End academy at Arsenal. The teenager, who can play in midfield or at full-back, has been seeing more trust put in him by Mikel Arteta, and is starting to be an important part of his squad.

Having made a number of appearances off the bench in the Premier League and Champions League, Lewis-Skelly was handed his first Arsenal start against Monaco in the Champions League, putting in a great display. He is very comfortable on the ball, and already appears at home in the Arsenal side, somewhere he is hoping to remain for a long time.

With more games, and pressure increasing, Lewis-Skelly's opportunities are only set to continue, as he hopes to aid the Gunners in their quest for silverware.

Myles Lewis Skelly 24/25 Stats Appearances 7 Goals 0

10 Ben Doak

Club: Middlesbrough (On loan from Liverpool)

Scotland winger Ben Doak has really come into his own on loan at Middlesbrough during the 2024/25 campaign. The 19-year-old had found chances hard to come by at Anfield, so his loan move to the Teeside club was imperative, and he has embraced it with open arms.

Pacey and direct, Doak seems to be a special talent, and has quickly become one of Middlesbrough and Scotland's most important players. After impressing so far this season, there is every chance he will be a part of Liverpool's squad next season.

A regular starter during his loan spell, and contributing goals and assists, Doak has a very bright future in the game, and is reaping the benefits of playing consistent football.

Ben Doak 24/25 Stats Appearances 15 Goals 1 Assists 5

9 Chris Rigg

Club: Sunderland

Sunderland's youngest ever goalscorer, Chris Rigg, who is still just 17, has already made a big impact at his club.

An incredibly talented player who can play both out wide and in central midfield, Rigg has quickly cemented himself as a regular starter at the high-flying Championship club. He describes himself as a traditional midfielder who loves to attack and defend. He isn't afraid of making tackles, but also likes to get into the box and try to score.

Already having made over 40 career appearances, Rigg is set for a massive future. If he continues on this current trajectory, he is sure to be a part of the England squad for years to come, and become one of the nation's best ever players. Very mature for his age, Rigg has all the necessary attributes to make it to the very top.

Chris Rigg 24/25 Stats Appearances 20 Goals 3 Assists 0

8 Jobe Bellingham

Club: Sunderland

Another one of Sunderland's talented teens, Jobe Bellingham is a fantastic player.

With a brother as successful as his, it has certainly not been easy for Jobe to find his own path, but during the 2024/25 campaign he seems to have hit his stride. Playing in a slightly deeper role for Sunderland, Bellingham is taking on more responsibility, and demonstrating why he is thought of so highly.

Strong, quick and technically secure, the former Birmingham man has all the ability to make it very far in the game. Popping up with the occasional wonder goal, Bellingham has been a key part of his side's success so far this campaign, and with Premier League clubs sniffing around, he won't be playing in the Championship for much longer.

Jobe Bellingham 24/25 Stats Appearances 17 Goals 2 Assists 2

7 Lewis Miley

Club: Newcastle

With players from Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Newcastle featuring on this list, it is clear that the North East is a hub for producing talent.

First getting an opportunity in the Newcastle side following injuries during the 2023/24 season, Lewis Miley took to mens football with ease. Becoming the club's youngest Premier League scorer, the talented midfielder made a lot of appearances in both the Premier League and Champions League.

Making 26 appearances during the season, Miley demonstrated his ability, and why he is rated at Newcastle. He hasn't been able to feature during the 2024/25 campaign after suffering a meterarsal injury at the end of last season. But still just 18 years old, Miley is sure to have a massive future at Newcastle, and once given an opportunity again, he is sure to take it.

Lewis Miley 23/24 Stats Appearances 26 Goals 1 Assists 4

6 Jack Hinshelwood

Club: Brighton

Jack Hinshelwood is one of England's most talented teenagers at the moment. A part of one of the most exciting teams in the Premier League at Brighton, Hinshelwood is an important player.

Capable of playing in midfield or at full-back, the youngster has been unfortunate with injury over the past two seasons. But when fit, has been a regular feature of the Seagulls team. Very secure on the ball, and not afraid to make a tackle, Hinshelwood fits in well as part of a Brighton side who are tactically versatile.

Expected to be a key part of the England side in the future, Hinshelwood has already made numerous appearances for the Under-21 side, and is one of the nation's most valuable youngsters.

Jack Hinshelwood 24/25 Stats Appearances 10 Goals 1

5 Archie Gray

Club: Tottenham

From a family full of footballers, Archie Gray is an extremely talented player, with a very big future in the game.

At 17 years old, Gray was a major part of the Leeds side who reached the Championship play-off final in the 2023/24 season. Playing in both midfield and at full-back, Gray played 44 out of 46 league games, and was sublime throughout the campaign. After such an impressive first season in the professional game, interest in Gray was high, and he eventually earned a move to Tottenham.

During the 2024/25 campaign, Gray has been a bit-part player at Spurs, but is starting to feature more as he settles in. Capable of playing in numerous positions, the former Leeds man has a great chance of regular football at Tottenham. With very few weaknesses, Gray is expected to have a massive future.

Archie Gray 24/25 Stats Appearances 15 Goals 0

4 Tyler Dibling

Club: Southampton

A shining light during what has been an overall disappointing season for Southampton, Tyler Dibling is a special player.

A product of the Southampton academy, Dibling moved to Chelsea for a year before returning to Southampton, a decision which has paid off. At St Mary's, Dibling is one of the club's most productive players, and has many great attributes. Quick, strong and incredibly hard to get the ball off, the Englishman is a special talent.

Whether Southampton stay up or not, Dibling has shown he's capable of playing at Premier League level. Still just 18, there is room for improvement for the youngster, but if he continues on his current trajectory, he could be one of the Premier League's best players in the near future.

Tyler Dibling 24/25 Stats Appearances 16 Goals 1 Assists 2

3 Ethan Nwaneri

Club: Arsenal

The youngest player to ever feature in the Premier League, Nwaneri made his Arsenal debut at just 15 years old.

Now 17, the midfielder is starting to be shown more and more faith by Mikel Arteta, and it is clear to see why. Technically incredible, the youngster plays like someone who has been at the top for a number of years. Creative, quick and strong, it is no surprise that Arsenal rate him so highly.

With the expectation that he becomes a mainstay in the Arsenal side, Nwaneri has already netted his first Gunners goal. Scoring a well taken goal against Nottingham Forest, the midfielder announced himself to the Premier League. The sky is the limit for Ethan Nwaneri, and he is expected to be a name we will continue to hear for a long time.

Ethan Nwaneri 24/25 Stats Appearances 13 Goals 4

2 Kobbie Mainoo

Club: Man United

The only English player on this list that is a mainstay in the national team side, Kobbie Mainoo is already established at the top level.

Fantastic on the ball, strong and great at retrieving possession, Mainoo slotted straight into the Man United side during the 2023/24 campaign, and he remains an important player this season. Blessed with a unique calmness, composure and creativity in deep midfield, Mainoo is expected to be a regular feature of his national team for years.

Scoring a goal in the 2024 FA Cup final, Mainoo has already had some great moments, and at 19 years old, will continue to have many more in his career. Trying to lock down in a position under Ruben Amorim is his next challenge.

Kobbie Mainoo 24/25 Stats Appearances 11 Goals 0

All statistics correct via TransferMarkt, as of 12.12.24.