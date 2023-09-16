Highlights Plamen Andreev is an exciting teenage goalkeeper from Bulgaria who has already become a regular starter and captain for Levski Sofia.

Antonio Silva, a centre back from Benfica, has the potential to become a key player in a top European side, with comparisons already being drawn to Ruben Diaz.

Zeno Debast, following in the footsteps of Vincent Kompany, is a talented centre-back from Anderlecht who possesses solid defensive skills and excellent passing abilities.

It's always exciting to unearth exciting youngsters in football and there are plenty ready to make a name for themselves in the coming years. From Barcelona to Santos, we have cultivated our search across the globe for your satisfaction with some of the best teenage starlets football has to offer right now.

Our U20 XI has been crafted according to the CIES football observatory's experience capital method which takes into account minutes played in official games during the last 365 days, the sporting level of said games and the results of the matches.

Furthermore, this article has been based on substantiated reporting coupled with evidence-backed opinions on why each player has been selected in their position alongside a profile of each emerging talent.

Plamen Andreev (Levski Sofia, goalkeeper)

Considered one of the most exciting teenage goalkeepers in European football, the Bulgarian will likely become first-team material in a top European league.

At just 18 years old, Andreev became a regular starter and captain of Levski Sofia, highlighting how highly he is thought of in his home country. His strengths include very strong reflexes and good shot-stopping from short distances, a similar style to that of Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

His composure on the ball, passing skills and footwork still need to improve if he is to be considered as a top modern goalkeeper. Nevertheless, he is well on his way to doing just this.

Antonio Silva (Benfica, centre back)

Antonio Silva has the potential to become a key player in a top European side and the centre back's value has skyrocketed since the 2022/2023 season, when he made 46 appearances for Benfica.

Silva is part of the new generation of fiercely hot talents that are emerging from the SLB academy and grew up playing alongside the likes of João Neves, Hugo Félix and André Gomes. The defender won the Portuguese Liga title with Benfica last season and already had a UEFA Youth League winners trophy in his cabinet before doing so.

Comparisons between the teenager and Manchester City defender Ruben Diaz have already been drawn up by many and the Portugal youngster could well follow the same career path to the Premier League.

Zeno Debast (Anderlecht, centre back)

The Belgian wonderboy following in the steps of Vincent Kompany, Debast has the world at his delightful footballing feet and is just another gem exploding out of the Anderlecht talent factory.

Debast is playing in the Belgian Pro League too, a place that is starting to get a lot of recognition for producing some wonderful talent, with the likes of Charles De Ketelaere, Jonathan David, and Jérémy Doku garnering attention whilst playing there. The 19-year-old already stands at a menacing 6'2 and commands defenders twice his age, a mentality that will reap the rewards for him further down the line.

Alongside a solid defensive nouse, Debast has a passing range that is required from any modern centre-back and a trait that will serve him well in his career.

Alejandro Balde (Barcelona, left back)

The 19-year-old is already emerging as a top talent for both club and country with his pacey attacking attributes from the left-back position. Balde's dynamism should allow him to play a huge part in world football in the next decade or so and, yet again, highlights the classy nature of Barcelona's renowned "La Masia" academy system.

Barcelona could be doing something very special, with Xavi at the helm, a La Liga title in the bag and emerging prospects like Balde, Pedri and Gavi within their ranks. The next great Spanish left back from Barcelona? Balde certainly has similar attributes to Jordi Alba, the speedy phenom whose position he nabbed.

Rico Lewis (Manchester City, right back)

Any fans of the Citizens or eagle-eyed watchers of the Premier League will be fully aware of Rico Lewis and the talent he possesses. Lewis has seemingly come out of nowhere at the Etihad Stadium and looks set to be the heir to the rightback throne that Kyle Walker still holds. Nevertheless, Pep Guardiola continues to slip the youngster into the mix as much as he possibly can.

Although he didn't feature too much, Lewis was still part of Citizen's historic treble-winning campaign and there is arguably no better team in world football to be part of right now. A proper Guardiola kind of player, fans will be seeing a lot more of Lewis if he continues on his current trajectory. A future England international? Gareth Southgate will have his eye firmly on young Rico.

Arthur Vermeeren (Royal Antwerp, defensive midfielder)

The 18-year-old defensive midfielder reminds us of Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich or former Spanish international Marcos Senna. He enjoyed a fine breakthrough season with Antwerp during the 2022/2023 campaign, going on to win the league title on the final day of the Pro League season.

Vermeeren has all the tools to succeed in a possession-obsessed side and has shown a calm and composed nature in the middle of the park for Antwerp. A leap of faith may be needed from one of Europe's top sides to take the plunge on the youngster. Nevertheless, it could be a punt worth taking.

Pablo Gavi (Barcelona, central midfielder)

Gavi is the golden boy of Barcelona and it was pretty obvious that the 19-year-old would be making his mark in this XI somewhere. Mature, obsessive in his craft and a wonderful player to watch, Gavi has all the skills to become one of football's most recognisable names in the coming years.

He has all the things you'd expect from a maestro emerging from the Nou Camp with his positional sense, tactical intelligence, creativity and vision. He also narrowly beat out Jude Bellingham in this XI. Right now, it seems Barcelona manager Xavi prefers Frenkie De Jong and Pedri in his midfield. However, we have no doubt Gavi will challenge this pair.

Bilal El Khannouss (KRC Genk, attacking midfielder)

The Genk midfielder is another prime example of some of the top talent on display in the Belgian Pro League and has been gaining many plaudits in the country for his mauling style of play. Right after the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Bilal El Khannouss was named Belgium’s Talent of the Year 2022 at the 69th edition of the Belgian Golden Boot award.

The attacking midfielder also won the Dominique D'Onofrio award for Best Rookie in the Jupiler Pro League, further adding to his credentials. Teams from around Europe have reportedly been scouting the Morocco international and his future in football certainly looks bright. What are they cooking up in Morocco at the moment? We want to know.

Matheus Martins (Watford, left winger)

Regarded as a wide forward with exceptional technique and pace, he came through the Fluminense academy before breaking into the first team, where he made 37 league appearances and scored three goals. Primarily a left-sided attacking forward, Matheus Martins can also play in any position across the front line and has become renowned for showing high intensity in the final third of the pitch.

The English Championship is one of world football's toughest leagues to make a name for yourself and it's an unlikely home for a Brazilian gem from the Brasileirao. However, there would arguably be no better proof of his credentials than taking the second tier in England by storm. Martins's stats and figures all seem to point to him becoming a top player in the future and his silky style of play has seen him compared to his compatriot Neymar.

Angelo Gabriel (Chelsea right-winger)

The 18-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge from Brazilian powerhouse Santos and has since been shipped off to France on loan to play for RC Strasbourg. And there's good reason why Chelsea decided to bring him into their ranks for the future with the winger possessing some scintillating stats.

In October 2020, aged 15 years and 308 days, he became the youngest player in the history of the Brazilian top flight alongside becoming the youngest goalscorer in the Copa Libertadores when he netted in April 2021, aged 16. A European challenge in France is next for the left-footed forward and hopefully, English fans will be seeing more of him in the Premier League in future years to come.

Marcos Leonardo (Santos, centre-forward)

The Santos striker isn't short of suitors from around Europe. However, Santos won't be willing to let this prized gem leave on the cheap. Leonardo has been the Brazilian club's starting striker for two years now and, at just 20 years old, has become one of the more impressive talents to catch the eye in South America.

One of the most prolific strikers in the Brasileirao combines pure poacher instincts with solid on-the-ball ability, traits that could thrive in the European game. His finishing is his most impressive asset, however, and the Brazilian has an arsenal of finishes in his locker, from headers to chips and everything in between.