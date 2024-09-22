Key Takeaways Johnny Morris is the Chicago Bears' all-time leader in receiving yards and the only player with more than 5,000.

Harlon Hill averaged more than 20 yards per reception during his eight-year run with Chicago.

Running back Walter Payton and tight end Mike Ditka crack the top five.

It’s no surprise that the list of Chicago Bears players with the most receiving yards isn’t exactly a murderer’s row of elite wide receivers. The franchise has long been known for its linebackers and defensive backs on defense and running backs on offense.

When it comes to quarterbacks and wide receivers, the team simply hasn’t had many superstars to speak of.

The good news is this: the 2024 NFL Draft brought quarterback Caleb Williams and wideout Rome Odunze to the Windy City. While all NFL careers are crapshoots, these two might end up representing the most talented players the team has ever had at their respective positions.

Check back in this space in just a few years, and Odunze may be quickly rising up this list. D.J. Moore could also make this list after a few years.

For now, though, we do have three Bears wide receivers on this list, as well as a running back and a tight end. While you may not know the wideouts overly well, there is no chance any Bears fan — or any NFL fan for that matter — isn't familiar with the RB and the TE on this list. That's because the fourth and fifth spots on this list are occupied by Hall of Famers.

So, while the Bears WR history isn’t great, there have been some very good ones, and the two non-wideouts on this list are undeniable all-time greats. With that in mind, let’s jump right into the Bears with the most receiving yards of all time.

1 Johnny Morris

The Bears drafted a running back in 1958, and he became the franchise's all-time leading wide receiver

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago’s all-time receiving yards leader is wide receiver Johnny Morris. Morris played 10 years for the Bears, but only seven as a wide receiver.

The Bears picked Morris in the 12th round of the 1958 NFL Draft out of Santa Barbara College (now UC Santa Barbara) as a halfback. He played running back for the first three years of his career before switching to flanker in 1961.

At 29, Morris had his best year in 1964. That season, he had 93 catches, 1,200 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns, all of which led the NFL. He was named a First-Team All-Pro at the end of that campaign — to go with his one Pro Bowl appearance from 1960 — and finished in the top four of both UPI and AP NFL MVP voting behind names like Johnny Unitas and Jim Brown.

Morris’ 5,059 receiving yards are still tops in franchise history, and his 356 receptions are first among WRs, although RBs Walter Payton and Matt Forte have more.

2 Harlon Hill

A Division II wideout named Harlon Hill shocked the NFL world by winning ROY as a 15th-round pick

Vic Stein/Getty Images

In 1953, the Bears took a swing on a 6-foot-3 WR out of Division II North Alabama in the 15th round of the NFL draft, and Harlon Hill shocked everyone by putting up 1,124 yards on just 45 catches while leading the league with 25.0 yards per catch and 12 receiving touchdowns. He won UPI Rookie of the Year and finished in the top 10 of MVP voting.

After that first Pro Bowl season, Hill made two more Pro Bowls the next two years as well as First-Team All-Pro squads in his second and third campaigns with the Bears. Hill ultimately played eight seasons in Chicago and racked up 226 catches for 4,616 yards and 40 touchdowns. His receiving yards and touchdowns are both second in team history.

There are two fun historical footnotes that are worth mentioning for Hill as well. One is that, in 1959, he became the first professional athlete to successfully come back from a torn Achilles, and the other is that the Harlon Hill Trophy is now the name of the award given to the best DII player in college football.

3 Alshon Jeffery

In just five seasons, Alshon Jeffery racked up a lot of yards catching balls from Jay Cutler

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Alshon Jeffery was only a Pro Bowler once — in his second NFL season — and while he was always a good wide receiver, he was never a great one by any means. However, the 2012 second-round pick out of South Carolina was consistently good, and a big, reliable target for Jay Cutler.

In 2013, playing opposite Brandon Marshall, Jeffrey had his breakout season, which was also his best in a Bears uniform, recording 89 catches for 1,421 yards and seven touchdowns.

He was also a powerful and explosive runner at that point in his career, and the 6-foot-3, 218-pounder also had 16 rushes for 105 yards that season, which helped give him a league-leading 14.5 yards per touch.

Five seasons isn't a lot of time to make your way up a team's all-time receiving yards list, but in that timeframe, Jeffery managed 4,549 yards, surpassing everyone but Hill and Morris, who both made the Windy City home for three and five seasons, respectively, more than Jeffery did.

4 Walter Payton

The greatest offensive player in Bears history is also the fourth-leading receiver

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

"Sweetness" is easily the best offensive player in Bears history, and inarguably one of the best backs to ever play in the NFL.

In addition to his silky-smooth running style and Gumby-like ability to make players miss, he was also a heck of a pass-catcher. With 492 catches, 4,538 receiving yards, and 15 receiving touchdowns, Walter Payton is one of the best receivers in team history, too.

Payton led the league in total touches (1978, 1979) and total yards from scrimmage (1977, 1978) twice each and total touchdowns once (1977) thanks to his catching ability. His best receiving yardage season was 1983, when he went for 603 yards. And he had over 300 yards in nine of his 13 NFL seasons.

Some consider Payton not just one of, but the greatest RB of all time, and being this level of receiver way back in the 1970s and '80s, when that wasn't as prevalent, is a big reason why.

5 Mike Ditka

Most Bears fans know Mike Ditka as the Super Bowl-winning coach, but he was a heck of a pass-catcher, too

Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Ditka brought a Super Bowl to the Windy City as a coach, but before that, he was a Hall of Fame tight end for the team he would go on to coach one day.

Like Payton, Ditka was ahead of his time and would have fit in decades later with the way he played. In a time when many tight ends were glorified third offensive tackles, Ditka was a legit offensive weapon. For six seasons, he manned the position in Chicago, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1961 and making the Pro Bowl five times and earning First-Team All-Pro honors twice.

In his Bears career, Ditka racked up 316 catches, 4,503 yards, and 34 receiving touchdowns. He had 56 receptions and 1,076 yards and 12 TDs as a rookie. In 2023, Detroit Lions rookie Sam LaPorta finally broke his receptions record for a rookie TE, but the other two numbers still stand as the best for a first-year player at the position.

