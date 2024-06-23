Highlights Buffalo Bills legend Bruce Smith is the only player in NFL history to reach 200 career sacks.

Reggie White came close to the 200-sack mark, notching 198 during his Hall of Fame career.

While sacks didn't become an official NFL stat until 1982, Deacon Jones racked up 173.5 from 1961 to 1974.

Being one of the all-time NFL sack leaders requires more than just physical talent; it takes great technique, intelligence, and durability.

The players on this list dominated throughout their long careers, compiling an abundance of impressive stats and accolades along the way.

Sacks get a bit tricky, as they weren't officially recorded as a stat until 1982, making for several notable omissions. However, it is important to give credit where it is due to the game's greatest sack artists, regardless of era.

That's why the folks at Pro Football Reference went back and checked data from every game from 1960 to 1981 to paint a more accurate picture. So, while some of the numbers below may be unofficial, we have no doubt that they're completely accurate.

Today’s game features several high-performing defensive ends and outside linebackers, such as Myles Garrett, T.J. Watt, and Micah Parsons, but those three have a long way to go to catch the players on the list.

Here are the 10 players with the most sacks in NFL history.

1 Bruce Smith (200.0)

Smith’s longevity allowed him to become the league’s all-time sack leader

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills great Bruce Smith is the lone member of the NFL’s 200-sack club, and his path to being the league’s all-time leader in sacks was a long and strenuous one.

He ultimately played 19 NFL seasons, 15 with the Bills and the final four with the team now known as the Washington Commanders, and appeared in a total of 279 regular-season games.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 1985 draft became known for his toughness and physicality and won Defensive Player of the Year twice (1990, 1996).

Smith only finished with 15 or more sacks twice in his career, but he recorded double-digit sack totals 13 times. This consistency and durability allowed him to accumulate sacks unlike anyone else.

2 Reggie White (198.0)

White finished only two sacks out of the top spot

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Like Smith, Reggie White’s illustrious career began in 1985, and he quickly developed a reputation as one of the league’s premier pass rushers. Additionally, both won two Defensive Player of the Year awards and continually finished in the top five for the honor.

Their respective careers don’t start to diverge until the end. Whereas Smith played until the 2003 season, White, who spent eight seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and six with the Green Bay Packers, retired after 1998 before returning in 2000 to play one season with the Carolina Panthers and then retiring again for good.

These few years loom large now, with White trailing Smith by a mere two sacks, having recorded 198 despite appearing in 47 fewer games.

3 Deacon Jones (173.5)

Jones was one of the NFL's first great pass rushers

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

A 14th-round selection out of Mississippi Valley State, few expected Deacon Jones to be anything more than a run-of-the-mill defensive end for the Los Angeles Rams. By the end of his career, however, he would solidify himself as one of the game’s all-time greatest pass rushers.

Jones’ best work came in the latter half of the 1960s when he led the league in sacks for three consecutive seasons and five times in six years. Simply put, pass-protection schemes at the time simply weren’t sophisticated enough to handle Jones’ size and athleticism.

After short stints with the San Diego Chargers and Washington to close out his career, Jones retired following the 1974 campaign, eight seasons before sacks became an official stat, with 173.5. Although his name is technically withheld from official record books, his legacy as one of the greats has lived on.

4 Kevin Greene (160.0)

Greene was a steady performer during his career

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Splitting time between outside linebacker and defensive end, Kevin Greene recorded 160 sacks in 15 seasons in the NFL. Greene began his career with the Los Angeles Rams, where he spent his first eight seasons before stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers, and San Francisco 49ers.

The Auburn product finished in the top 10 in sacks eight times and led the league twice. He finished his career with five Pro Bowl selections and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.

5 Julius Peppers (159.5)

Peppers’ size and athleticism made him a matchup nightmare

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers great Julius Peppers is one of only two athletes to play in both the Final Four and the Super Bowl, the other being longtime Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb.

While Peppers spent the first two years at the University of North Carolina playing multiple sports, he eventually settled on football and became one of the premier defenders of the 2000s.

At 6-foot-7 and 295 pounds, Peppers, who also spent time with the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, was a massive individual, even by NFL standards, but he was surprisingly agile and could chase down quarterbacks when they broke the pocket. He finished his 17-year career with 159.5 sacks and made the Pro Bowl with all three franchises for which he played.

6 Jack Youngblood (151.5)

Youngblood replaced Jones in Los Angeles

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

As Deacon Jones’ career was coming to a close, the Rams were in need of another prolific pass rusher. Luckily, Jack Youngblood proved to be the perfect successor. In 1974, Jones’ final season, Youngblood led the league in sacks with 15.

He went on to lead the league again with 18 in 1979. By the time 1982 rolled around, Youngblood was still in the league but was no longer the top-flight pass rusher he was in his younger years. He retired with 151.5 sacks, only 24 of which are official.

7 Chris Doleman (150.5)

Doleman was nearly unblockable in Minnesota

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Doleman was a force on the Minnesota Vikings' defensive line for a decade, recording five double-digit-sack seasons in his 10 years with the franchise, including a then-franchise record 21 in 1989.

Taken three picks after Bruce Smith in the 1985 NFL Draft, the Pitt product was known for his acceleration and only needed a few steps to gain a full head of steam.

In addition to his 150.5 sacks, Doleman, who also spent time with the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers, forced a high number of fumbles due to the power he put into his hits. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012.

8 Alan Page (148.5)

Page broke barriers for the defensive tackle position

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Alan Page was at the center of the Vikings' famous “Purple People Eaters” that dominated opposing offenses in the 1970s, and his legend was built on a series of improbable feats given his position.

Page first became one of the best pass-rushers in the league and made plays on the ball at a rate more suited for defensive ends and outside linebackers. He then won the league's Most Valuable Player award in 1971, becoming the first defensive player ever to do so. That was also the year he won the first of two Defensive Player of the Year trophies.

Page, who spent the final three-plus years of his career with the Bears, amassed 148.5 sacks and never missed a game in 15 seasons.

9 Lawrence Taylor (142.0)

Including unofficial sacks allows Taylor to slide into the top 10

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

The vast majority of Lawrence Taylor's 142 career sacks came after the 1982 season, but he recorded just enough as a rookie in 1981 for it to make a difference in his all-time ranking.

In terms of official sacks, LT is tied for 14th. But including the 9.5 he registered in his first season, he moves up to ninth.

Those who were lucky enough to witness Taylor in his heyday know he was far more than just a sack machine. However, it's hard to deny the impact his sacks had on games and his perception across the league.

Easily one of the most feared defenders of any era, he also holds the distinction of being the only defensive player not named Alan Page to win NFL MVP, taking the honor in 1986 after recording a career-best 20.5 sacks.

Football can be a game of thin margins, and Taylor's spot as the all-time New York Giants sack leader is a prime example of that, as he narrowly edges the next player on this list by half of a sack.

10 Michael Strahan (141.5)

Strahan had one of the most dominant peaks in NFL history

Ezra Shaw/ALLSPORT

The official single-season sack record holder (but not the unofficial leader) also has a spot on the all-time list. Michael Strahan was a force for Big Blue, compiling 141.5 sacks in his 15-year career. His speed off the edge gave offensive linemen and quarterbacks nightmares and stayed an integral part of his game even in his 30s.

Strahan’s final season is best remembered for the Giants’ massive upset of Tom Brady’s undefeated New England Patriots in Super Bowl 42, but it also proved to help him get into this top 10.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.