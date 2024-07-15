Highlights Eric Dickerson set the rookie rushing touchdowns record in 1983, scoring 18 for the Los Angeles Rams.

Four running backs are tied for second place with 15 rushing TDs, the latest to do so being Ezekiel Elliott.

Cam Newton is the only quarterback featured in the top 10, scoring 14 rushing touchdowns for the Carolina Panthers in 2011.

Many NFL teams often ease their rookies into the league, while some throw theirs directly into the fire.

The Los Angeles Rams had no problem riding rookie running back Eric Dickerson in 1983, and he proved that he was worth being the No. 2 overall pick that season.

More than 40 years after his record-setting campaign, Dickerson still owns the NFL record for the most rushing touchdowns by a rookie. Here's a look at the 10 players who scored the most touchdowns on the ground during their debut seasons.

Related The 5 NFL Players to Score the Most Touchdowns in a Season An in-depth look at the NFL players to score the most touchdowns in a season.

1 Eric Dickerson (18), 1983

Eric Dickerson exploded onto the NFL scene as a rookie in 1983 with 18 rushing touchdowns

Peter Read Miller/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Eric Dickerson quickly proved he belonged in the NFL. The second overall pick in the 1983 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams, the SMU product ran his way to Offensive Rookie of the Year honors after rushing for a league-best 1,808 yards and 18 touchdowns in his debut season.

While Dickerson exploded onto the scene with a record-setting rookie season, it was only the beginning. He followed up by setting another record in 1984 with 2,105 rushing yards, the most ever in a single NFL season, and a league-high 14 touchdowns. He finished second in the MVP voting behind Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino, who set several records of his own that year.

Dickerson led the NFL in rushing in three of his first four years and began his pro career with six straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons. He ultimately finished his Hall of Fame career with 13,259 rushing yards and 90 touchdowns.

2 Ickey Woods (15), 1988

Ickey Woods was a touchdown machine for the Cincinnati Bengals as a rookie in 1988

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Ickey Woods was a pleasure to watch on and off the field. A second-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 1988 NFL Draft, the UNLV alum started 10 games for the Bengals and became an instant hit by rushing for 1,066 yards and racking up 15 touchdowns on the ground.

While he had a nose for the end zone, he also proved to be an entertainer, performing the "Ickey Shuffle" after each score. Woods' TD celebrations, a unique dance he brought to the sideline, were a big hit with fans and became the talk of the NFL.

Woods' success in the league was short-lived after an ACL tear limited him to two games in 1989. After his outstanding rookie year, he started just 10 games over the next three years and was out of the league after the 1991 season.

3 Mike Anderson (15), 2000

Mike Anderson isn't the biggest name on this list, but he dominated as a rookie in 2000

Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Anderson never lived up to the hype he set for himself after a dominant rookie season with the Denver Broncos in 2000.

The Broncos' sixth-round draft pick in 2000, Anderson proved to be a steal after rushing for 15 touchdowns and racking up 1,487 rushing yards on his way to Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. His first NFL season was highlighted by a game against the New Orleans Saints in which he rushed 37 times for 251 yards and four touchdowns.

Injuries derailed his promising career and also forced him to miss the entire 2004 season. Anderson did bounce back in 2005 with his second 1,000-yard season, collecting 1,014 yards on 239 carries in his final year with the Broncos. He played two uneventful seasons with the Baltimore Ravens to cap his career.

4 Clinton Portis (15), 2002

Clinton Portis was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2002 after finishing the year with 15 rushing touchdowns

Mark Leffingwell/AFP via Getty Images

In December 2002, Clinton Portis became the youngest NFL player to score four touchdowns in a game when he did so in a 31-24 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Taking over RB1 duties from Anderson, the Broncos' rookie running back went on to collect 15 TDs for the season, claiming Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Portis, a second-round draft pick by the Broncos in 2002, proved to be one of the best young backs in the league after registering 29 touchdown runs and 3,099 rushing yards in his first two seasons.

After those two seasons, however, Portis was traded to the team now known as the Washington Commanders, with whom he had 1,000-yard seasons in four of his first five years with the franchise. Portis finished his career with 9,923 rushing yards and 75 touchdown runs.

5 Ezekiel Elliott (15), 2016

Ezekiel Elliott led the NFL in rushing as a rookie and also collected 15 touchdowns on the ground

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys selected Ezekiel Elliott with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, and he didn't disappoint.

The Ohio State alum led the NFL in rushing with 1,631 rushing yards and added 15 touchdown runs to finish second in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting, losing only to teammate Dak Prescott. Elliott made the first of his three Pro Bowls in that first year and was also named a First-Team All-Pro. He was also just the second Cowboys rookie to ever rush for 1,000 yards in a season, the other being Tony Dorsett.

Elliott led the NFL in rushing in two of his first three seasons and had 29 touchdown runs in those three years.

6 Gale Sayers (14), 1965

Gale Sayers earned Rookie of the Year in 1965 after scoring 14 rushing TDs for the Chicago Bears

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Gale Sayers had five Pro Bowl seasons to open his professional career with the Chicago Bears. As a rookie in 1965, he rushed for 867 yards and 14 touchdowns and was named Rookie of the Year. He added another six as a receiver and another two as a kick/punt returner, giving him 22 for the year, the most total TDs by a rookie in league history.

Sayers never had double-digit touchdown runs in a season for the rest of his Hall of Fame career. He did, however, lead the league in rushing twice, including a career-high 1,231 yards in 1966.

Sayers' career was sadly cut short by knee injuries. He ultimately played seven seasons, all with the Bears, and finished with 4,956 yards and 39 rushing touchdowns. In each of his first five seasons, Sayers finished in the top five in MVP voting, and he was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977.

7 Barry Sanders (14), 1989

Barry Sanders may be the most exciting running back to ever suit up in the NFL

Bruce Dierdorff/Getty Images

There may not have been a more fun player to watch in the NFL than Barry Sanders, who came into the league in 1989 as the third overall pick by the Detroit Lions.

The elusive Oklahoma State product danced his way to 14 touchdowns and accumulated 1,470 rushing yards en route to winning Rookie of the Year honors.

Sanders proved his rookie season was no fluke, rushing for at least 1,000 yards in each of his 10 NFL seasons. He made the Pro Bowl all 10 years and was named a First-Team All-Pro on six occasions.

Sanders' best statistical season came in 1997, when he rushed for an NFL-best and career-high 2,053 yards. He also collected 11 rushing touchdowns and was named the league's co-MVP. Sanders led the NFL in rushing four times and finished his career with 15,269 rushing yards.

While still at the top of his game, Sanders abruptly retired after the 1998 season.

8 Curtis Martin (14), 1995

Drafted by the New England Patriots in the third round in 1995, Curtis Martin proved to be quite the steal

Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The New England Patriots selected Curtis Martin in the third round of the 1995 NFL Draft, and he proved to be quite the steal. The running back out of Pittsburgh ran his way to Offensive Rookie of the Year by rushing for 1,487 yards and 14 touchdowns in his first NFL season.

Martin rushed for 1,000 yards or more in the first 10 seasons of his 11-year career. He played the first three seasons of his career in Foxborough before signing with the New York Jets as a free agent after the 1997 season. He played eight years with the Jets and finished with 10,302 rushing yards and 58 touchdowns on the ground with New York.

In 2004, Martin led the NFL with 1,697 rushing yards and was named a First-Team All-Pro for the only time in his career.

9 Fred Taylor (14), 1998

Fred Taylor, the all-time rushing leader for the Jacksonville Jaguars, scored 14 times on the ground as a rookie

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars made Fred Taylor the ninth overall selection in the 1998 NFL Draft, and the running back out of Florida rushed for a career-best 14 touchdowns as a rookie. He also racked up 1,223 rushing yards and finished third in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Taylor spent 11 seasons with the Jags, rushing for better than 1,000 yards in seven of them, and remains the Jaguars' all-time rushing leader with 11,271 yards.

Taylor, who finished with 66 touchdowns in his professional career, spent his final two seasons with the Patriots.

10 Cam Newton (14), 2011

Cam Newton threw for better than 4,000 yards as a rookie but also rushed for 14 touchdowns

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The only non-running back on this list, Cam Newton proved he was far more than a passing quarterback.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers, Newton threw for 4,051 yards and 21 touchdowns, but he did plenty of damage with his legs as well. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound QB also rushed for 706 yards and 14 touchdowns to capture Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Newton rushed for double-digit touchdowns three times in his career and played 10 of his 11 seasons with the Panthers. He suited up for the New England Patriots as a replacement for Tom Brady in 2020, rushing for 12 touchdowns that year.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.