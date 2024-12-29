Summary Football is full of players who are willing to sacrifice their own talents in order to be successful.

Stars such as Thomas Muller and Karim Benzema had all the ability in the world but let others take the spotlight.

GIVEMESPORT has named the 10 most selfless players in football history.

The nature of football is that it is an inherently selfless sport. Players each have their own positions in which they specialise to help make the team stronger. They must combine and work together to find success, especially in the modern game, where tactics are more important than ever.

Of course, there are exceptions to the rule, and some players’ selfishness ultimately leads them to greater success. For the most part, though, to succeed, you have to be willing to put your thoughts and feelings aside for the sake of the team. However, these 10 players have perhaps done that more than anyone else, as they either played out of position, let someone else take the spotlight, or even failed to reach their true potential because of their selflessness and desire to help their teams win.

10 Most Selfless Players in Football History [Ranked] 1. Wayne Rooney 2. Karim Benzema 3. Thomas Muller 4. Roberto Firmino 5. Son Heung-Min 6. Mesut Ozil 7. N'Golo Kante 8. Park Ji-sung 9. James Milner 10. Olivier Giroud

Related 10 Most 'Selfish' Players in Premier League History [Ranked] Some of the best players in Premier League history are also among the most selfish

10 Olivier Giroud

Notable teams: Arsenal, Chelsea, AC Milan

Olivier Giroud may not have been the most reliable of goalscorers during his career, but he remained a constant favourite among many different managers throughout his storied career. Whether it was at Arsenal, Chelsea, AC Milan, or with the French national team, there always seemed to be a place for him in the team.

That was never more clear than when he was on international duty, as Didier Deschamps consistently turned towards the target man throughout his tenure. He played in every single one of France's games in the 2018 World Cup-winning campaign, starting in six out of seven despite the fact he failed to score a single goal in the whole tournament. However, it was the work he did for the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann that kept him deservedly in the side, and he was an underrated piece of Deschamps' puzzle.

9 James Milner

Notable teams: Newcastle United, Manchester City, Liverpool

Starting his career as a wide attacking midfielder, the fact that James Milner would finish it as someone who could fill in at full-back is a testament to his character and willingness to go above and beyond for his team. The veteran may not be the most technically gifted player (not that he's any slouch), but his professionalism and work rate are second to none.

It is because of this that Milner found success at Manchester City and Liverpool, with his spell at the latter club coming when most would have assumed that he was past his best. Yet he remained a constant for much of Jurgen Klopp's time in charge due to his reliability and willingness to play whatever role was required of him.

Related 10 Most Selfish British Players in Football History [Ranked] Many of these made questionable decisions both on and off the pitch.

8 Park Ji-Sung

Notable teams: PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United, QPR

If you were to ask many how they remember Park Ji-sung, they would say that the South Korean was always excellent against Arsenal and had an engine like no other. And it's true. Even legendary players like Andrea Pirlo couldn't understand why a player as talented as Park would run himself into the ground the way he did.

When the midfielder came to United, he was playing in a much more advanced role. For both PSV and the national team, he was more of a number 10, but Ferguson saw his relentless energy and used that strength to his advantage. Park never complained and always stuck to his task, which is what made him so invaluable during the last years of domination at Old Trafford.

7 N'Golo Kante

Notable teams: Leicester City, Chelsea

In many ways, Park walked so that N'Golo Kante could run. Off the pitch, the Frenchman was a shy man who didn't like bringing attention to himself - hence why he drove around in a Mini Cooper while many of his teammates showed off their sports cars.

On the pitch, the diminutive figure conducted himself like a giant, dominating every midfield with his sheer energy and tenacity. While his efforts were regarded highly, and Kante would become recognised as one of the Premier League's greatest-ever midfielders, it didn't mean he wanted the spotlight. He was too shy to even lift trophies after winning them, preferring his teammates to take in all the glory.

Related N’Golo Kante Apologised for Gift at First Birthday Party he Attended Further proof of why N'Golo Kante is one of the most universally-loved footballers of his generation.

6 Mesut Ozil

Notable teams: Schalke, Real Madrid, Arsenal

In terms of purely on the pitch, there's an argument to be made suggesting that Mesut Ozil could be closer to number one on this list than he is. After all, the German playmaker often seemed much more interested in finding an assist for his teammates than scoring a goal himself.

Off the pitch, there have been question marks at times surrounding the former Arsenal man's attitude. There was also a sentiment that in some of the bigger games, Ozil wouldn't want to get stuck in and would hide away from any physical battles (which certainly wouldn't be the case now with his recent body transformation). That reputation is what brings the 2014 World Cup winner down, but his creative genius and willingness to showcase it to his teammates' benefit earns him a spot in the top 10.

5 Son Heung-Min

Notable teams: Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham

For most of his Tottenham career, Son Heung-Min spent his time playing as the Robin to Harry Kane's Batman, despite the fact he was a world-class player in his own right. As a result, the winger spent most of his best years serving the Englishman without picking up any trophies as a result.

With Kane now at Bayern Munich, Son is most definitely the player with the most eyes on him at Spurs. As captain, he holds the weight of the white side of north London on his shoulders, but he certainly hasn't suddenly become a more selfish player as a result. He continues to try and keep his teammates as involved as before; he just no longer has one of the best number nines in the game, profiting from his hard work.

Related What is an Olimpico (Explained) Son Heung-min was the latest player to score an Olimpico during a Carabao Cup quarter-final clash against Manchester United.

4 Roberto Firmino

Notable teams: Hoffenheim, Liverpool

When you are part of an attacking trio that includes Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, it is safe to say that the goals are already being accounted for thanks to the two African forwards. This meant that Roberto Firmino's role as the central striker in Jurgen Klopp's front three was unconventional, yet so important.

As a creator more than a goalscorer, Firmino set the standard as a 'false nine' by sacrificing his own statistics so that the likes of Salah and Mane could become the focal point. This is despite the fact that when you compare the three of them on purely technical ability, there is more than a fair argument to suggest that the Brazilian was the most naturally gifted of them.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Firmino assisted Mohamed Salah for goals 22 times during his Liverpool career.

Related 'I Played 244 Games With Salah at Liverpool - He Frustrated Everyone With His Selfishness' In a tell-all account, one of Salah's teammates from the 19/20 Premier League-winning campaign has revealed how frustrated he was with his selfishness

3 Thomas Muller

Notable teams: Bayern Munich

A whole career spent at one club, yet at no point was Thomas Muller ever the main man at Bayern Munich. The German marksman starred for club and country throughout his storied career and had one of the best footballing IQs in the modern game, but that was never enough to make him the focal point of any team.

Whether it be Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery, Robert Lewandowski, or Harry Kane, there has always been someone in Bavaria who has had a higher standing in attack than Muller, and his job was always to supplement them. Not that the experienced forward ever complained. He understood his role and was one of the best wingmen in the game as a result of his application to any task that he was given for the sake of the team, making him one of the most underrated players in history.

2 Karim Benzema

Notable teams: Lyon, Real Madrid

It is natural that if you are playing in an attack that includes a prime Cristiano Ronaldo, you are likely going to have to take a step back and let the five-time Ballon d'Or winner do his thing. Karim Benzema did that perfectly, sacrificing his own talents so that the famous number seven could flourish, and he won plenty of collective honours as a result.

However, no one truly knew just how much Benzema was actually holding back until Ronaldo left the Bernabeu. Without him or Gareth Bale, and with replacements like Eden Hazard failing to step up to the plate, the Frenchman had to take the reins and transform himself into the best player on the planet. This saw him win another Champions League title without his famous teammate and later win the Ballon d'Or himself after years of watching Ronaldo scoop up the award.

1 Wayne Rooney

Notable teams: Everton, Manchester United

Sacrificing his own talent for Cristiano Ronaldo? Before Karim Benzema was doing it, there was Wayne Rooney. At 18, many believed that the teenage sensation was already the greatest player on the planet. Rooney seemed destined to go on and win plenty of individual accolades. And while he did achieve that, his will to win ultimately cost him more personal glory.

The truth is, the Englishman didn't care about that. He cared about winning trophies for his team. This meant that if he needed to play out of position, he would. If he needed to play second fiddle to Ronaldo or Robin van Persie, he would. This stopped him from genuinely becoming the face of his generation alongside Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, and that was the level he was capable of reaching. There is arguably no bigger sacrifice for success.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 29/12/2024.