Key Takeaways DeAndre Jordan shocked the NBA by leaving Dallas to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Karl Malone's decision to join the L.A. Lakers after 18 seasons with the Jazz, hoping to claim a championship, ultimately fell short.

LeBron James stunned the league with his move to the Lakers in 2018, continuing his dominance and leading the team to a championship.

NBA free agency is a time of much anticipation for fans and organizations as they wait to see where some of the NBA's biggest stars will land. It is a time of pure chaos that can make or break a franchise's hopes of competing for a title or being near the bottom of the league.

Over the years, there have been many players who have decided on the next step in their career by signing with a new team. Most of the time, it has been reported or rumored on social media that a player has an interest in signing with a specific team or a team has an interest in signing a player, making some moves not as interesting or as exciting as they would be in a time without social media.

Other times, players shock the NBA world, signing with a new team, or in some cases, agreeing to a deal with one team, but signing with another. Some shocking free agent moves that just missed this list include Carlos Boozer agreeing to a deal with the Utah Jazz in 2004, leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers . Another includes Hall of Fame shooting guard, Dwyane Wade , who left the Miami Heat for the first time in 2016, signing with his hometown Chicago Bulls .

Here are the top 10 most shocking free agent signings in NBA history.

10 DeAndre Jordan

Jordan chooses Hollywood over "Big D"

DeAndre Jordan was one of the best centers in the NBA during his stint with the Los Angeles Clippers s. He was selected 35th overall by the Clippers in the 2008 draft and carved out a solid first seven seasons in the NBA.

During the 2015 offseason, Jordan entered free agency. The Dallas Mavericks had a major interest in signing Jordan, and the two sides had agreed to a deal that would pay Jordan $80 million. Before the deal went through, the Clippers sent multiple players and coaches along with the owner to Texas to meet with Jordan and convince him to stay in L.A.

That is exactly what they did, as Jordan signed a four-year, $87 million contract with the Clippers in a shocking turn of events. With L.A. keeping a key part of their big three, which included Jordan, Chris Paul and Blake Griffin , they continued to be one of the top teams in the Western Conference.

DeAndre Jordan Clippers Stats 2015-16 to 2017-18 G 235 PPG 12.5 RPG 14.2 APG 1.3 BPG 1.6 FG% 68.7%

After returning to the Clippers, Jordan spent three more seasons with the franchise, averaging 12.5 points, 14.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 68.7 percent from the field. In 2016-17, he was selected to the All-Star team for the first and only time of his career. He was also named to an All-NBA team for the second straight season.

Jordan left the Clippers in 2018, this time signing with the Mavericks. Since 2018, he has played for six different franchises, including the Denver Nuggets , who he currently plays for and who he won a championship with in 2022-23.

9 Karl Malone

Malone's ring chase comes up short in L.A.

After spending his first 18 seasons in the NBA with the Utah Jazz , many believed that Karl Malone would close out his career in Utah alongside John Stockton. Unlike Stockton, who played his entire career with the Jazz, Malone decided to chase a championship that had haunted him throughout his career, signing with the L.A. Lakers in 2003.

The Lakers, led by Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant , won three consecutive titles from 1999-00 to 2001-02. In 2002-03, they fell short of the Finals, being defeated in the Western Conference Finals by the San Antonio Spurs . With the dynamic duo of Shaq and Kobe still leading the way, the Lakers entered the 2003-04 season as one of the championship favorites, leading Malone to sign with them.

Karl Malone Lakers Stats G 42 PPG 13.2 RPG 8.7 APG 3.9 SPG 1.2 FG% 48.3%

Malone played just 42 games during the regular season in 2003-04, averaging 13.2 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. Despite only 42 regular season games, the 40-year-old was still a reliable scorer and rebounder in the playoffs, starting all 21 games. The Lakers dominated their way to the Finals, losing just five games along the way.

The Lakers entered the Finals as the heavy favorite over the Detroit Pistons . Despite this, the Pistons defeated the Lakers in five games, ending their hopes of another championship and ending Malone's final season in the NBA in disappointment.

Although Malone never won a championship during his time in the NBA, he is still one of the best big men of all time, but he surprised everyone after signing in L.A. in 2003.

8 LeBron James

The King goes Hollywood

The first of three decisions by LeBron James on this list comes with his decision to sign with the Lakers in 2018.

While many knew that LeBron was likely going to sign in L.A. thanks to the perfect fit, it was still a surprise to see him leave Cleveland once again. Since he rejoined the Cavaliers in 2014, LeBron led Cleveland to four NBA Finals appearances in four seasons, capping off his second stint in "The Land" by fulfilling his promise of bringing the franchise their first championship, which he did in 2015-16.

With the success he had in Cleveland alongside Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love , many believed that he would choose to stick with the franchise that originally drafted him first overall in 2003. Instead, he chose to once again leave, this time for Hollywood.

LeBron James Lakers Stats G 349 PPG 27.0 RPG 7.9 APG 8.0 SPG 1.2 FG% 51.3% 3PT% 35.7%

Since joining the Lakers in 2018, LeBron has continued to dominate the NBA, averaging 27.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 8.0 assists over his six seasons so far with the franchise. He has been an All-Star and All-NBA selection every season he has been there and led them to a championship in 2019-20 in the bubble alongside Anthony Davis .

As LeBron now enters the final years of his career, it is safe to assume that the future Hall of Famer will remain in L.A. for the rest of his career after signing an extension with the franchise during the 2024 offseason.

7 Chris Bosh

From Toronto to Miami

While many waited for LeBron to make his decision during the 2010 offseason, Chris Bosh, the fourth pick in the 2003 draft, also had a decision to make. After spending the first seven seasons of his career with the Toronto Raptors , Bosh decided to leave Toronto and head to Miami to pair up with Dwyane Wade .

While many believed that Bosh would move on from the Raptors, few thought he would pair up with another fellow 2003 draft class member in Wade, let alone also help lure LeBron to Miami as well.

Chris Bosh Heat Stats G 384 PPG 18.0 RPG 7.3 APG 1.8 FG% 49.6% 3PT% 34.4%

Bosh was an important part of Miami's success during his time there. In his six seasons with the franchise, he averaged 18.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. He was a six-time All-Star and helped lead the Heat to four consecutive Finals appearances, including winning back-to-back titles in 2011-12 and 2012-13.

Even after LeBron returned to Cleveland and Wade left for Chicago and Cleveland, Bosh stayed in Miami, finishing his Hall of Fame career with the franchise in 2016 after being diagnosed with a blood clot that ended his playing career. In 2021, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

6 Steve Nash

Nash returns to Phoenix

Steve Nash was turning into one of the best point guards in the NBA as he entered the 2004 offseason. After being traded to the Mavericks by the Phoenix Suns in 1998, he spent six seasons in Dallas, becoming friends with Mavericks' star, Dirk Nowitzki .

After Nash entered free agency in 2004, it surprised everyone when Mavericks' owner, Mark Cuban, refused to match the Suns' offer, allowing Nash to walk in order to build around Dirk.

The former 15th overall selection by the Suns in 1996 dominated in his return to the organization, winning two consecutive MVP awards in his first two years back with the franchise.

Steve Nash Suns Stats 2004-05 to 2011-12 G 603 PPG 16.3 RPG 3.4 APG 10.9 FG% 51.0% 3PT% 43.7%

Nash spent eight seasons with the Suns in his second stint with the organization, averaging 16.3 points and 10.9 assists per game while shooting 51.0 percent from the field. He was a six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA selection as well.

Despite never winning a title like his friend Dirk did in Dallas in 2010-11, Nash still carved out a Hall of Fame career as one of the best point guards in NBA history.

5 LeBron James

The King returns home

After shocking the NBA world after signing with the Heat in 2010, LeBron decided to return to the Cavaliers in 2014 to fulfill his promise of bringing a championship to the franchise.

LeBron began his career with the Cavs in 2003 after they selected him first overall. He spent his first seven seasons in the NBA in Cleveland, winning two MVP awards and leading the franchise to an NBA Finals appearance in 2006-07, which they lost to the Spurs.

After winning two championships in four seasons in Miami, he then returned to Cleveland to pair up with Kyrie and Love. The trio led Cleveland to four straight Finals appearances from 2014-15 to 2017-18. He also fulfilled his promise, winning the Cavaliers their first championship in 2015-16 over the Golden State Warriors after becoming the first team in NBA history to come back from being down 3-1 in the Finals.

LeBron James Cavaliers Stats 2014-15 to 2017-18 G 301 PPG 26.1 RPG 7.7 APG 8.0 SPG 1.4 FG% 52.6% 3PT% 35.1%

LeBron's second stint in Cleveland lasted four seasons. Over that span, he averaged 26.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.0 assists. He was a four-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA selection.

Despite breaking the hearts of all Cavaliers fans after leaving the franchise in 2010, LeBron made amends with his return in 2014, winning the franchise their first title in 2015-16.

4 Shaquille O'Neal

The Diesel powers his way from Orlando to L.A.

By the time Shaquille O'Neal entered free agency in 1996, he was already one of the best players in the NBA.

The Orlando Magic selected him first overall in 1992 and Shaq immediately made an impact, winning Rookie of the Year. He and Penny Hardaway formed one of the best duos in the NBA, leading the Magic to the Finals in 1994-95, which they lost to Hakeem Olajuwon and the Houston Rockets .

In 1996, Shaq entered free agency for the first time. He received a contract from the Lakers that he approached Magic ownership with for them to match, but Orlando was unable to match the offer, losing O'Neal to L.A.

In Los Angeles, Shaq became one of the most dominant players in the history of the NBA. Alongside Kobe Bryant , Shaq would lead the Lakers to three consecutive championships from 1999-00 to 2001-02, being named Finals MVP every season.

Shaquille O'Neal Lakers Stats G 514 PPG 27.0 RPG 11.8 APG 3.1 BPG 2.5 FG% 57.5%

Shaq spent eight seasons with the Lakers, averaging 27.0 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. He was the 1999-00 MVP as well as a seven-time All-Star and eight-time All-NBA selection.

His tenure with the Lakers ended in 2004 after he was traded to the Heat, but his time in L.A. will never be forgotten due to his pure dominance in the paint.

3 LeBron James

LeBron makes "The Decision"

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

As LeBron grew into one of the best players in the NBA during his first seven seasons of his career with the Cavaliers, all eyes were on his free agency decision in 2010.

LeBron began his career in Cleveland in 2003 after he was selected first overall. In his first seven seasons, he won two MVP awards and led a lackluster Cavaliers' roster to the Finals in 2006-07, which they would lose to the Spurs. As LeBron became the face of the NBA, he also had a league-altering decision to make after entering the 2010 offseason as a free agent.

James was approached by many teams around the NBA and announced that he would make his decision live on ESPN in a special called "The Decision" as the NBA world awaited what he would do. In a shocking turn of events, LeBron announced that he would be taking his talent to South Beach, signing with the Heat to pair with fellow 2003 draftees, Wade and Bosh.

He spent four seasons with Miami, leading them to the NBA Finals all four seasons. The big three led the Heat to back-to-back titles in 2011-12 and 2012-13, with LeBron winning Finals MVP both times.

LeBron James Heat Stats G 294 PPG 26.9 RPG 7.6 APG 6.7 SPG 1.7 FG% 54.3% 3PT% 36.9%

In his four seasons in South Beach, LeBron averaged 16.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He won two consecutive MVP awards in 2011-12 and 2012-13 to go along with a championship in both years as well. He was also a four-time All-Star, four-time All-NBA selection and four-time All-Defensive selection.

Although LeBron broke the hearts of Cavaliers' fans with his decision to join Miami, all was forgiven when he returned to Cleveland and led them to a championship in 2015-16.

2 Michael Jordan

MJ returns to the NBA

After retiring from the NBA a second time after the Bulls' second three-peat, nobody thought Michael Jordan would return to the NBA, let alone to a team other than the Bulls. Instead, Jordan shocked the NBA world, coming out of retirement in 2001 and signing with the Washington Wizards to play for friend and former coach, Doug Collins.

Jordan became arguably the best player during his 13 seasons in Chicago, winning six titles in a span of eight seasons, two of which he barely played in due to his retirement. The five-time MVP and six-time Finals MVP decided to return to the NBA in 2001 with the Wizards, where he would play just two seasons before retiring for good in 2003.

Michael Jordan Wizards Stats G 142 PPG 21.2 RPG 5.9 APG 4.4 SPG 1.5 FG% 43.1% 3PT% 24.1%

Although Jordan, who was 38-years-old, was not the same player with Washington as he was with Chicago, he still dominated during his two years with the franchise. Over that span, he averaged 21.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He made the All-Star team in both seasons, but failed to reach the playoffs either season, resulting in the first time Jordan had failed to reach the playoffs in his career.

Although Jordan returning to the NBA with the Wizards was a major shock for the NBA world, it was not as big as number one on this list.

1 Kevin Durant

KD shocks the world by joining the Warriors

Prior to 2016, Kevin Durant was one of the most well liked players in the NBA. The former second overall pick by the Seattle SuperSonics spent his first nine seasons in the NBA with the Sonics and Oklahoma City Thunder , winning the MVP award in 2013-14 and helping lead the Thunder to the Finals in 2011-12, which they lost to the Heat.

In 2016, his fandom and legacy took a hit, as he signed with the Warriors a few months removed from losing to them in the Western Conference Finals. The Warriors were coming off of posting the best record in NBA history after finishing the 2015-16 season 73-9. Despite their record, Golden State became the first team in Finals history to blow a 3-1 series lead, which they did to LeBron and the Cavaliers.

With Durant signing with Golden State, the NBA landscape changed as he joined the big three of Stephen Curry , Klay Thompson and Draymond Green . He was labeled a snake by many for taking the easy way out. He did not care though, as he led the Warriors to three consecutive NBA Finals appearances, winning two championships and two Finals MVP awards.

Kevin Durant Warriors Stats G 208 PPG 25.8 RPG 7.1 APG 5.4 BPG 1.5 FG% 52.4% 3PT% 38.4%

Despite Curry being on the roster, Durant became the best player for the Warriors, averaging 25.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists over his three seasons with the franchise. He was a three-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA selection as well during his time there.

Durant's Warriors career came to a disappointing close in 2019 after he suffered a torn achilles during the 2018-19 NBA Finals, a series the Warriors would lose to Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors. After the season, Durant chose to sign with the Brooklyn Nets , allowing the Warriors and Nets to work a sign and trade that shipped D'Angelo Russell to Golden State.

Even though Durant's reputation was hurt by the decision to join the Warriors, it worked out well for him as he won two titles after shocking the NBA world.