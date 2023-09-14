Highlights Punishing runners have been a fixture in every era of the NFL, from the pre-Super Bowl days, to the pass-happy modern-day game

While all of these runners were tough, pounding backs, they were also great all-around players, which is why this list is populated with so many future and current Hall of Famers

All of these guys took pleasure in bulldozing opponents, and a few are still remembered to this day thanks to one particularly seismic run

There are many ways to score in the NFL, but none are both as satisfying to the fans and as electrifying to the sideline as a hard-nosed, physical, brutish run. There have been many powerful backs over the NFL's history, but only 10 can crack our list of the most punishing runners in league history.

10 Jerome Bettis (Los Angeles Rams, St. Louis Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers)

Though he started his illustrious career with the Rams (in Los Angeles, then St. Louis), it is his reign of terror with the Steelers that NFL fans envision when talking about ‘The Bus’. Bettis’ ability to plow through defenders of all sizes made him a favorite not only among Steelers fans, but across the entirety of the NFL. The 1993 Rookie of the Year finished with 1,000+ rushing yards in 8 of his first 9 seasons, and capped off his Hall of Fame run with a Super Bowl win in his hometown of Detroit in his final year in 2005.

9 Adrian Peterson (Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, Washington Redskins, Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, Seattle Seahawks)

‘All Day’ had the ability to demoralize teams with his quick feet and superior vision, but Adrian Peterson’s nearly-unmatched strength is what set him aside from almost every other modern day back. Just 9 months after tearing his ACL in late 2011, he began the 2012 MVP run with the Vikings that is still talked about today. AD finished just 8 yards shy of tying Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing yards record, with 2,097.

8 Bo Jackson (Oakland Raiders)

For an entire generation after Bo Jackson retired, he was known as “that Tecmo Bowl cheat code.” Though injuries shortened his career to only 4 seasons (and 38 games) for the Raiders, Bo’s impact on the game was immeasurable, and he will forever be remembered as a freak athlete who was as hard to tackle as anyone in league history thanks to an unprecedented combination of size, strength, and speed. He was a pretty darn good baseball player too.

7 John Riggins (New York Jets, Washington Redskins)

John ‘Diesel’ Riggins is one of the few players in NFL history (certainly at the running back position), that actually got better as he aged. He's like the fine wine of running backs. Putting up career-bests in attempts, yards and touchdowns in his age-34(!) season, the Super Bowl XVII MVP was of the belief that there was no need to avoid defenders when you could simply run right through them. His 43-yard touchdown rumble in Super Bowl XVII has become one of the most iconic and heavily-used NFL Films clips as well.

6 Larry Csonka (Miami Dolphins, New York Giants)

Larry Csonka’s career with the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants saw him amass some incredible numbers. But the remarkable run he had from 1970 through 1974 is what stands out for the 6’3 monster out of Syracuse. The five-season stretch included five Pro Bowl selections, three All Pro selections, two top-six MVP finishes, three 1,000-yard seasons, and two Super Bowl championships.

5 Eric Dickerson (Los Angeles Rams, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Raiders, Atlanta Falcons)

Though once quoted as saying “I don’t give players a chance to hit me,” Eric Dickerson absolutely took pride in leveling his share of oncoming tacklers. Still holding the record for single-season rushing yards (2,105), Dickerson’s remarkable Hall of Fame career with the Rams, Colts, Raiders, and Falcons featured seven straight 1,200+-yard seasons to begin his NFL run, six Pro Bowl appearances, five first-team All Pro selections, and three second-place MVP finishes.

4 Marshawn Lynch (Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, Oakland Raiders)

Partially because of the age he played in, but largely because of his bruising nature, no player on this list features as many “oh my god that defender has to retire” highlights as Marshawn Lynch. At times, it appeared “Beast Mode” sought out defenders to embarrass en route to the many highlight-reel runs he had during his time in the NFL. Lynch is also likely the only player in NFL history to cause a seismic event with one of his runs. The creator of the Beast Quake was a five-time Pro Bowler, two-time NFL rushing leader, two-time All Pro, Super Bowl champion, and forever here so he won't get fined.

3 Walter Payton (Chicago Bears)

At one time the all-time rushing yards leader, “Sweetness” was anything but on the field. Walter Payton's violent running style and fearlessness made him arguably the greatest back to ever play the game. His motto was “Never Say Die,” and that meant never intentionally running out of bounds without delivering punishment to the opposition. Payton was a nine-time Pro Bowler, eight-time All Pro selection, NFL MVP, OPOY, and Super Bowl champion. Payton is also the namesake for one of the league's most sought-after trophies: The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

2 Earl Campbell (Houston Oilers, New Orleans Saints)

Despite his bulldozing playing style and an unparalleled workload, Earl Campbell managed to miss only six games in his Hall of Fame career. Though injuries inevitably shortened his career, Campbell’s propensity to inflict battle scars on would-be tacklers throughout all nine of his NFL seasons with the Houston Oilers and New Orleans Saints make him a fan favorite even to this day. His “best of” tape is a never-ending run of ends, linebackers and defensive backs getting blown up. Campbell was an MVP, a three-time first team All Pro, a five-time Pro Bowler, and a three-time Offensive Player of the Year.

1 Jim Brown (Cleveland Browns)

Jim Brown is arguably the best running back in NFL history. With a mix of speed, power, and finesse, Brown’s ability to make defenders miss in every way separates him from the pack. Brown finished top four in MVP voting in all but ONE of his nine seasons in the league, and is widely regarded as the toughest back to bring down that ever touched an NFL field. Leveling defenders on his way to over 12,000 rushing yards and 126 touchdowns (rushing and receiving) in just 118 games, it’s hard to argue that the late, great Jim Brown is not the most punishing back in league history.

Honorable mentions go to "King" Derrick Henry, all-time rushing leader Emmitt Smith, Eddie George, and Christian "The Nigerian Nightmare" Okoye.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

