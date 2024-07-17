Highlights Adrian Peterson set the all-time and rookie single-game rushing record with a 296-yard performance for the Minnesota Vikings in 2007.

DeMarco Murray and Jonathan Taylor are tied for second among single-game rushing yards for a rookie, each notching 253 yards.

Mike Anderson and Doug Martin each recorded a 251-yard game during their respective rookie seasons.

While there have been plenty of rookie running backs in the NFL who have stepped up and made an instant impact, Adrian Peterson set himself apart.

The Minnesota Vikings selected Peterson with the seventh overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft, and he proved he could play with the big boys right away, becoming the lone rookie to rush for 200 yards or better in multiple games.

The second time he accomplished the feat, he not only set a rookie record for rushing yards in a game, but he also set the NFL's all-time single-game rushing record.

Here is a list of the 10 rookies who had the most rushing yards in a single NFL game.

1 Adrian Peterson (296)

Adrian Peterson turned it up a notch against the San Diego Chargers in 2007, setting an NFL record of 296 rushing yards

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

On November 4, 2007, Minnesota Vikings rookie running back Adrian Peterson exploded for 296 rushing yards in a 35-17 victory over the San Diego Chargers.

As mentioned, not only did he set the mark for all NFL rookies, but his 296 rushing yards are the most in any single game by any player in league history.

Peterson carried the ball 30 times that day and had touchdown runs of 1, 64, and 46 yards. He ultimately finished the season with 1,341 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, easily winning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Peterson played 15 years in the league and led the NFL in rushing five times. In 2012, he rushed for a league-high and career-best 2,097 yards and was named the league's MVP. He remains the last non-quarterback to win the award.

2 DeMarco Murray (253)

Dallas Cowboys rookie DeMarco Murray made the most of his opportunity against the St. Louis Rams in 2011

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

On October 23, 2011, facing the St. Louis Rams, DeMarco Murray took charge for the Dallas Cowboys.

With starting running back Felix Jones out with a high ankle sprain, Murray, a third-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, climbed up the depth chart. Starting the season at No. 3 behind Jones and Tashard Choice, Murray got most of the carries against the Rams, although Choice got the start.

Murray ultimately exploded for 253 yards on 25 carries, breaking Emmitt Smith's franchise record for yards in a game. His big game was highlighted by a 91-yard touchdown run in the opening quarter. The Cowboys leaned heavily on Murray, who averaged 10.1 yards per carry in a 34-7 victory.

Murray went on to rack up 897 yards in his rookie year, despite starting just seven games.

3 Jonathan Taylor (253)

Jonathan Taylor saved his best game for last during his rookie year with the Indianapolis Colts

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts locked up Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor with a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Although he began the season as a backup to Marlon Mack, he wound up starting 13 games and rushed for 1,169 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Taylor's biggest game of the season came in Week 17 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, as he carried the ball 30 times and collected 253 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His performance in the 28-14 victory set a franchise record, breaking Edgerrin James' mark for the most rushing yards in a game.

4 Mike Anderson (251)

Mike Anderson proved he was much better than a sixth-round draft choice

Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

Mike Anderson burst onto the scene as a rookie with the Denver Broncos in 2000. He played just five years with the Broncos, but the sixth-round pick delivered during his first season in the NFL.

Anderson finished his rookie year with 1,487 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year. His rookie campaign was highlighted by a record-setting game against the New Orleans Saints on December 3, 2000, during which he rushed 37 times for 251 yards and recorded four touchdowns in a 38-23 win.

He nearly eclipsed the 200-yard rushing mark two other times that season, finishing with 187 and 195 yards. Anderson reached the 1,000-yard mark for a second time in 2005, finishing with 1,014 in his final year with the Broncos. He ended his career by playing two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

5 Doug Martin (251)

Doug Martin scored four touchdowns in the second half of his record-setting day in 2012

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

On November 4, 2012, Doug Martin stole the show for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road against the Oakland Raiders. Martin, a late first-round pick by the Bucs in the 2012 NFL Draft, tied an NFL record with four rushing touchdowns in a half during his team's 42-32 victory.

Martin exploded for his four scores in the second half, with three of those touchdowns going for 45 yards or longer. The Boise State alum had runs of 45, 67, 70 yards and added a 1-yard run for good measure to seal the deal. He finished the game with 25 carries for 251 yards.

He and Anderson became the only two running backs to rush for better than 250 yards and score four touchdowns in a game.

Martin finished the season with 1,451 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground, earning the first of two Pro Bowl selections.

6 Corey Dillon (246)

Corey Dillon's 246 yards against the Tennessee Oilers broke a 40-year-old record set by the legendary Jim Brown



Rick Stewart/Stringer/Getty Images

On December 4, 1997, Corey Dillon showed what a workhorse is, as the Cincinnati Bengals rookie running back carried the ball 39 times and rushed for 246 yards against the Tennessee Oilers. He also scored four touchdowns in the 41-14 victory.

Dillon finished the season with 1,129 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. He finished second in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting, losing to Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Warrick Dunn.

Dillon played 10 years in the NFL and finished his career with 11,241 rushing yards and 82 touchdowns on the ground.

7 Jim Brown (237)

Jim Brown's 237 yards against the Rams in 1957 set the record for most rushing yards in a game

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

It didn't take Jim Brown long to prove he was one of the best backs in the NFL, and the ninth game of his first season highlighted a strong rookie campaign.

The Cleveland Browns star carried the ball 31 times for 237 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-31 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on November 24, 1957. Brown scored three straight touchdowns in the third quarter to turn a 28-17 Browns deficit into a 38-28 lead. His big game was highlighted by a 69-yard touchdown run in the second quarter that put Cleveland ahead 14-7.

His performance set a single-game rookie rushing record that stood for 40 years until it was bested by Dillon. Brown led the league in rushing that season with 942 yards and became the first (and still the only) rookie to win NFL MVP. He played nine seasons in the NFL and led the league in rushing eight times.

8 Clinton Portis (228)

Clinton Portis dominated as a rookie running back with the Denver Broncos in 2002

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

On December 29, 2002, Denver Broncos rookie running back Clinton Portis carried the load, rushing 24 times for 228 yards in a 37-7 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. The Broncos drafted Portis in the second round earlier that year, and he made 12 starts in his first NFL season.

Portis was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2002 after rushing for 1,508 yards. He also collected 15 rushing touchdowns. He ultimately rushed for at least 1,500 yards in three of his first four seasons.

Two weeks before his 228-yard game against the Cardinals, Portis became the youngest player to score four touchdowns in a game, doing so in a 31-24 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

9 Adrian Peterson (224)

As a rookie in 2007, Vikings RB Adrian Peterson had two 200-yard rushing games

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

Less than a month before he made NFL history with his 296 rushing yards, Peterson lit up the Chicago Bears in a 34-31 Vikings victory.

Peterson carried the ball just 20 times and rushed for 224 yards, highlighted by touchdown runs of 67 and 73 yards. He finished the day with three rushing scores, adding a 35-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. His 224 yards were a franchise record at the time, and he was named Offensive Player of the Week.

Peterson is the only rookie to rush for 200 or more yards in multiple games. He started just nine games as a rookie and averaged 95.8 rushing yards per game.

10 Tommy Wilson (223)

Tommy Wilson rushed for nearly half his season total during a game against the Green Bay Packers in 1956

Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Wilson is definitely the most interesting player on this list. A rookie running back with the Los Angeles Rams, Wilson busted loose for 223 yards on 23 carries in a 49-21 victory over the Green Bay Packers on December 16, 1956.

He oddly didn't have a touchdown in the game. In fact, he didn't have a touchdown all season. Wilson played in all 12 games for Green Bay as a rookie, starting four of them. His 223 yards against the Packers were just about half of his total (470) for the entire season. He had just 63 rushing attempts all year.

Wilson made his lone Pro Bowl the following year when he rushed for 616 yards on 127 carries with three touchdowns. He played the first six seasons of his eight-year career with the Rams, and finished by playing one season each for the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings.

Nearly 10% of Wilson's career rushing total came from that one game, as he finished his career with 2,553 yards on the ground.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.