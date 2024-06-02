Highlights Emmitt Smith holds the record for the most career rushing touchdowns in NFL history, recording 164 during his Hall of Fame career.

LaDainian Tomlinson set the single-season record with 28 rushing touchdowns in 2006 and finished his career with 145.

Jim Brown and Barry Sanders each left plenty of touchdowns on the table with early retirements.

Former San Diego Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson scored an NFL-record 28 touchdowns on the ground during the 2006 season and earned MVP honors. While he still owns the record for most rushing touchdowns in a season and also set the all-time record for total touchdowns in a single season that year, he's not atop the all-time list for the most rushing touchdowns in NFL history.

Tomlinson easily cracks the top 10, but the leader of the pack in that department is Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith, who finished his Hall of Fame career with 19 more rushing scores than Tomlinson and 65 more than the No. 10 entry here.

Here's a look at the 10 running backs with the most rushing touchdowns in NFL history.

Related The 10 NFL Running Backs With the Most Rushing Yards in a Season These NFL running backs are the elite of the elite when it comes to single-season rushing yards.

1 Emmitt Smith (164)

Emmitt Smith set the bar high for NFL running backs with an all-time-best 164 rushing touchdowns

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys had so many offensive weapons with Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, Jay Novacek, and others, but if they needed a touchdown, their best bet was to put the ball in Emmitt Smith's hands.

Smith, the league's all-time leader in rushing yards, is also tops among players with the most rushing touchdowns in NFL history. His 164 rushing TDs are the most ever by an NFL player.

Selected by the Cowboys with the 17th overall pick in the 1990 NFL Draft, Smith was a touchdown machine from the get-go. He rushed for 11 touchdowns as a rookie and collected 96 in his first six seasons in the league, leading the NFL three times in that stretch. Twice, he had more than 20 in a season, recording 21 in 1994 and a career-high 25 in 1995.

The only time he didn't have double-digit rushing touchdowns in those first six seasons came in 1993. He finished with only nine but was named NFL MVP anyway, and then went on to win Super Bowl MVP as well, helping the Cowboys to their second of three titles in four seasons.

Smith, who also recorded 11 scores as a receiver, had 153 of his 164 rushing touchdowns with the Cowboys and added 11 more in his two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

2 LaDainian Tomlinson (145)

LaDainian Tomlinson still holds the NFL record with 28 rushing touchdowns in a season

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

In 2006, LaDainian Tomlinson put together one of the best seasons ever by an NFL player.

The San Diego Chargers running back led the NFL with a career-high 1,815 rushing yards and also racked up a career-best and league-high 28 touchdown runs. The 28 rushing touchdowns remain an NFL record. As mentioned, Tomlinson was named MVP of the league.

It was the first of two straight seasons that Tomlinson led the NFL in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. In 2007, he finished with 1,474 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground.

Tomlinson, who was taken with the fifth overall pick in the 2001 draft, had double-digit rushing touchdown seasons in the first nine years of his career. He finished with 145 scores on the ground and 162 overall, recording 17 through the air.

He played 11 seasons in the NFL, nine with the Chargers and the final two with the New York Jets, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

3 Marcus Allen (123)

Marcus Allen earned MVP honors in 1985 after leading the NFL in rushing

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Allen wasted no time showing he'd be a star running back in the NFL. As a rookie with the Los Angeles Raiders in 1982, the USC alum led the league with 11 rushing touchdowns and was named the league's Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Three years later, Allen had 11 more touchdowns and led the league with 1,759 rushing yards en route to winning NFL MVP.

Allen had six seasons of rushing for 10 or more touchdowns during his 16-year career, which featured a five-year run with the Kansas City Chiefs following his tenure with the Raiders, including a career-high 13 in 1984.

Allen was named to the Pro Bowl six times and finished with 123 rushing scores. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2003.

4 Adrian Peterson (120)

Adrian Peterson earned MVP honors after a stellar season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2012

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Adrian Peterson had no problem running over, through, or past NFL defenders during his 15-year career.

At 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, the Oklahoma product was a perfect mix of speed and power, and it showed instantly. He was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2007 after rushing for 1,341 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns on the ground for the Minnesota Vikings.

Peterson had at least 10 rushing touchdowns in each of his first seven NFL seasons, leading the league with 18 in 2009. In 2012, he had 12 and also led the NFL with 2,097 rushing yards, earning him MVP honors. He remains the last running back to win the award.

Peterson, who ultimately played for seven different teams, racked up 86 of his 120 rushing touchdowns in the first seven years of his illustrious career.

5 Walter Payton (110)

Walter Payton didn't let a lack of size affect him during his days as a workhorse with the Chicago Bears

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

Walter Payton was far from the biggest guy on the football field, but he proved to be the ultimate workhorse for the Chicago Bears.

At 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds, Payton ran his way to an MVP award in just his third season in the NFL. In that 1977 season, the man known as "Sweetness" rushed for a league-high 1,852 yards and scored an NFL-best 14 rushing touchdowns.

Payton matched those career-high 14 rushing touchdowns in 1979 and finished his career with five seasons of rushing for 10 touchdowns or more. The Jackson State alum was named to the Pro Bowl nine times and was an eight-time All-Pro selection.

Payton played 13 NFL seasons, all with the Bears, and finished with 110 rushing TDs.

6 Jim Brown (106)

Jim Brown won his third MVP in 1965 and then walked away from the NFL

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Brown quit while he was ahead, and it likely cost him plenty of extra pages in the record books.

Brown, a 6-foot-2, 232-pound bruising back, was taken sixth overall in the 1957 draft and played nine seasons in the NFL, all with the Cleveland Browns. He led the league in rushing eight times and also led the league in rushing touchdowns in five seasons.

Playing 14-game seasons, Brown rushed for a career-high 17 touchdowns twice, hitting the mark in 1958 and his final season in 1965. He was named MVP both times. Brown also won the award as a rookie.

After his final MVP season, when he rushed for a league-high 1,544 yards, Brown retired from the NFL at age 30, finishing his career with 106 touchdowns on the ground and 126 overall.

7 John Riggins (104)

John Riggins heated up during the late part of his illustrious NFL career

Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports



Simply put, John Riggins got better with age.

Riggins, the sixth overall pick by the New York Jets in the 1971 NFL Draft, played 14 years in the NFL but had his biggest seasons at the back end of his career. He played five years with the Jets, averaging five touchdowns per season.

In 1976, he signed with the team now known as the Washington Commanders and had just eight rushing touchdowns in his first three seasons with his new team. After rushing for nine scores in 1979, he missed the entire 1980 season in a contract dispute.

Riggins returned in 1981 and had 13 rushing touchdowns. Two years later, at the age of 34, he led the NFL with 24 rushing scores and finished fourth in the MVP voting. The following season, he again led the league with 14 rushing scores.

Riggins finished his career with 104 rushing touchdowns.

8 Marshall Faulk (100)

Marshall Faulk took home MVP honors after a stellar NFL season in 2000

Dilip Vishwanat-USA TODAY Sports

After beginning his Hall of Fame career by playing five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, Marshall Faulk became a focal point in the "Greatest Show on Turf" offense with the St. Louis Rams.

In his first professional campaign in 1994, Faulk earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors after rushing for 1,282 yards and scoring 11 touchdowns. He followed that up with another 11-touchdown season, helping him make the Pro Bowl for the second straight year.

Faulk hooked on with the St. Louis Rams in 1999 and teamed with quarterback Kurt Warner and wide receivers Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt to form one of the most explosive offenses in NFL history.

While Warner controlled the passing game, winning NFL MVP in 1999 and 2001, Faulk was crowned MVP in 2000 after rushing for a league-high 18 touchdowns. He also had 81 catches for 830 yards and an additional eight scores.

In his seven seasons with the Rams, Faulk rushed for 58 touchdowns, giving him 100 for his career.

9 Shaun Alexander (100)

Shaun Alexander exploded for 27 rushing touchdowns and was crowned MVP of the 2005 season

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Shaun Alexander was nicknamed "Mr. Touchdown" for a reason.

After carrying the ball just 64 times as a rookie with the Seattle Seahawks in 2000, the Alabama alum often made it look easy to get into the end zone. In just his second NFL season, Alexander led the NFL with 14 rushing touchdowns while compiling 1,318 yards on the ground. That was his lowest rushing touchdown output for the next five years.

In each of the 2002 and 2004 seasons, Alexander scored 16 touchdowns on the ground and then exploded for a league-leading 27 rushing scores in 2005. He also led the NFL in rushing yards that year with 1,880 and was named the league's MVP.

Alexander played eight seasons with Seattle and finished his career with one season in Washington. He collected 100 rushing touchdowns in his career.

10

11 Barry Sanders (99)

Like Jim Brown, Barry Sanders stepped away from the NFL while on top of his game

Julian H. Gonzalez, Detroit Free Press via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Like Jim Brown, Barry Sanders walked away from the game when he was still on top.

In his 10 NFL seasons, Sanders never had less than 1,115 rushing yards in any season for the Detroit Lions. The elusive running back from Oklahoma State had 43 rushing touchdowns combined in his first three seasons and ran for a league-high 16 in his third season.

The third overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft, Sanders was crowned Offensive Rookie of the Year after rushing for 1,470 yards and scoring 14 touchdowns on the ground. In 1997, Sanders was named the league's co-MVP with Brett Favre when he eclipsed the rare 2,000-yard rushing mark with a league-best 2,053 yards. He also rushed for 11 touchdowns.

Sanders finished with 99 rushing touchdowns in his career and left plenty more on the table by abruptly retiring after his 10th straight Pro Bowl season in 1998.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.