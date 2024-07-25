Highlights Robert Griffin III set a new NFL rookie quarterback record with 815 rushing yards for Washington in 2012.

Cam Newton proved he was worthy of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft with a dynamic rookie campaign for the Carolina Panthers.

Lamar Jackson would likely own this record had he played more with the Baltimore Ravens as a rookie in 2018.

The quarterback position has drastically changed over the years. While the passing game is more prominent these days, quarterbacks are far more athletic in today's NFL and use their legs to open up that passing attack.

Guys like Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and longtime Carolina Panthers signal-caller Cam Newton are prime examples of QBs who have the perfect blend of size and speed. They can sling it with the best of them and can use their legs to run by or run over defenders.

Others, like Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson and former Atlanta Falcons speedster Michael Vick, use elusiveness to get down the field.

Here is a list of the top 10 rookie quarterbacks who had the most rushing yards in a single season.

1 Robert Griffin III (815)

Robert Griffin III gained a rookie-record 815 rushing yards by a quarterback in 2012

The 2012 NFL Draft saw quarterbacks taken with the first two picks, with Andrew Luck going to the Indianapolis Colts and Robert Griffin III selected by the team now known as the Washington Commanders.

Although Luck had the better overall career, Griffin earned Offensive Rookie of the Year after showing he could win with both his arms and his legs. Griffin came out of Baylor University and went 9-6 in his first NFL season, throwing for 3,200 yards and 20 touchdowns while also running for 815 yards, setting a new NFL record for the most rushing yards by a rookie quarterback.

Griffin carried the ball 120 times and led the NFL with 6.8 yards per attempt. He also rushed for seven touchdowns en route to earning the lone Pro Bowl selection of his career. He played six more seasons, which included stints with the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens, winning seven games as a starting quarterback in that stretch.

2 Cam Newton (706)

Cam Newton was the perfect mix of size and strength for an NFL quarterback

Cam Newton did it all as a rookie in 2011. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers, Newton was named Offensive Rookie of the Year after throwing for 4,051 yards and rushing for 706 more. He threw 21 touchdown passes and rushed for an additional 14 scores.

At 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, Newton was tough to take down. He had explosiveness and strength that eventually led him to become NFL MVP in 2015, the season in which he led the Panthers to a 15-1 record and a berth in Super Bowl 50. Newton threw a career-best 35 touchdown passes that season and rushed for 636 yards and 10 touchdowns.

For his career, Newton ran for 5,628 yards.

3 Lamar Jackson (695)

As a rookie, Lamar Jackson showed flashes of brilliance that would lead to a pair of MVP selections

Lamar Jackson came into the NFL primarily as a running quarterback. Two MVPs later, he's proven it's just one big part of his game.

As a rookie with the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, the Louisville alum showed a glimpse of what was to come during his seven starts. Jackson went 6-1 in his first NFL season, throwing for 1,201 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed 147 times for 695 yards and five touchdowns. Chances are that he'd be in the top spot on this list had he been given more playing time.

In his second season, Jackson claimed the first of his two MVPs. Not only did he go 13-2 in his 15 starts and lead the NFL with 36 touchdown passes, but he also rushed for a career-best 1,206 yards and scored seven times on the ground.

Jackson is a three-time Pro Bowler and earned MVP honors again in 2023.

4 Josh Allen (631)

Josh Allen has no problem running past or through would-be tacklers

Josh Allen was the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and the third quarterback taken, selected after Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold.

Allen started 11 games as a rookie, going 5-6 and struggling with his accuracy as a passer, completing a career-low 52.8% of his passes and throwing 12 interceptions. But he made up for some of his first-year passing flaws with his running game.

The 6-foot-5, 237-pound QB out of Wyoming showed no fear while running past and over would-be tacklers, rushing 89 times for 631 yards and eight touchdowns. In his six NFL seasons, he has 53 rushing touchdowns, highlighted by his 15 in 2023.

5 Vince Young (552)

Vince Young kept up his strong player as a rookie in the NFL after leading Texas to a national title

After guiding Texas to a national title, Vince Young was the third overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 232-pounder made 13 starts as a rookie for the Tennessee Titans and finished with an 8-5 record, earning Pro Bowl honors and winning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

In his first NFL season, Young threw for 2,199 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also ran the ball 83 times for 552 yards and seven touchdowns.

Young led the Titans to four fourth-quarter comebacks as a rookie. He played five seasons with the Titans, finishing with a record of 30-17, and rushed for 1,380 yards and 12 touchdowns during his time with Tennessee.

6 Kyler Murray (544)

Kyler Murray had a decision to make: pro baseball or pro football? Murray was a first-round pick of the Oakland Athletics in the 2018 MLB Draft and then was the first pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, selected by the Arizona Cardinals.

Murray obviously chose football and the 5-foot-10 quarterback quickly showed he could play with the big boys in the NFL. He was named Offensive Rookie of the Year after throwing for 3,722 yards and tossing 20 touchdown passes. He also collected 544 yards on the ground and found the end zone four times.

An elusive quarterback, Murray has rushed for 2,448 yards in his five seasons despite tearing his ACL late in the 2022 season. He ran for a career-best 819 yards in 2020, helping him earn the first of two consecutive Pro Bowl selections.

7 Billy Kilmer (509)

Billy Kilmer spent the early part of his NFL days as a runner

Billy Kilmer spent the better portion of his lengthy NFL career as a quarterback, but he also played some running back at times in his early years in the league.

In his first two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Kilmer attempted just 47 passes and ran the ball 189 times for 987 yards. As a rookie in 1961, Kilmer finished with 509 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. And as he was listed as a QB then, he makes the list.

Kilmer missed the entire 1963 season after suffering a leg injury in a car accident that cut short his 1962 season. Kilmer was eventually placed in the 1967 expansion draft and selected by the New Orleans Saints. He played four years there as their starting quarterback before finishing his career by playing eight seasons in Washington.

Kilmer was named to the Pro Bowl in 1972, his second season in Washington, after leading the league with 19 touchdown passes.

8 Russell Wilson (489)

As a third-round draft pick in 2012, Russell Wilson stole the starting QB job and ran with it

Russell Wilson came to the Seattle Seahawks as a third-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft and won the starting job during training camp. He went 11-5 in his rookie season and never looked back.

Wilson had an outstanding first year in the NFL, throwing for 3,118 yards and adding 25 touchdown passes. He completed 64.1% of his throws and also proved he could be just as effective with his feet, rushing 94 times for 489 yards and four touchdowns. He finished third in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Wilson kept the starting job in Seattle for 10 years and never missed a start in the first nine. He was a nine-time Pro Bowler in Seattle and guided the Seahawks to a victory over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 48.

9 Bill Shepherd (425)

Bill Shepherd did more running than passing during his QB days in the 1930s

Bill Shepherd was an All-American running back at Western Maryland College in the early 1930s. He still did plenty of running in the NFL, but he also sharpened his passing skills as a part-time quarterback.

He spent the first year in the league in 1935, playing for both Boston, the team that became the current Washington franchise, and the Detroit Lions. He rushed more times (143) than he passed (64) as a rookie and ran for 425 yards and a career-high four touchdowns. As a passer, he threw two touchdowns and had 14 interceptions.

Shepherd played five more seasons with the Lions and rushed for 1,699 yards with the team. He finished his career with 1,984 rushing yards and 938 yards through the air.

10 Justin Fields (420)

Despite an ugly record with the Chicago Bears, Justin Fields showed remarkable athletic ability

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Although he showed flashes of brilliance in his three seasons with the Chicago Bears, Justin Fields couldn't get the team over the hump.

The 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Fields went 10-28 during his time as Chicago's starting quarterback. As a rookie, he went 2-8, threw for 1,870 yards, and tossed seven touchdown passes against 10 interceptions. Fields did some damage with his legs, rushing 72 times for 420 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

In 2022, Fields broke the 1,000-yard rushing mark by gaining a career-high 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

In March 2024, the Bears traded Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In March 2024, the Bears traded Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers.