Highlights Flipper Anderson holds the NFL's all-time single-game receiving record with a 336-yard performance in 1989.

Calvin Johnson scorched the Cowboys' defense with 329 receiving yards in a clutch 2013 game for the Lions.

San Francisco 49ers legends Jerry Rice and John Taylor each cracked the top 10.

There’s nothing an NFL quarterback cherishes more than a wide receiver who can take over games. Maybe it’s taking a screen upfield for 60 yards or coming down with a jump ball. Sometimes, it’s just getting open on the slant or dig route. Regardless, having a receiver that is firing on all cylinders makes everyone’s life easier on the offensive side of the ball.

With the NFL becoming more and more dependent on the passing game, overall wide receiver production is at an all-time high. Oddly enough, however, of the 10 highest single-game receiving yard totals in NFL history, more than half came before the turn of the century, including the all-time record.

Take a look.

1 Flipper Anderson, 336 yards

Anderson has held the top spot since 1989

Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports

Flipper Anderson set the all-time NFL single-game receiving record with a 336-yard performance on November 26, 1989, hauling in 15 passes and a touchdown in the Los Angeles Rams' 20-17 overtime win over the New England Saints.

One of the more impressive parts of Anderson’s legendary performance was his consistency. With his longest reception going for 50 yards, he didn’t just have one or two plays that accounted for the majority of his yardage.

Throughout the game, Anderson was slipping past the secondary and generating chunk plays. The rest of the Rams receivers combined for 118 yards, giving quarterback Jim Everett 454 passing yards on the day.

One of the driving factors in Anderson’s success was the constant miscues from his Rams teammates. Los Angeles turned the ball over three times and was called for 10 penalties. This allowed the game to remain competitive for the entirety of the 67 minutes of action, giving Anderson more targets.

2 Calvin Johnson, 329 yards

Johnson dominated the Cowboys' defense

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Anderson may have the top spot, but Calvin Johnson isn’t far behind him, scorching the Dallas Cowboys secondary for 329 yards on October 27, 2013. After getting out to an early lead, the Detroit Lions found themselves down by double digits late in the second half.

Matthew Stafford, one of the best quarterbacks in league history by yards per game, and his favorite wide receiver, who was one of the best in receiving yards per game, put together a statistical outlier. Megatron caught 14 passes on 16 targets and a touchdown to aid the Lions' 31-30 come-from-behind victory.

Johnson accounted for nearly half of the Lions' 623 yards of total offense, and Stafford threw for a total of 488.

3 Stephone Paige, 309 yards

Paige could've threatened Anderson's record had it been a more competitive game

There is an argument to be made that the most impressive performance on this list belongs to none other than Stephone Paige. First, it only took him eight receptions to accrue 309 yards and two touchdowns. Secondly, and most importantly, Paige’s Kansas City Chiefs were blowing out the San Diego Chargers for most of the AFC West battle on December 22, 1985.

While the 38-34 final score suggests a highly competitive game between two divisional rivals, the Chiefs led by 29 at halftime, leading to a more conservative approach for the final 30 minutes of action.

After a 258-yard first half, Paige’s role in the offense diminished, halting his then-record-breaking performance. The Chiefs finished the game with 343 passing yards, further underscoring Paige’s value.

4 Jim Benton, 303 yards

Benton became the first player to go for over 300 receiving yards

Jim Benton was the first player in league history to surpass 300 receiving yards in a game, and his mark of 303 yards stood for over 40 years.

There is little on record about the Cleveland Rams' clash with the Detroit Lions on November 22, 1945, but the one thing that is crystal clear is the Lions' defense had no answer for Benton, who was responsible for 303 of his team's 329 receiving yards and was one of just two Rams to record a reception.

The other was Steve Pritko, who caught two passes for 26 yards and a touchdown. Benton also found the end zone during his record-setting day.

The Rams' 28-21 victory can be attributed to the passing game. Quarterback Bob Waterfield threw for 329 yards, whereas the Lions had three different players attempt at least one pass and only totaled 77 passing yards.

5 Cloyce Box, 302 yards

Although Benton held the single-game receiving yards record for decades, he wasn’t the only member of the 300-yard club for long. On December 3, 1950, Lions receiver Cloyce Box caught 12 passes for 302 yards and four touchdowns in Detroit’s 45-21 win over the Baltimore Colts.

Box made the most of the final minutes, hauling in two touchdown receptions in the fourth quarter, which pushed his totals past the 300-yard mark. These single-game numbers went a long way for Box, helping him finish second in the league in receiving yards and second in receiving touchdowns.

6 Julio Jones, 300 yards

Jones feasted on the Panthers secondary

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Julio Jones will go down as one of the best wide receivers of his time. His on-field excellence is best exemplified by his 300-yard outburst against the Carolina Panthers on October 2, 2016.

Jones was the only Atlanta Falcons player with over 50 receiving yards and caught 12 passes on 15 targets, including a 75-yard touchdown to ice the 48-33 victory. Jones’ exhilarating performance also led to a career-best for quarterback Matt Ryan, who finished the game with 503 passing yards and four touchdowns.

This game was far from an aberration for Jones, as he is the only player in league history with three games of 250 receiving yards or more. But it was his magnum opus, a performance of a lifetime for the future Hall of Famer.

7 Jimmy Smith, 291 yards

Smith put up a historic performance in a loss

USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Jimmy Smith posted 291 receiving yards on 15 catches in a losing effort against the Baltimore Ravens on September 10, 2000. After leading the league in receptions in 1999, Smith put the league on notice, and his elite play would follow him into the start of the 2000 season.

The Jaguars' second matchup of the season came against the Ravens, and Smith was more than ready for the task at hand. He caught three 40-plus-yard touchdowns and single-handedly kept Jacksonville in the game. In the end, however, Jacksonville took a 39-36 loss.

Smith went on to make the Pro Bowl for the fourth consecutive season and topped 1,000 receiving yards for the fifth straight year. His outing versus Baltimore remains the best in franchise history.

8 Jerry Rice, 289 yards

Robert Hanashiro/USA Today Network

No receiving record list is complete without the inclusion of Jerry Rice. The all-time leader in virtually every career-receiving category was clearly capable of taking over games as well.

The best individual outing of Rice’s illustrious career came against the Minnesota Vikings on December 18, 1995, when he and Steve Young linked up 14 times for 279 yards and three touchdowns. Behind Rice's performance, the defending Super Bowl champion San Francisco 49ers secured the 37-30 victory and moved to 11-4 on the season.

9 John Taylor, 286 yards

Taylor made the most of the extra attention Rice garnered

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Rice isn’t the only 49ers wideout to crack the top 10, as teammate John Taylor had a breakout performance of his own on December 11, 1989, against the Los Angeles Rams. While Rice was held to an uncharacteristically low 38 yards that day, Taylor flourished, catching 11 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns, the second of which went for 95 yards.

Taylor’s efforts helped Joe Montana throw for 458 yards, the second-most of his career, and his late-game heroics propelled the 49ers to a 30-27 comeback victory.

10 Antonio Brown, 284 yards

Brown led the Steelers to a win over the Raiders

© Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Brown had numerous remarkable performances throughout his career, but none were as impressive statistically as his 17-catch, 284-yard outing on November 8, 2015, against the Oakland Raiders.

To call Brown the focal point of the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense would be an understatement. He was targeted 23 times and also recorded two rushes for 22 yards. While this workload would’ve been too much for most receivers, Brown wasn’t the typical wideout.

He lived for the spotlight and wanted nothing more than to be the center of attention. Brown oddly didn’t score a touchdown, but that was about the only thing he didn’t do. He gave the Steelers 60 minutes of holistic receiver play, which was paramount to their 38-35 win.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.