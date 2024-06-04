Highlights Tony Gonzalez sits atop the NFL's all-time tight end receiving yards list with 15,127.

Jason Witten is in second place due to his reliability and high-volume play over 271 NFL games, accumulating 13,046 yards.

Antonio Gates' success with the Chargers was marked by both his athleticism and refined skills, and he ended his career with 11,841 yards and 116 touchdowns.

The tight end position in the NFL will never be one that can be measured by simply extracting total cumulative stats. Because of the blocking and differences in scheme and quarterback play, so many variables are involved beyond a tight end’s receiving prowess.

That said, history cares little about context.

What a player accomplishes is what they accomplish, and any additional variables make little difference in the grand scheme of things. While the league’s current collection of young tight-end talent is promising, they have a long way to catch the best of the best when it comes to total yardage.

Here are the 10 tight ends with the most receiving yards in NFL history.

1 Tony Gonzalez: 15,127 Yards

Gonzalez produced at a high level into his late 30s

Tony Gonzalez, who played a dozen years with the Kansas City Chiefs and five with the Atlanta Falcons, wasn’t as physically dominant as Rob Gronkowski was in his prime, nor did he have close to the number of 1,000-yard seasons as Travis Kelce. But his status atop this list comes down to consistency and longevity.

The Cal product played in the NFL for 17 seasons and made the Pro Bowl in 14 of them, also earning 10 All-Pro selections.

Even in the final season of his career in 2013, Gonzalez logged 859 yards and eight touchdowns for the Falcons at age 37. His 15,127 receiving yards rank sixth all-time in NFL history and put him well above all tight ends.

2 Jason Witten: 13,046 Yards

Witten was a consistent performer throughout his career

Like Gonzalez, Jason Witten, who played 16 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and one final year with the Las Vegas Raiders, wasn’t the most explosive tight end. He was, however, one of the most reliable and sure-handed. He was one who could simply get open and catch the football and was a big part of the tight-end transformation of the early 2010s.

Witten’s ascension to second all-time in tight end receiving yards is best elucidated through volume. His 271 career regular-season games are the most of any player on this list, and his targets (1,720) and receptions (1,228) are second only to Gonzalez.

Witten’s 13,046 career yards are an impressive feat and easily make him one of the best tight ends ever.

3 Antonio Gates: 11,841 Yards

Gates dominated with his athletic profile

A standout basketball player at Kent State, Antonio Gates, who opted not to play college football, made the decision to enter the 2003 NFL Draft. And although he wasn’t selected, he was later signed by the San Diego Chargers, and the rest is history.

Gates may have started out as a better pure athlete than a football player, but by the end of his 16-year career, the eight-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro was a refined and polished tight end. He retired with 11,841 receiving yards as well as 116 touchdowns, the most by a tight end in league history.

4 Travis Kelce: 11,328 Yards

Kelce still has a chance to catch Gonzalez

With the most receiving yards per game in league history among qualified tight ends (71.2), Travis Kelce and his standing on this list will be worth monitoring in the coming years.

Given the chemistry he and Patrick Mahomes have, not to mention Andy Reid’s penchant for getting his playmakers involved, Kelce continuing to perform at a relatively high level is more than feasible.

The question shifts to whether Kelce, who's recorded 1,000 or more yards in seven of his 11 seasons, cares to play long enough to make this a reality. He currently sits at 11,328 yards, nearly 4,000 behind Gonzalez.

It would likely take at least four seasons for him to nab the No. 1 spot, which would have him playing through his age-38 season. It’s unlikely, but the three-time Super Bowl champ has made a name for himself by achieving feats few could even dream about.

5 Shannon Sharpe: 9,961 Yards

Sharpe was the first tight end to surpass 10,000 receiving yards

Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens great Shannon Sharpe was never quiet about his success on the football field. His penchant for trash talk and memorable quotes made his leap into sports media extremely fitting.

On the gridiron, though, the three-time Super Bowl winner was an exceptional athlete and made eight Pro Bowls during his 14-year career, seven of which came in consecutive seasons. He also earned five All-Pro selections.

Sharpe was the first tight end to break the 10,000 receiving yard threshold, ending his career with 10,060, and has only been joined by four others in the years since.

6 Rob Gronkowski: 9,286 Yards

Gronkowski racked up numbers despite a short prime

New England Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski only started every game of an NFL season twice in his 11-year career. And one of those instances came after his first retirement when he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to reunite with Tom Brady, which makes his 9,286 yards highly impressive.

The four-time Super Bowl champion also has the second-most yards per reception of any player on this list (15.0), which further illustrates his dominance on a per-touch basis.

From injuries to a pair of early retirements, Gronkowski had every excuse in the world not to make this list. Nevertheless, he ranks sixth all-time in tight-end receiving yards.

7 Greg Olsen: 8,683 Yards

Olsen was a staple of the 2010s Panthers

Greg Olsen was disappointed when the Chicago Bears traded him to the Carolina Panthers following his fourth NFL season in 2010. The former Miami Hurricane had been a valuable component of the Bears' offense and seemed too valuable to flip for a third-round pick.

As it would turn out, Olsen’s departure from Chicago was one of the best things that could’ve happened to him.

He spent the next nine seasons with the Panthers and topped 1,000 yards in three consecutive seasons from 2014 to 2016, earning Pro Bowl honors each time, and finished his career with 8,683 career receiving yards.

Olsen was every cliche used to describe a player who wasn’t extraordinarily athletic. He was precise, intelligent, and reliable, making him one of Cam Newton’s favorite targets.

8 Jimmy Graham: 8,545 Yards

Graham was a force of the 2010s

Jimmy Graham and Drew Brees teamed up to form one of the most potent quarterback-tight end tandems in league history during their five-year run with the New Orleans Saints to begin the 2010s.

At 6-foot-7 and 265 pounds, Graham was massive but could still outleap seemingly any defensive player. But size was only a piece of his game. He was also fast and surprisingly nimble for a player of his height.

Graham spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, and Chicago Bears before returning to the Saints in 2023, adding 39 yards to his total to reach 8,545 for his career.

9 Ozzie Newsome: 7,980 Yards

Newsome was a featured pass catcher in Cleveland

One of the first tight ends to eclipse 1,000 yards in a single season, Ozzie Newsome was the standard of early 1980s tight end play. The Cleveland Browns star topped 1,000 receiving yards in both 1981 and 1984 and was consistently one of the team's leading receivers.

There is no sound, easy way to adjust stats for different eras, but Newsome’s 7,980 career yards from 1978 to 1990 only become more impressive when factoring in when he played.

10 Jackie Smith: 7,918 Yards

Smith was among the best of his generation

A 10th-round selection of the St. Louis Cardinals in 1963, Jackie Smith impressively registered 1,205 yards in a 14-game season in 1967. His 86.1 yards per game that year, extrapolated across a 17-game season, would put him at 1,464, which would be the most ever by a tight end.

1967 was certainly the pinnacle of Smith’s illustrious 16-year career, but it was far from his only achievement. He made five consecutive Pro Bowls from 1966 to 1970, also earning four All-Pro selections during that stretch, and finished with 7,918 career receiving yards, the most of any tight end who played in the 1960s or earlier.

Smith's 16.5 yards per reception are also the highest of any player on this list.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.