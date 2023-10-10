Highlights Calvin Johnson nearly hit the 2,000-yard mark in 2012 with 1,964 receiving yards for the Detroit Lions.

Cooper Kupp fell just short of the record for the most receiving yards in a season, with 1,947 for the LA Rams in 2021.

Tyreek Hill and CeeDee Lamb both made their way into the top 10 with fantastic 2023 campaigns.

No NFL wide receiver has ever racked up 2,000 receiving yards in a single season, although two have been awfully close, eclipsing the 1,900-yard mark.

The way the league has put an emphasis on the passing game these days, and with the NFL playing a 17-game regular season, it's bound to happen soon.

At present, Calvin Johnson's 1,964 yards during the 2012 season remains the all-time best. There have been plenty of outstanding single-season receiving yardage totals throughout the course of NFL history, and we're here to take a closer look at the top 10 campaigns of all time.

1 Calvin Johnson, 2012: 1,964 Yards

Calvin Johnson's 1,964 yards remains the NFL's best after more than a decade

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

It's safe to say Calvin Johnson was the Detroit Lions' go-to guy during the 2012 season. After inking an eight-year extension worth $132 million to remain with the team during the offseason, "Megatron" was targeted 204 times by quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Johnson, who played all 16 games in 2012, put together arguably the finest season ever for an NFL wide receiver, leading the league with 122 catches to finish with his record-setting 1,964 yards. His 204 targets that year were 46 more than the second-highest total of his nine-year career.

During a stretch between Week 9 and Week 14, Johnson had five straight games with 125 or more receiving yards. In a loss to the Minnesota Vikings, he racked up 207 yards. He broke Jerry Rice's then-single-season record of 1,848 yards on December 22 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Johnson averaged a whopping 122.8 yards per game that season, good for fourth all-time.

2 Cooper Kupp, 2021: 1,947 Yards

Cooper Kupp had the triple crown for wide receivers during the 2021 season

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper Kupp and Johnson don't have a whole lot in common. Johnson was a massive target at 6-foot-5 and 237 pounds, while Kupp, at 6-foot-2 and 208 pounds, is an excellent route runner with great hands. The one common denominator they had was Stafford throwing them the ball.

In 2021, Kupp had a career year with the Los Angeles Rams. After showing plenty of promise with 1,161 yards in 2019, he had his second 1,000-yard season in his first year with Stafford. Not only did Kupp finish with 1,947 yards, but he also led the NFL in receptions (145) and touchdown catches (16). He and the Rams also won Super Bowl 56, with Kupp earning Super Bowl MVP honors.

Kupp had the benefit of a 17-game season that Johnson didn't, and he took full advantage. He finished 17 yards shy of tying Johnson's record and 53 yards short of that elusive 2,000-yard mark. He finished third in the MVP voting and earned First-Team All-Pro honors.

3 Julio Jones, 2015: 1,871 Yards

Despite nagging injuries, Julio Jones will go down as one of the best WRs in the game

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

If not for injuries, Julio Jones might be considered among the best wide receivers of all time.

Over 13 NFL seasons with four teams, Jones made most of his noise with the Atlanta Falcons. He spent 10 seasons with the Falcons but only played in every game four times. One of those years was 2015, when he led the NFL in catches (136) and receiving yards (1,871).

Selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, Jones wasted no time making an impact with the Falcons. In 13 games as a rookie, he collected 959 yards and eight touchdowns on 54 catches. He had his first 1,000-yard season and earned Pro Bowl honors in 2012. In 2014, he began a streak of six straight Pro Bowl seasons by finishing with 104 catches for 1,593 yards.

He put together his first of two straight First-Team All-Pro seasons in 2015, finishing with a franchise-best 136 catches for 1,871 yards. Those 136 receptions tied Antonio Brown of the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most that season.

Jones followed up his record-setting year with three straight seasons of 1,400-plus receiving yards. In 2016, he finished with 1,409 yards despite missing two games.

4 Jerry Rice, 1995: 1,848 Yards

Jerry Rice's biggest season came 11 years into his illustrious NFL career

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Jerry Rice set the standard for wide receivers during his time with the San Francisco 49ers from the mid-1980s to the mid-1990s. Rice, a first-round pick out of little-known Mississippi Valley State in 1985, strung together 11 straight 1,000-plus-yard seasons beginning in 1986. During the later part of that stretch, he made history.

In 1995, his 11th season in the NFL, Rice led the league with a career-high 122 catches and 1,848 yards, setting a record for most receiving yards in a season that Johnson broke in 2012. In a game against the Minnesota Vikings that year, Rice caught 14 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns.

Rice also had three seasons with 1,500-plus yards and led the league in receiving yards six times. The three-time Super Bowl winner is widely considered the best receiver to ever suit up in the NFL. He is the all-time leader in receiving yards with 22,895 and is also No. 1 in touchdown receptions with 197.

5 Antonio Brown, 2015: 1,834 Yards

Antonio Brown's six-year stretch with the Pittsburgh Steelers is as good as any wide receiver in history

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Brown is a classic case of what could have been.

One of the most talented receivers the NFL has seen, Brown became an off-the-field distraction with his behavior with the Pittsburgh Steelers and then with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brown spent 12 seasons in the NFL and had a stretch of six seasons that could be matched with any other top wideout in league history.

As mentioned, in 2015, he and Julio Jones each finished with 136 catches in a battle among the game's best receivers. Brown finished with 1,834 yards, 37 behind Jones for the season's best but still good for one of the greatest singles seasons of all time. He was targeted 193 times that season.

In a victory over the Oakland Raiders that season, Brown had 17 catches for 284 yards.

Brown led the league in receiving yardage twice during that six-year stretch. In 2014, he had 1,698 yards, and in 2017, he finished with 1,533 in 14 games.

Brown had a falling out with the Steelers and requested a trade after the 2018 season. The Steelers sent him to the Raiders, where he clashed with the front office and never played a game.

After playing one game with the New England Patriots in 2019, he signed with the Bucs in 2020. During the penultimate week of the 2021 season, Brown left the field mid-game, taking off his jersey and heading to the locker room. He never played again.

6 Justin Jefferson, 2022: 1,809 Yards

After just four years in the NFL, Justin Jefferson is drawing comparisons to some of the all-time great WRs

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has played four years in the NFL and is already drawing comparisons to some of the best to ever play the game. And why wouldn't that be the case?

Jefferson has never not had a 1,000-yard season, even when he was limited to 10 games in 2023. As a rookie in 2020, Jefferson racked up 1,400 yards on 88 catches, but his biggest season came two years later.

Jefferson had his third straight Pro Bowl season and his first as a First-Team All-Pro in 2022 (he made the Second Team in '20 and '21). The 6-foot-1, 195-pound wideout out of LSU led the NFL with 128 catches and 1,809 receiving yards, winning Offensive Player of the Year and finishing fifth in the MVP voting. In a loss to the Lions that season, the acrobatic Jefferson hauled in 11 receptions for 223 yards.

After just four seasons, Jefferson has racked up 5,899 receiving yards.

7 Tyreek Hill, 2023: 1,799 Yards

Tyreek Hill has shown he's much more than just a fast guy who needed Patrick Mahomes

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

So much for giving much of the credit for Tyreek Hill's success to Patrick Mahomes.

After spending four years catching passes from Mahomes and six seasons overall with the Kansas City Chiefs, Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins in March 2022. There were plenty of questions about how the speedy Hill would fit in with young Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but those were quickly put to bed.

Hill has eclipsed 1,700 yards in each of his two years in Miami and finished with a league-leading 1,799 yards in 2023, reaching the 1,000-yard mark by Week 8. His 13 TD receptions were also the best in the league. His 2022 campaign is good for No. 13 on this list, as he racked up 1,710 yards in 2022.

8 Isaac Bruce, 1995: 1,781 Yards

Isaac Bruce might have gotten the biggest snub in NFL history in 1995

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

While he was overshadowed by Rice's 1,848 yards in 1995, Isaac Bruce put up some big numbers of his own with the St. Louis Rams that season. But he was hardly rewarded for it.

Imagine catching 119 passes for 1,781 yards and 13 touchdowns and not making the Pro Bowl. That was the case with Bruce during that '95 season, even after breaking four franchise records. While he was snubbed in 1995, he made the Pro Bowl for the first time in 1996 after leading the NFL with 1,338 receiving yards.

He also had a run of three straight Pro Bowl seasons from 1999-2001 as part of the Rams' "Greatest Show on Turf" offense.

Bruce reached the 1,000-yard mark eight times in his Hall of Fame career, but none came close to his 1995 season. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020.

9 CeeDee Lamb, 2023: 1,749 Yards

CeeDee Lamb continues to improve his game each season with the Dallas Cowboys

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Like Bruce with Rice in 1995, CeeDee Lamb was somewhat overshadowed by Hill's 1,799 yards in 2023. While the spotlight was not always on him, Lamb shined with the Dallas Cowboys to the tune of 1,749 yards in 2023.

Like Justin Jefferson, Lamb has been in the league just four years and is only getting better with each passing season.

After collecting 935 yards on 74 catches as a rookie in 2020, Lamb has strung together three straight 1,000-yard seasons. In 2021, he finished with 1,102 yards and then had 1,359 before his breakout season in 2023.

Lamb led the NFL with 135 catches in 2023 and earned his second straight All-Pro selection, making his first appearance on the First Team. Against the Detroit Lions in Week 17, Lamb had 13 catches for 227 yards, breaking Michael Irvin's team records for receptions and yards in a single season.

10 Charley Hennigan, 1961: 1,746 Yards

Charley Hennigan's 1,746 yards in 1961 might be the most impressive of all

Of the 10 players on this list, Charley Hennigan's season has to be the most impressive.

Playing in an era when teams weren't throwing the ball like they do these days, Hennigan found a way. Catching passes from George Blanda during the early days of the Houston Oilers franchise, the undrafted wideout racked up 1,746 yards in a 14-game AFL season (yes, AFL records count as NFL records).

Hennigan, who caught the first touchdown pass in Oilers history in their inaugural season of 1960, finished his record-setting 1961 season with 82 catches.

Hennigan played just seven years in the AFL, but he also led the league in receiving yards in 1964 when he finished with 1,546. He also led the AFL with 101 catches that year, becoming just the second player in history to catch 100 balls in a season.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.