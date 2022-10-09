Highlights Sergio Ramos is the second dirtiest player in football history, with 28 red cards, but surprisingly, he never received a red card while playing for Spain.

Jens Lehmann, the goalkeeper, holds the record for being sent off seven times in his career, including a red card in the 2006 Champions League final.

One footballer is far and away the dirtiest player ever, picking up 18 more red cards than Sergio Ramos.

Sergio Ramos is an all-time great. The Spanish defender has achieved so much in his football career and has established himself as one of the greatest defenders in the history of the beautiful game. But, while he is an outstanding player, he does have some flaws. Arguably his biggest imperfection is his temper. Ramos has a very short fuse and has lost his head on the pitch numerous times during his career.

That means he has picked up a plethora of red cards since making his professional debut for Sevilla all the way back in 2004. But how many red cards has he been given? And who else is among the dirtiest footballers in the history of the sport?

Using data from Transfermarkt and a YouTube video from Football Info, we've decided to compile an XI of players who have picked up the most red cards in football history. The 11 players have an eye-watering 248 red cards between them! And there's one footballer who is far and away the dirtiest player ever, picking up 18 more red cards than Ramos! View the XI below...

Goalkeeper – Jens Lehmann (7 red cards)

To be sent off SEVEN times in your career as a goalkeeper is actually quite impressive. Lehmann's most famous red card occurred in the 2006 Champions League final between Arsenal and Barcelona. The German goalkeeper became the first player to be sent off in a European Cup final after he brought down Samuel Eto'o outside the Arsenal box in just the 18th minute. Arsenal went on to take the lead but they could not hold on as they fell to an agonising 2-1 defeat. In 2020, Lehmann reminisced about that red card on the Arsenal ‘In Lockdown’ podcast.

He said: “No, [it doesn’t get easier with time]. You regret it more and more. It was in the spur of the moment and it just happened. It was probably down to the fact that we hadn’t conceded any goals and I just wanted to get going. I should have dropped off a little bit more but I didn’t know how fast [Samuel] Eto’o was. It was the first time I played against him.”

Right back - Sergio Ramos (28 red cards)

Ramos' last red card came for Paris Saint-Germain against Reims in October 2022. Ramos gave away a free-kick and was shown a yellow card by the referee for protesting. Seconds later, he was brandished a red card for presumably something he said. That was the 28th red card he has picked up his football career, the second most of any footballer in history and making him the 'vice-captain' of this naughty side. Incredibly, Ramos never received a red card for Spain, despite making a record 180 appearances for La Roja.

Sergio Ramos Red cards Sevilla 0 Real Madrid 26 Paris Saint-Germain 2 Spain 0

Centre back - Alexis Ruano Delgado (22 red cards)

Alexis spent the majority of his career in Spain playing for the likes of Malaga, Getafe, Valencia, Sevilla and Alaves. He also had short spells in Turkey with Beşiktaş and in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ahli. He retired from football in 2020 after a spell with Racing Santander, having cemented himself as one of the dirtiest footballers in the history of the sport.

Centre back - Pablo Alfaro (27 red cards)

When Ramos was breaking through into the first team at Sevilla, Alfaro was also at the club and coming towards the end of his career. The two actually ended up playing 28 times together in defence for the club and, between them, have more than 50 red cards. Imagine being a striker and coming up against those two!

Left back - Paolo Montero (21 red cards)

Montero had that Uruguayan fighting spirit - although perhaps a bit too much - with 21 red cards in his career. The feisty left-back spent 13 years of his career in Serie A: four with Atalanta and nine with Juventus. He broke the record for the most red cards in Serie A history, having been sent off 15 times in 267 Italian top flight-games. That means, on average, he was shown a red card once every 18 games. In 2007, The Times placed him at number 39 in their list of the 50 hardest footballers in history.

Centre midfield - Gerardo Bedoya (46 red cards)

Our captain. Bedoya holds the record for being sent off a crazy 46 times! The Colombian spent most of his days playing in South America, earning 49 caps for his country. In the Bogota derby between Independiente Santa Fe and Millonarios in 2012, he was sent off for an elbow and subsequent kick to the head aimed at Millonarios player Jhonny Ramirez. He was suspended for the next 15 matches. Following his retirement, Bedoya went into coaching. In his first position as assistant manager with Santa Fe in 2016, he was dismissed from the dugout after 21 minutes.

Centre midfield - Cyril Rool (27 red cards)

Rool played his entire career in France with Bastia, Lens, Bordeaux, Nice and Marseille. According to Sky Sports, the tough-tackling midfielder held the record for most red cards in Europe's top five leagues with 19, before he was surpassed by Ramos. As well as his incredible red card tally, he also picked up 187 yellow cards in Ligue 1, which remains a record.

Centre midfield - Edgar Davids (25 red cards)

The Pitbull. One of the greatest and most technical midfielders of his generation, Davids started his career at Ajax, where he won three league titles and the Champions League in 1995. He went on to play for the likes of AC Milan, Juventus, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur before hanging up his boots in 2014 following a player/manager spell with Barnet. While he was an incredible player, Davids also had a knack for being shown a red card. He was given his marching orders 25 times, including in his final game as a professional footballer for Barnet. Davids is now an assistant for the Nertherlands national team.

Right wing - Ricardo Quaresma (14 red cards)

For a tricky, skilful winger, Quaresma picked up a surprising number of red cards during his career. The Portuguese winger, who played for the likes of Sporting CP, Porto, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea, received his marching orders 14 times during his career. His most undisciplined spell came at Turkish side Besiktas, where he was sent off on nine occasions. In 2017, Marco Monteiro of FIFA.com described Quaresma as "insanely talented and equally temperamental" which just about sums up his career.

Left wing - Zlatan Ibrahimovic (15 red cards)

For someone that comes across as calmness personified, Zlatan is guilty of petulance and has picked up a few stupid red cards for lashing out. The legendary footballer picked up three red cards while at Paris Saint-Germain and was sent off four times across two spells with AC Milan. We recently remembered when he hospitalised Materazzi in an act of revenge during the 2010 Milan derby. Incredibly, he only got a yellow card on that occasion...

Striker - Francesco Totti (16 red cards)

Having played his entire career at boyhood club Roma, Totti really did wear his heart on his sleeve. When things weren't going Roma's way, Totti often took it a little to heart and picked up 16 red cards during his incredible career. Arguably his wildest red card came in 2010 when he booted Mario Balotelli from behind in a match between Roma and Inter Milan. He received a four-match Coppa Italia ban and later revealed he considered retirement following the cynical red card. Totti reminisced about the red card in 2018.

According to Football Italia, Totti told La Repubblica: “My kick at Balotelli? He’d been provocative for years. He insulted me and the Roma fans. It was building up and then it exploded. It was a horrible foul, just to hurt him. But then, strangely, the Inter players didn’t confront me. As I left the field, Maicon even gave me five. The feeling was that even among his teammates, Balotelli created some irritation."

Position Name Red card total GK Jens Lehmann 7 RB Sergio Ramos 28 CB Pablo Alfaro 27 CB Alexis Ruano Delgado 22 LB Paolo Montero 21 CM Gerardo Bedoya 46 CM Cyril Rool 27 CM Edgar Davids 25 RW Ricardo Quaresma 14 LW Zlatan Ibrahimovic 15 ST Francesco Totti 16

Imagine if this XI actually lined up in a match during their career. The chances are the game wouldn't finish because there would be too many red cards! It's full of tough-tackling and aggressive players everywhere you look. But, perhaps surprisingly, it features a number of technically brilliant players.

With Davids in midfield and a front three of Quaresma, Ibrahimovic and Totti, this team would be fantastic to watch going forward. You certainly wouldn't want to play against this lot, mind!