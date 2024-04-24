Highlights Quarterbacks will likely go 1-2-3 in the 2024 NFL Draft, and six signal-callers could possibly be taken in the first round.

The 1983 NFL Draft saw six quarterbacks go off the board in Round 1, the most of any draft in history.

Three of the six QBs taken in the first round of the '83 draft went on to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It's no secret that the 2024 NFL Draft is loaded at the quarterback position.

It isn't often that QBs go 1-2-3 — it's only happened three times in the common draft era (1971, 1999, 2021) — but that's likely exactly what will happen on Thursday night.

The Chicago Bears will undoubtedly use the No. 1 overall pick on Caleb Williams. That's a given. The Washington Commanders will then have to choose between Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels with the second selection, and whoever they don't select will fall to the New England Patriots at No. 3.

Once those three are off the board, J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr., and Bo Nix will then sit and wait for their names to be called. And there's a chance this trio could also go in the first round.

If that happens, this 2024 edition will tie the record for the most quarterbacks taken in the first round of any NFL draft in history. While several drafts have seen five taken off the board in Round 1, including the aforementioned 2021 edition (Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields, Mac Jones), the record stands at six.

And the same draft that produced this record number of signal-callers in Round 1 is the same one that produced the greatest QB class in NFL draft history.

Six QBs Were Taken in the First Round of the Famed 1983 NFL Draft

Three Hall of Famers and three other future NFL starters went in the opening round in '83

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

The 1983 NFL Draft was loaded with quarterback prospects, none bigger at the time than Stanford's John Elway, who made it crystal clear that he didn't want to play for the Baltimore Colts, who held the No. 1 overall pick.

The Colts took him anyway but then traded him to the Denver Broncos, with whom he was a nine-time Pro Bowler, a three-time All-Pro, a one-time NFL MVP, a two-time Super Bowl winner, and a one-time Super Bowl MVP.

At No. 7, the Kansas City Chiefs took Penn State's Todd Blackledge, who ultimately played seven NFL seasons, five with Kansas City and two with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Blackledge was the most disappointing member of the group, going 15-14 in 29 starts and ending his career with 5,286 passing yards with 29 touchdowns against 38 interceptions.

At No. 14, the Buffalo Bills selected Miami's Jim Kelly, who initially refused to play for the Bills and opted for the USFL. He eventually made his way to Buffalo and became the greatest QB in franchise history, earning five trips to the Pro Bowl and two All-Pro selections while throwing for 35,467 yards and 237 touchdowns in 11 seasons.

He also led the Bills to four consecutive Super Bowl appearances in the early 1990s, famously losing all four.

1983 NFL Draft 1st Round Quarterbacks Pick Player Team 1 John Elway Baltimore Colts (traded to Denver Broncos) 7 Todd Blackledge Kansas City Chiefs 14 Jim Kelly Buffalo Bills 15 Tony Eason New England Patriots 24 Ken O'Brien New York Jets 27 Dan Marino Miami Dolphins

One pick later at No. 15, the New England Patriots nabbed Illinois' Tony Eason, who played eight NFL seasons. While he never earned a Pro Bowl or All-Pro selection, he did lead the Pats to the Super Bowl in 1985, losing to the Bears in what, at the time, was the biggest blowout in Super Bowl history.

The fifth QB off the board was Ken O'Brien, who was taken at No. 24 by the New York Jets. The UC Davis standout spent nine years with Gang Green and made two trips to the Pro Bowl. His 24,386 passing yards and 124 touchdown passes both rank second in franchise history, trailing only Joe Namath.

Last but certainly not least, Dan Marino became the record sixth QB taken in 1983, going 27th overall to the Miami Dolphins. The Pitt product famously never won a Super Bowl, losing his lone appearance following his record-setting 1984 NFL MVP campaign, but was easily one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

In 17 seasons with the Dolphins, Marino was a nine-time Pro Bowler, a six-time All-Pro selection, and threw for 61,361 yards and 420 touchdowns.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.