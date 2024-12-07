Key Takeaways Some of the best players in Premier League history are also among the most selfish.

Stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah achieved great success with a single-minded approach.

GIVEMESPORT have listed the 10 most selfish players in Premier League history.

Football is a team sport made up of individuals. As is the case with everything, some players are better than others, but more often than not, what's most important for the collective comes before anything else. Once again, though, like with everything else, there are exceptions to the rule.

Whether it be through wanting the spotlight to be firmly on them or because they are desperate for more money, above all else, there have been plenty of players who have graced English football that could be hit with the tag of being selfish. With that in mind, GIVEMEPSORT has come up with a list of the 10 most selfish players in Premier League history to show that being single-minded is both a blessing and a curse.

10 Lucas Neill

Notable clubs: Blackburn, West Ham, Everton

While the majority of people on this list are here because they have been perceived to have been selfish on the pitch, it is actually what Lucas Neill admitted off it that lands him on this list. The Australian had been a mainstay at Blackburn Rovers when he had the opportunity to move in 2007.

One of the teams interested in his services were Liverpool, who would go on to reach the Champions League final the season that the defender made his move. While most would be swayed by the possibility of joining one of the biggest clubs in the country, Neill instead chose to sign for West Ham United, who were in the midst of a relegation battle. Neill himself revealed that the move was money-motivated, putting his potential earnings above the chance to grab more silverware under Rafa Benitez.

9 Erik Lamela

Notable clubs: Tottenham

Erik Lamela arrived at Tottenham with plenty of potential but also with big shoes to fill, as he was effectively the replacement for Welsh wizard Gareth Bale. While there is no doubt that Lamela is a skillful player in terms of his technical ability, this was only on display sporadically.

Aside from a couple of rabona goals, Lamela often drew the ire of Spurs fans, as his desire to show off his trickery frequently clashed with what was best for the team. This was perhaps the biggest contributing factor that prevented him from being a real success in English football.

8 Kevin Mirallas

Notable clubs: Everton

Labelling Kevin Mirallas as one of the most selfish footballers might seem harsh based on a single incident, but one moment in 2015 remains unforgettable. When Everton earned a penalty against West Brom following Joleon Lescott’s handball, all eyes were on Leighton Baines, a trusted taker and club captain. Yet, Mirallas seized the ball, ignoring Baines' inquiry, and took the penalty himself, only to miss embarrassingly.

Manager Roberto Martinez downplayed the fiasco, but Mirallas was substituted at half-time. Everton drew the game and struggled in form, with Mirallas’ own performances declining sharply. Known for playing as a wide forward, his stats underline his lack of generosity: just 66 assists in 553 career games, compared to 68 goals. This imbalance reflects his self-centred approach. Though a single mistake might be forgivable, Mirallas’ actions and priorities often showcased a player who put himself before the team.

7 Wilfried Zaha

Notable clubs: Manchester United, Crystal Palace

Big fish in a small pond is a criticism that often gets levied at Wilfried Zaha. The Ivory Coast international was a headline maker at Crystal Palace, but at Manchester United, he seemed out of his depth and barely got a chance to impress. When he returned to Selhurst Park, he was a pivotal figure, but he tried to take matters into his own hands far too often.

Eagles fans cherished him as a player who had come through their academy, but even they would let him know when enough was enough. From trying to take on too many at once to get a reputation for diving, it seemed as though the winger was often singing from his own hymn sheet as opposed to what his team actually needed from time to time. Of course, he could always provide a moment of magic to level this out, but it got to the point where he was taking too much and not giving enough.

6 Joey Barton

Notable clubs: Manchester City, Newcastle, QPR, Burnley

Joey Barton’s career is a case study in controversy, defined as much by his volatile temperament as his footballing ability. His repeated inability to control his emotions not only disrupted his progress but also frequently harmed his teammates and the clubs that relied on him. While his off-field troubles include a prison sentence and an infamous incident where he injured a teammate with a cigar, his on-field antics were equally damaging.

One glaring example occurred on the final day of the 2011-12 Premier League season. Playing for Queens Park Rangers in a crucial match at Manchester City, Barton’s violent outburst led to a red card and sparked a brawl. His actions could have doomed QPR to relegation had other results not gone their way. Instead, Barton earned himself a 12-match ban, underscoring his tendency to act impulsively without regard for the wider consequences for his team.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joey Barton received a total of five red cards in his Premier League career.

5 Daniel Sturridge

Notable clubs: Manchester City, Chelsea, Bolton, Liverpool, West Brom

Daniel Sturridge was a talented forward whose ability to find the back of the net often overshadowed his frustrating tendencies. While he produced moments of brilliance, particularly during Liverpool's thrilling 2013/14 season, his decision-making could be questionable. He frequently opted to take on defenders or attempt speculative shots rather than pass to teammates in better positions.

Sturridge’s partnership with Luis Suarez was unforgettable, but it sometimes felt more competitive than cooperative, prompting debates over whether a more team-focused approach might have helped Liverpool finally win the league title. Even so, his goal-scoring record was impressive, with 68 goals in 160 games for the club.

Unfortunately, injuries became a recurring issue, severely limiting his impact in the latter stages of his Liverpool career. By the time Jurgen Klopp took over in 2015, Sturridge’s time as a regular starter was fading, leaving fans wondering what more he might have achieved.

4 Nani

Notable clubs: Manchester United

Immediately brandished as a Cristiano Ronaldo mini-me, it was perhaps this reputation that drove Nani to be a little more single-minded, ironically like the man he was being compared to. His tendency for self-centred play often overshadowed his undeniable talent. During his six years at Manchester United, the Portuguese winger regularly chose ambitious, low-percentage shots over passing to teammates in better positions, frustrating fans and colleagues alike.

Though capable of brilliance, Nani’s focus on flair over consistency limited his impact. Despite a respectable 128 goals and 145 assists in 616 club appearances, his penchant for theatrics and questionable decision-making left many feeling he fell short of his true potential.

3 Luis Suarez

Notable clubs: Liverpool

When Luis Suarez had the pleasure of working alongside the likes of Neymar and Lionel Messi, it's safe to say he became a lot more cooperative as a teammate. It's hard not to when you have such talent surrounding you. However, when he was playing in the Premier League, the Uruguayan was Liverpool's main man, and sometimes he took that crown too literally.

It is clear, and was clear back then, that Suarez was levels above most of his teammates at Anfield and was usually the provider of the team's greatest moments. However, whether it be through being selfish on the ball or his idiocy leading to bans that would eventually prove costly, you can't say that Suarez wasn't a selfish player during his time in England.

2 Mohamed Salah

Notable clubs: Chelsea, Liverpool

Labelled as the most selfish player ever seen by Liverpool legend Graeme Souness, it's hard to argue that the Scot may have a point. Like Suarez before him, Mohamed Salah is unquestionably the leading light at Anfield and has been ever since he joined from Roma. Unlike Suarez, he has been surrounded by an abundance of world-class stars so he could easily distribute chances, but more often than not, he gets his own glory.

This mentality, while beneficial at times, led to fall-outs with teammates like Sadio Mane, with the Senegalese forward sometimes not being able to hide his frustration with Salah in moments where he felt that the Egyptian should have passed the ball. Even now, Salah has been hit with the 'selfish' tag by Jamie Carragher, this time in relation to his recent contract discussions.

1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Notable clubs: Manchester United

When Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United, he made his ambitions clear: to become the best player in the world. His evolution from a show-pony looking to pull off tricks and flicks to the all-time leading goalscorer in football is a testament to his dedication and skill.

However, his journey has not been without moments of selfishness. While his self-centred tendencies have contributed to his legendary status, they also sparked debates among fans and analysts. Ronaldo's desire for personal glory often led him to prioritise individual achievements over team play. Nevertheless, his exceptional talent and relentless drive have allowed him to navigate these criticisms, solidifying his reputation as one of the greatest footballers in history, capable of bending the rules in his favour while still delivering remarkable performances.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 07/12/2024.