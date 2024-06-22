Highlights Al Baker is the only player in league history to log 23 sacks in a season and has held the unofficial single-season record for over four decades.

New York Giants legend Michael Strahan had the most official sacks of any player in the 16-game era, recording 22.5 in 2001.

T.J. Watt totaled 22.5 sacks in 2021 despite missing two games for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

There is nothing NFL defensive linemen and outside linebackers cherish more than the opportunity to lay out an opposing quarterback. Not only do sacks put the offense behind the sticks, but they also give defensive players their shine. While they may not score touchdowns or make jaw-dropping grabs, these plays behind the line of scrimmage serve as their highlights and, ultimately, their legacy.

Sacks didn't become an official NFL stat until the 1982 season, meaning some of the greatest single-season performances have been left out of the record books.

However, this article attempts to shed light on some of the forgotten stars of yesteryear, as the fine folks at Pro Football Reference compiled statistics using game books and play-by-play logs from 1960-1981 to give these players their just due. So, while some of the sack numbers you'll see below are technically unofficial in the eyes of the NFL, we have no doubt that they're entirely accurate.

These players deserve credit for their greatness, regardless of the era in which they played. And with that in mind, here are the 10 players with the most sacks in a single season in NFL history.

1 Al Baker, 1978 (23.0)

Baker broke the sack record as a rookie

The name Al Baker holds little significance to most present-day fans. Little do they know that the former Detroit Lions defensive end holds one of the most prestigious records in league history, albeit unofficially.

Even more impressively, Baker did this as a rookie in 1978, amassing 23.0 sacks en route to winning Defensive Rookie of the Year at the age of 22. He also earned a First-Team All-Pro selection and a trip to the Pro Bowl.

Baker also made the Pro Bowl in each of the next two seasons, establishing himself as one of the game’s best defensive players. He began to miss time toward the end of his tenure in Detroit and eventually left for the St. Louis Cardinals. The Colorado State alum also spent time with the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings before retiring following the 1990 season.

While Baker was a formidable defender for most of his career, he was forever chasing the 1978 version of himself.

2 Michael Strahan, 2001 (22.5)

Strahan’s 2001 season is the most for a 16-game season

Legendary New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan became the official single-season sack record holder when he amassed 22.5 during the 2001 season.

Though that figure has been matched in the years since, it has yet to be topped. Additionally, Strahan’s record occurred during the 16-game-season era, putting an asterisk next to anyone who passes him in the coming years.

There are plenty who believe Strahan's mark deserves an asterisk, as Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre essentially took a dive on the sack that allowed Strahan to notch the new official mark, but it still counts in the record books.

The NFL recently implemented a 17th game and is rumored to be interested in adding another in the coming years, giving players more opportunities to pile up sack numbers. Regardless of whether Strahan's status as the single-season official sack leader will persist for much longer, he can take some solace in having been the only player to notch 22.5 sacks during his era.

3 T.J. Watt, 2021 (22.5)

Watt tied Strahan’s mark in fewer games

As just mentioned, Strahan was the first and only player to officially reach 22.5 sacks in a 16-game season.

However, during T.J. Watt’s historic 2021 season, the first to feature 17 games, he missed two games for the Pittsburgh Steelers. But despite appearing in just 15 games, one fewer than Strahan in 2001, the outside linebacker still reached 22.5 sacks.

In addition to his ridiculous sack numbers, Watt led the league in tackles for loss with 21 and forced five fumbles, helping him earn Defensive Player of the Year honors.

In 2023, Watt led the league in sacks for the third time in his career with 19.

4 Deacon Jones, 1964 (22.0)

Jones reached 22 sacks two separate times

Los Angeles Rams great Deacon Jones was the most prolific pass rusher of the 1960s and ranks third all-time in career sacks with 173.5.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that he has multiple entries on this list. Jones first reached 22 sacks in the 1964 season, which set a new league record. This was the first of eight Pro Bowl seasons for the Florida native and proved to be the beginning of a legendary and dominant career.

5 Deacon Jones, 1968 (22.0)

Jones went for 22 sacks again in 1968

Four years after notching 22 sacks for the first time, Jones tied his own record in 1968. This season is considered even more impressive than 1964 because his reputation commanded more attention from offensive lines at this point in his career.

Most impressively, Jones did all of this in 14-game seasons, likely meaning he would have surpassed 25 had he played in the modern era.

6 Mark Gastineau, 1984 (22.0)

Gastineau was a force on the Jets' line

New York Jets standout Mark Gastineau embodied everything fans expected from defensive linemen in the 1980s, as he was powerful, aggressive, and brutal. He was also quite the character and became known for his taunts and sack celebrations.

However, the single most memorable feat of Gastineau’s career came in 1984, when he logged 22 sacks, which was an official record at the time. Despite never finishing higher than third in the Defensive Player of the Year voting, the five-time All-Pro undoubtedly left his mark on the game.

7 Jared Allen, 2011 (22.0)

Allen didn’t win any hardware for his 2011 season

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jared Allen went on a terror in the early 2010s, recording 22 sacks in 2011. Remarkably, his historic season wasn’t enough to win him Defensive Player of the Year.

He finished runner-up to Terrell Suggs of the Baltimore Ravens and never came close to winning the award again. Perhaps had the Vikings finished with a better record than 3-13, Allen would’ve gotten proper recognition.

Unfortunately, his 2011 campaign has become somewhat of an afterthought all these years later.

8 Justin Houston, 2014 (22.0)

Houston was the second player in Chiefs history to register 20 sacks

The most recent player to record 22 sacks in a season is former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston, who earned the only All-Pro selection of his career in 2014 when he compiled 22 sacks and four forced fumbles.

Injuries made it difficult for the Georgia alum to replicate his success. He never played a full 16 games for the Chiefs after 2014 and didn't make another Pro Bowl after the 2015 campaign.

Nevertheless, few players were as memorable on the pre-Mahomes Chiefs as Houston, who went on to spend time with the Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, and Miami Dolphins after leaving Kansas City.

9 Deacon Jones, 1967 (21.5)

Jones received the most acclaim for his 1967 season

In between Jones’ pair of 22-sack seasons, he reached 21.5 for the Rams in 1967. Statistically, this wasn’t his best year, but Jones did receive more recognition, as he was named a First-Team All-Pro, an honor that eluded him in 1964. He was also the runner-up in the NFL MVP voting, losing only to legendary Baltimore Colts quarterback Johnny Unitas.

This was likely due to the Rams’ team success, as they made the playoffs for just the second time in Jones' career. Still, 1967 served as some of the Hall of Famer's best work and set the tone for his 1968 season.

10 Coy Bacon, 1976 (21.5)

Bacon enjoyed a later prime that ran into his late 30s

Coy Bacon didn't play his first NFL snap until he was 26 years old, making his debut with the Los Angeles Rams in 1968. He wouldn’t make his first Pro Bowl until he was 30, and by the end of his age-33 season, he had yet to amaze.

However, Bacon joined the Cincinnati Bengals before the 1976 season and proceeded to dominate.

He more than doubled his previous career high and finished the '76 season with 21.5 sacks. Bacon later signed with the team now known as the Washington Commanders and had three more double-digit-sack seasons.

Despite his late start, Bacon recorded 130.5 sacks during his career, making him more than a mere one-year wonder.

