Highlights Unsurprisingly, Jerry Rice is the NFL's all-time leader in receptions with 1,549.

Larry Fitzgerald owns the most receptions with one team, recording 1,432 with the Arizona Cardinals.

A pair of tight ends, Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten, own the third and fourth spots, respectively.

It shouldn't surprise anyone that when it comes to the NFL's all-time leader in receptions, Jerry Rice sits atop the list, just as he does in essentially every receiving category in league history.

But the three-time Super Bowl winner obviously isn't the only high-profile wide receiver you'll see below. However, this list isn't comprised of only wideouts, as a couple of legendary tight ends not only made their way into the top 10, but into the top four.

Here's a look at the 10 players with the most receptions in NFL history.

1 Jerry Rice (1,549)

Rice is the only player to eclipse 1,500 receptions

Robert Hanashiro/USA Today Network

As referenced above, having Jerry Rice at the top of any all-time receiving list is customary, as he rewrote the record books over the course of his 20-year career.

Taking just his 16 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers into account, Rice brought in 1,281 receptions, which would put him third all-time.

He continued to produce in later years and even made the Pro Bowl in his age-40 season with the Oakland Raiders. It's also easy to forget that he closed his career with the Seattle Seahawks, adding 25 catches in 11 games.

One would think that the longer seasons and increased emphasis on passing would make Rice’s reception record more accessible, but as of now, his 1,549 regular-season receptions are over 600 more than the closest active player.

2 Larry Fitzgerald (1,432)

Fitzgerald rode technique and consistency to over 1,400 catches

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It would be hard to find a player more respected by his peers than Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald. Known for his excellent body control and hands, Fitzgerald led the league in receptions twice and caught 100 or more passes five times.

The Pitt product retired after the 2020 season, having reeled in 1,432 passes over the course of 263 games, all of which he played for Arizona, giving him the most receptions for a single franchise.

Although he never amassed the individual and team accolades of other receivers of his time, Fitzgerald’s dedication to his craft earned him a place in football history.

3 Tony Gonzalez (1,325)

Gonzalez has the most receptions of any tight end in league history

Robert B. Stanton/NFLPhotoLibrary

Tony Gonzalez’s career marked the beginning of the tight end emergence of the 21st century. Long before the 1,000-yard season was a regular occurrence for the position, Gonzalez proved to be more valuable than most receivers during his 17-year career with the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons.

His teams were usually subpar, and his quarterback play was mostly mediocre, but Gonzalez always remained an elite offensive weapon. The 14-time Pro Bowler wrapped up his career with 1,325 receptions in 17 seasons, obviously the most ever by a tight end, and is viewed as one of the catalysts of the present-day tight end movement.

4 Jason Witten (1,228)

Witten’s durability was unparalleled for his position

Lauren Roberts/Times Record News, Wichita Falls Times Record News via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Longtime Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten isn’t considered as influential or talented as Gonzalez, but their career numbers posit the two are closer than one might think.

Witten didn’t win many routes vertically, nor did he dazzle with his speed after the catch. What he did do, however, was get open and hold onto the football.

The Tennessee alum personified toughness, often taking hard hits from defenders as he was catching the ball. Yet no matter how many hits he took or how hard they might’ve been, he always seemed to get up and run back to the huddle.

Witten's streak of 235 consecutive games (243 including the postseason) is the longest of any tight end ever. And his 271 regular-season games, the last 16 of which came with the Las Vegas Raiders, are the most ever at tight end, besting Gonzalez by one.

Witten’s fortitude elucidates how he compiled 1,228 career receptions.

5 Marvin Harrison Sr. (1,102)

Harrison Sr. became Peyton Manning’s right-hand man

James D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Newer NFL fans may associate the name Marvin Harrison with the Arizona Cardinals' young receiver. However, long before the younger Harrison made his way to the NFL, it was his father who devastated defenses with his precise routes and smooth movements while he was a member of the Indianapolis Colts.

Harrison Sr. and Peyton Manning formed a prolific duo that led to highly productive careers for both. Harrison, who earned eight trips to the Pro Bowl and eight All-Pro selections, was eventually overtaken by Reggie Wayne in his later years and retired after the 2008 season with 1,102 receptions.

6 Cris Carter (1,101)

Carter waited until his 30s to break out

Paul Chapman-USA TODAY Sports

One of the modern mysteries of the Pro Football Hall of Fame is why it took Minnesota Vikings great Cris Carter so long to get enshrined. He retired after the 2002 season and waited until 2013 to finally hear his name called.

In reality, his resume was more akin to a first- or second-ballot selection than one who was in peril of never making it in at all.

Carter caught 1,101 passes over 16 years, 1,004 of which came in Minnesota. There were also 89 with the Philadelphia Eagles to open his career and then eight with the Miami Dolphins to close it.

With the exception of Randy Moss and potentially Justin Jefferson down the line, there hasn’t been a better receiver to suit up for the Vikings than Carter. His eight Pro Bowls and three All-Pro selections only begin to capture his greatness.

7 Tim Brown (1,094)

Brown emerged as an all-around weapon for the Raiders

James D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Brown may have entered the league as a special teams threat, but by the end of his time with the Los Angeles Raiders, he was known as one of the best wide receivers ever.

Brown spearheaded the 1990s Raiders passing attack and brought an explosive element to the offense while also developing reliable hands and route running. His 17-year career concluded in 2004 when he added 24 receptions with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to move his career total to 1,094.

8 Terrell Owens (1,078)

Owens’ greatness was occasionally overshadowed by his off-field behavior

Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports-USA TODAY Sports



Theatrics aside, Terrell Owens was an electrifying talent and a consensus pantheon receiver. He spent 15 years in the NFL, over half of which came with the San Francisco 49ers, with whom he recorded 592 receptions in eight seasons.

T.O. also spent two years with the Philadelphia Eagles, three with the Dallas Cowboys, and one each with the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

While he was never known as a possession receiver, Owens was fairly sure-handed, and his ability to get open against every type of coverage made it easy for quarterbacks to look his way. The six-time Pro Bowler finished his career with an impressive 1,078 grabs, but it’s reasonable to think he could’ve had more if he had learned to tone down the antics.

9 Anquan Boldin (1,076)

Boldin flew under the radar for much of his career

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Anquan Boldin quietly etched himself into NFL history books in the back half of his career, finishing with 1,076 receptions. Boldin made each of his three career Pro Bowls with the Arizona Cardinals, with whom he played the first half of his 14-year career.

He also spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, and Detroit Lions.

Although he never surpassed 100 receptions after his third season, Boldin caught just enough passes and played for just long enough to climb the all-time receptions rankings.

The former Florida State Seminole is one of the more underappreciated players of the 2000s and 2010s, as he notched seven 1,000-receiving-yard seasons and was a consistent and technically sound player.

10 Reggie Wayne (1,070)

Wayne’s suction cup-like hands made him the perfect successor for Marvin Harrison Sr.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Marvin Harrison Sr. may have kickstarted Peyton Manning’s prime, but it was Reggie Wayne who took the quarterback to his final days with the franchise. It was fairly easy for Manning, as Wayne wasn’t much of a departure from Harrison in terms of style.

Neither won with athleticism; instead, they used route running and technique to find openings. Wayne had excellent body control and was a true master of the toe-drag. He caught 1,070 passes for 14,345 yards during his 14-year run with the Colts, ranking 10th all-time in both categories.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.