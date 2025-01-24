Selfishness can often be misinterpreted. Being selfish is not necessarily a bad thing, especially if you're a striker. The greatest finishers in Premier League history all have the selfish trait. But, there is a time and a place for it.

Over the years, we have seen several instances where players have either won or lost the game for their team because of selfishness. That doesn't make them bad players. In fact, some of the most selfish players in Premier League history are up there with some of the greatest talents the league has ever seen.

Taking into consideration statistics, common opinions from Premier League fans, and quotes from some of the very best Premier League pundits out there, GIVEMEPSORT has come up with a list of the 10 most selfish players that are playing in the Premier League right now.

10 Erling Haaland

Manchester City

As stated above, being selfish is not necessarily a negative thing. Erling Haaland's role in the Manchester City team is to be selfish and do very little in terms of link-play as much as possible. The Norwegian striker is basically a battering ram who's instructed to make life as difficult as possible for defenders and shoot on sight.

It comes as no surprise to see that Haaland leads the league in shots attempted (86), and is second in the Golden Boot race with 16 goals. It's also difficult for him not to be selfish considering he has a number of creative players around him. Clearly, being a selfish player suits Haaland's game, hence why he's averaged 0.91 goals per game in the Premier League.

9 Dominic Solanke

Tottenham

Dominic Solanke ranks at number nine on this list. The Tottenham Hotspur might be a surprise inclusion on this list for some, because of his three assists and six big chances created in 18 league appearances this season. However, Solanke arguably cost his team the win in a 2-2 draw against Wolves.

Heading into this contest in late December, Spurs had only won once in their last six Premier League matches, and that has since been extended to just one win in their last nine league outings. This could all be a different story if Solanke had not been greedy and allowed his teammate Rodrigo Bentancur to pull the trigger as the ball ran across an empty box. Instead, Solanke tried to be the hero and ultimately collided with the midfielder to squander a huge opportunity.

8 Antony

Manchester United

Antony is largely considered one of the worst signings in recent footballing history. After signing for Manchester United for £85 million back in August 2022, the Brazilian has yet to reach double figures for goal contributions in the Premier League in 62 appearances. While a lot of that is down to his lack of quality, it's also largely down to his very poor decision-making.

There have been times when Antony has cut inside from the right and beaten a defender, and he's had the chance to slip a ball into a teammate. But, he regularly chooses the wrong option in these scenarios, and he tries to score a long-range goal.

Manchester United legend, Paul Scholes blamed Antony and Alejandro Garnacho for Rasmus Hojlund's difficult first season in the Premier League last term. The ex-England midfielder pointed out live on TNT Sports that they are both selfish players, hence why the team struggled to create chances for the Danish striker last season. He said, "It is a big concern where the goals are coming from. You expect creativity from your wide players, Antony and Garnacho, but they are quite selfish players."

7 Marcus Rashford

Manchester United

Marcus Rashford has been labelled as a selfish player on more than a few occasions, and he is a prime example of what has been going wrong over the last few years at Manchester United. The England international is a player with great ability, but he seems to only want to turn it on or work hard whenever he wants.

Throughout his Premier League career thus far, he has scored 87 goals and provided 40 assists in 287 appearances, with 17 of those goals coming in the 2022/23 campaign. Since then, Rashford has netted 11 times in 48 games, and now Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has seemingly given up on the player

6 Nicolas Jackson

Chelsea

Chelsea have had a brilliant campaign so far, and it's down to the likes of Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke chipping in with goals. The Senegalese striker has nine goals to his name this term after scoring 14 in the whole of last season.

Even though he has nine assists to his name across a season and a half, Jackson has certainly proved to be a selfish player. Towards the back end of the previous campaign, Jackson and Madueke had a full-blown argument over who was taking a penalty during Chelsea's 6-0 thrashing of Everton.

5 Noni Madueke

Chelsea

Noni Madueke makes this list for a couple of reasons. The Chelsea man was criticised by fans and neutrals earlier this season when he selfishly chose to ignore an easy pass to teammates in their 4-2 win versus Brighton and instead decided to shoot.

Another incident has occurred since then. During Chelsea's 3-1 win against Wolves, Madueke stole what would've been Trevoh Chalobah's fourth goal of the campaign. After a lofted ball to the back post caught out Jose Sa, the Chelsea defender directed a towering header towards an empty net, only to see Madueke stoop in on the goal line and pinch his goal.

4 Alejandro Garnacho

Manchester United

Alejandro Garnacho has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his young career thus far, and he's scored some great goals. But, the Argentinian is often criticised by Manchester United supporters for his end product and decision-making.

He has just seven assists in 78 Premier League appearances, and has only created 11 big chances during this time. This season, despite scoring three goals, he has had a poor conversion rate in front of goal. He has registered 48 total shots (one of the highest in the league), and he is one of the worst-performing players in terms of goals vs expected goals (-1.84).

3 Raheem Sterling

Arsenal

Raheem Sterling has carved out an excellent career for himself, winning four Premier League titles with Manchester City, and he has been one of the best left-wingers of the Premier League era. Despite playing his part in one of the most dominant teams in recent top-flight history, the Englishman is far from a team player.

Sterling has only managed to rack up 64 assists across a total of 387 appearances. For a winger, that doesn't sound too good. But, he has scored 123 goals during that time.

Only three of those have been from the penalty spot, and Sterling's penalty conversion stats haven't been great throughout his career (missing five of nine in all competitions). So it was a bit surprising to see the former Chelsea man arguing with Cole Palmer about taking a penalty, back in October 2023 against his now-current club, Arsenal. As Sterling snatched the ball out of Palmer's hands, Enzo Fernandes had words and pulled Sterling away from Palmer.

2 Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is unquestionably one of the greatest goalscorers we have ever seen in the Premier League era. His 175 goals, and counting, and his three Golden Boot awards are all the proof you need. Part of the reason why he's scored this many goals is because he is selfish.

Okay, he has 82 assists to his name. But that's not the point. Nine times out of ten, Salah will pull the trigger instead of opting to pass the ball. We have seen the Egyptian score some wonderful solo goals due to his selfish trait, and sometimes even from the tightest of angles.

Graeme Souness, who played 359 games for the Reds, believes Salah is the most selfish player he has ever witnessed during his time in football.

1 Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United

Make no mistake, Bruno Fernandes has probably saved Manchester United from further embarrassment over the last few seasons, but, the reality is, he's a very selfish player. He wants to take every penalty, he wants to take every free-kick, he wants to take every corner. Yet, as the captain of the Red Devils, he has never taken the responsibility of true leadership.

The Portuguese international was heavily criticised by United legend Roy Keane after Fernandes' comments following Erik ten Hag's departure earlier this season. Fernandes was publicly apologetic towards the Dutch coach, but Keane slammed the creative midfielder as selfish during punditry work for Sky Sports. He said, "Too little, too late".

"A lot of players don’t care that much when a manager goes. They just focus on the next manager and get ready, look after themselves. Players can be selfish, we know that, but I don’t think Bruno has done enough as a captain of Man United over the last year or two to help the manager out. Far from it," he added.

All statistics taken from Opta, Premier League and Transfermarkt - correct as of 24/01/25.