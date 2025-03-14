Summary Selfishness can vary in football- from scoring focus to off-field behaviour.

Mario Balotelli exemplifies selfishness through controversies both on and off the pitch.

Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo's selfishness is an asset benefiting his goal-scoring and suits his play style.

There is a slight misconception regarding selfish players. Sometimes, the very best in the world happen to be the most self-absorbed, and their success comes from the fact that they are so single-minded they go above and beyond to become the very best in the business.

That being said, there are plenty of examples of those who are selfish in a way that is detrimental to their teams. It is a fine line that some can balance better than others. These 10 stars, though, are currently, for better or for worse, as selfish as they come in world football.

Related AI Named and Ranked the 10 'Most 'Selfish' Players in Football History From Cristiano Ronaldo to Eden Hazard, ChatGPT has picked out the 10 most selfish players in football history.

10 Mario Balotelli

Genoa

Being selfish could mean lots of different things in football. It may mean being focused on trying to score a goal rather than supplying teammates. It may mean you do things on the pitch that are needless or reckless that put your side in a spot of bother. Sometimes, it can be your off-field antics that bring your club into disrepute.

One thing is for sure: Mario Balotelli has shown over the years that he is culpable of all of this. From his 'why always me' celebration to his fights with managers and his lifestyle away from the pitch, the Italian has never been short of controversy and drawing unnecessary attention to himself, which is why he still has enough credit in the bank to earn a place in the top 10.

9 Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona

To be a goalscorer who breaks several records, you need to have a selfish streak about you. Luckily for Robert Lewandowski, he has that and the ability to find the back of the net nine times out of ten. The Polish legend dominated the Bundesliga for over a decade and has continued his fine form at Barcelona under Xavi.

He might be ageing, but it's at least like a fine wine, as Lewandowski has remained just as potent, largely because his hunger to score goals appears to be as strong as ever.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Gerd Muller (365) has more Bundesliga goals than Lewandowski (312).

8 Alejandro Garnacho

Manchester United

Alejandro Garnacho has displayed moments of brilliance in his young career, netting some impressive goals along the way. However, the Argentine winger frequently faces criticism from Manchester United fans regarding his final product and decision-making.

With only seven assists in 84 Premier League appearances and just 11 big chances created, his overall contributions remain limited. This would perhaps be easier to forgive if the youngster was clinical in front of goal, but he has also missed 23 big chances himself and his end product is perhaps the biggest criticism of his game currently.

Related 10 Most 'Selfish' Players in Football History [Ranked] Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Mohamed Salah are all among the most selfish footballers of all time.

7 Erling Haaland

Manchester City

Selfishness in football isn’t always a negative trait. Take Erling Haaland, for instance—his role in the Manchester City squad is built around his selfishness. The number nine is essentially a powerful force, tasked with making life as tough as possible for defenders and shooting whenever he gets the chance, rather than focusing on link-up play.

It’s no surprise, then, that the Norwegian is near the top in the Premier League for shots attempted (99) and sits second in the Golden Boot race with 16 goals. With a wealth of creative players surrounding him, it’s almost impossible for him not to focus on his own chances. His selfish approach perfectly suits his style, which is reflected in his remarkable average of 0.89 goals per game in the English top flight.

6 Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes has undeniably played a crucial role in sparing Manchester United from even greater humiliation in recent years. However, there’s no denying that his style of play can often seem self-centred. From insisting on taking every penalty and free-kick to claiming each corner kick, his desire for the spotlight is clear. Sometimes, this is just because he trusts himself more than others, which, given the Red Devils' current plight, can hardly be slammed. Dig beneath the surface though, and it is an issue.

Despite being handed the captain's armband, Fernandes has yet to demonstrate the kind of leadership that truly inspires and drives the team forward in the same way that Roy Keane and Gary Neville have in the past.

Related 10 Most Selfish Players in the Premier League Right Now [Ranked] The 10 most selfish players in the Premier League right now have been ranked, featuring Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland.

5 Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid

Gone are the days of Kylian Mbappe being a blossoming youngster learning under the tutelage of Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain. The Frenchman is his own man, but if there are any bad traits he has inherited from his former attacking partner, it is that selfish streak.

Whether it be financially, due to his former wage in the French capital, or the drama and saga surrounding his long-touted move to the Bernabeu, Mbappe's evolution into a solo attraction hasn't always been well-received by those who have played with him. And he still doesn't have much in the way of major individual awards to even back up his selfish ways.

4 Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid

Football is a team sport where perhaps the most prestigious award goes to an individual - the Ballon d'Or. And it was clear that Vinicius Junior had one eye on the famous golden ball last year. The Real Madrid star was one of the front-runners for the award, but ended up losing out to Rodri.

As a result, the forward refused to even attend the gala, with all Los Blancos players following suit. The superstar has claimed that this was not his decision, rather one made by the club, but other stories surrounding his fury at being snubbed paint a rather selfish picture of the two-time Champions League winner.