If done properly, there is nothing quite as effective in wrestling as a heel turn. Having a once beloved wrestler turn to the dark side can work wonders not only for their career but for the product as a whole. The most impactful villainous turns, though, are those that we didn't see coming.

There's nothing like being shocked by wrestling and when someone does a complete 180 and no one sees it coming, it really manages to hit hard. There are some turns that we all saw coming that still work, but the element of surprise always goes a long way in really making sure a heel turn is as strong as it can possibly be.

With that being said, GIVEMESPORT has decided to look through WWE history and identify the ten most shocking instances of a wrestler turning heel when we didn't see it coming.

10 Shawn Michaels

In the late 1980s and early 90s, the Rockers were one of the most popular tag teams in all of wrestling. Their high-octane style won fans over all around the world, and they seemed destined to have a long, fruitful run together. It was hard to imagine them ever separating at the time and despite the fact they never officially won the tag team championships, they were still one of the most impressive tandems in the business.

After a period of struggle, things were a little tense between the two, but as is the case with most friendships, we expected them to work through it and come out of the other side stronger for it. That's what made Shawn Michaels' betrayal all the more shocking. During a segment of Brutus Beefcase's Barber Shop, the Rockers seemed to talking things out and getting back on the same page. They even embraced as it seemed the segment was coming to an end.

That wasn't to be the case, though, as the Heartbreak Kid turned on his partner, Marty Jannetty, and famously threw him through the Barber Shop window after hitting him with a Sweet Chin Music. It was a devastating turn of events for fans of the duo, but eventually saw Michaels rise through WWE and become a major star. Few were as gifted as he was in the ring. Unfortunately, aside from a brief feud with his former partner, Jannetty's career never really took off as a solo star.

9 Andre the Giant

It seems all the best heel turns back in the day were saved for talk show segments. It's hard to imagine now, but at one time, Andre the Giant was actually one of the most beloved wrestlers in all of WWE. Known for his incredibly large stature, fans couldn't get enough of him, but he had a ceiling as a heroic, babyface.

Still, no one saw him aligning with Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan and going after former ally Hulk Hogan and his WWE Championship. That's what happened, though, as Andre stormed onto a segment of Piper's Pit, interrupting the Hulkster and demanding a shot at his title. He went on to tear Hogan's vest off of him, leaving his chest bloody.

Fans were devastated that the big man they'd spent years loving had turned to the dark side and joined forces with one of the most dastardly villains in the industry at the time. Heenan was reviled, and it was unfathomable that Andre would side with him, but he did, and it eventually led to one of the biggest matches in the history of professional wrestling. Hogan slamming Andre at WrestleMania 3 is one of the most important moments in WWE, and it wouldn't have been nearly as effective if it wasn't for this heel turn being so damn shocking.

8 Owen Hart

Many of us can relate to sibling rivalry, right? Well, Owen Hart took that concept to a whole other level when he turned on brother Bret Hart at Royal Rumble 1994. The pair were members of the iconic Hart family and while the Hitman was always the star, there were few guys in WWE who had a connection as strong with the fans as Owen.

He was naturally a likeable guy and that shone through whenever he was in the wrestling ring. After an accidental clash during a match at Survivor Series, the first hint of a falling out between the pair emerged as Owen argued with his older brother after the contest. The Hitman didn't want anything to do with fighting his brother, though, and instead, they began teaming together on a regular basis. Bret even secured a tag team title shot for them at Royal Rumble.

Things seemed to be going well, and it looked like the story may have been set up to eventually see them winning the tag team titles, but it was quite the opposite. After a kayfabe knee injury to the Hitman forced the referee to abruptly put a stop to the match, Owen snapped, turning on his brother and attacking his injured leg viciously. It was a shocking display from one of the most popular wrestlers in the business.

It led to a year-long rivalry between the two, with some incredible matches along the way. The highlights were the WrestleMania showdown that Owen won and the Summerslam Steel Cage bout that Bret won. It was a superb feud that got off to the best possible start following the younger Hart's shocking heel turn.

7 Matt Hardy

Speaking of sibling rivalry, none have been more shocking or heartbreaking than when Matt turned on his younger brother Jeff Hardy, at Royal Rumble 2009. There's clearly something in the air during the Royal Rumble events. The Hardy Boyz are one of the greatest tag teams of all time and there are few duos who are as loved as they have been throughout their careers.

Throughout a large portion of their careers, they were synonymous with teaming up and despite the fact they were working as singles wrestlers on separate brands, they always had each other's backs in WWE and no one could fathom a time in which we'd see them feud. Shockingly, though, that's what happened in 2009 after Matt Hardy cost his brother the WWE Championship in a No Disqualification match against Edge at the event.

In the build-up to the match, Jeff had been targetted by a mystery assailant, who everyone suspected of being the Rated 'R' Superstar, but it was eventually revealed that it was his brother, Matt. The older Hardy had grown tired of Jeff's success and turned on him during the title match, hitting him with a chair to the shock of fans all over the world. The subsequent feud wasn't the greatest, but it certainly got off to a strong start here.

6 CM Punk

In hindsight, CM Punk's heel turn on The Rock in January 2013 shouldn't have been all that surprising, but at the time, it was. The Best in the World was in the midst of a record-setting reign as WWE Champion and following his 'Pipebomb' promo, had become the most popular wrestler in the world.

Things were going swimmingly for Punk, but the minute that The Rock set his sights on the WWE Championship, things changed. During Raw 1000, Punk shocking turned heel as he attacked The Great One in the middle of the ring to the surprise of everyone. The Voice of the Voiceless had grown tired with part-time stars like the People's Champ getting opportunities in WWE and was quick to let his feelings be heard.

After turning on The Rock, the two had a short, but very entertaining feud that included a legendary promo segment for Punk, before he lost his title at Royal Rumble 2013, to the dismay of many fans all over the world. The actual heel turn was a shocking one, but fans had a hard time rooting against the former Money in the Bank winner, agreeing with his sentiment that someone like The Rock shouldn't be winning the WWE title at that stage of his career.

5 Bret Hart

Throughout the first half of the 1990s, Bret Hart was undeniably the face of WWE which undoubtedly earned him his place as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. 'The Hitman' was a massive fan favourite and his ability inside the ring made him a must-watch every time he wrestled. His charisma, unique look and just overall package had fans falling in love with him all over the world.

It was hard to imagine him ever really turning heel, but as the 90s progressed, things began to change. The Attitude Era was upon us and fans grew disillusioned with traditional heroes and wanted more edgy characters. Enter Stone Cold Steve Austin who, despite operating as a vicious villain, began to win fans over with his no-nonsense, hard-hitting antics. No matter the despicable acts that the Texas Rattlesnake committed, fans were falling in love with him and that didn't sit right with Bret.

The two faced off in a highly-anticipated Submission match at WrestleMania 13, and it was one for the ages. The bout was actually incredible, but what had fans talking afterward was the incredible double-turn that took place during it. Hart, who had grown tired of Austin, viciously attacked him throughout the bout and the Hitman showed a ruthlessness that had never been displayed before. Stone Cold, on the other hand, showed incredible toughness and bravery to keep fighting no matter what happened. The cherry on top came when Austin passed out rather than quit to give Bret the victory.

The Hitman had been a hero for millions for years and just like that, he became a vicious villain in the United States. No one saw it coming.

4 Seth Rollins

For our money, The Shield is one of the very best factions of all time. The trio were dominant throughout their entire reign together and in terms of the individual success that all three members have achieved, there are few groups as good. Following their debut in 2012, they terrorized the WWE roster, and it seemed as though they'd be around forever.

In early 2014, though, the seeds were planted for the group to eventually go their separate ways, but it seemed either Dean Ambrose or Roman Reigns would be the one to tear them apart. The two had been clashing on a number of occasions while Seth Rollins acted as the peacekeeper. A feud with a reuniting Evolution forced the Hounds of Justice to get back onto the same page, and they had an incredible pair of matches with Triple H, Randy Orton and Batista.

The Shield triumphed on both occasions, and it looked like they were as good as they possibly could be, but out of nowhere, it was Rollins who turned on his brothers. The Architect attacked both Reigns and Ambrose with a chair and joined forces with The Authority in a move no one saw coming. It instantly made Rollins the most hated wrestler in all of WWE and is a large reason for the success he's gone on to achieve in the years since.

3 Roman Reigns

Throughout the 2000s and 2010s, fans begged for WWE to turn John Cena heel, but the company refused, keeping the Champ as a hero, no matter how much fans turned against him. They seemed to be following a very similar trail with Roman Reigns, who replaced Cena as the face of WWE after he left the Shield.

Fans were dead set against routing for the Big Dog and no matter how hard the company tried, he wasn't over with crowds. They seemed stubborn again, though, to persist with him as a face, and he remained that way for years. That's what made his sudden heel turn following a return in 2020 so damn shocking.

After some time away, Reigns returned and immediately aligned with Paul Heyman. Proclaiming himself as the Tribal Chief, he instantly became one of the most entertaining wrestlers in WWE, and it was proof that the move should have been done much sooner. Still, it was better late than never and the move catapulted Reigns into superstardom. There's simply no way he'd have been the Universal Champion for so long if he was still the goofy good guy that he once was.

The heel turn was needed and fans wanted it, this is just a shocking one as no one ever expected WWE to actually swallow their pride and admit that things weren't working for him as the face.

2 Hulk Hogan

We know what you're probably thinking, this was technically in WCW, but considering WWE now own Ted Turner's former company, and how synonymous Hulk Hogan is with the Stamford-based company, we decided to include this one. Besides, it's one of the wildest heel turns in the history of professional wrestling. Very few moments have impacted the business in the manner in which this one did.

In 1996, after Scott Hall and Kevin Nash arrived in WCW, they formed the New World Order (NWO) along with a mystery third partner. The pair were set to take on Randy Savage, Sting and Lex Luger with this mystery man, but he was absent when the match started. After Luger was taken out injured early in the match, the Outsiders dominated proceedings, and after they cheated, it seemed that Hogan was on his way out to put a stop to their dastardly shenanigans.

Instead, though, the Hulkster turned on Savage and leg-dropped him to the shock of everyone around the world. Hogan was the third man and the NWO was off to the races. Hogan, who had been one of the most beloved babyfaces in the history of the business, had done the unthinkable and turned to the dark side. No one saw it coming, but it was a huge success and the NWO changed the industry. The heel turn was massive for Hogan's career and helped him transition into the edgier era of wrestling. The NWO eventually overstayed its welcome, but there's no denying how impactful it was at the beginning and the shocking heel-turn laid the foundations for that.

1 Stone Cold Steve Austin

There has never been a more popular wrestler than Stone Cold Steve Austin. He ushered in the Attitude Era and his impact as the face of WWE largely played a significant role in the company emerging victorious in the Monday Night Wars. He was the biggest star on every single show he appeared on and despite the fact he'd been around for several years, fans hadn't grown tired of Austin by the time WrestleMania 17 rolled around in 2001.

Fans still wanted to cheer for the Texas Rattlesnake and when he faced The Rock in the main event of the show, no one really expected anything other than another incredible match between the two great rivals. Instead, the unthinkable happened and Austin aligned with his mortal enemy Vince McMahon to beat the Great One.

The sight of them shaking hands after the bout was a devastating one and paired with Jim Ross' iconic commentary during the moment, it has lived long in the memories of wrestling fans. In terms of heel turns, there has never been one more shocking than the Texas Rattlesnake's at WrestleMania 17. The aftermath didn't quite go to plan and was largely disappointing as fans still didn't want to boo Austin, but there's no denying how impactful the actual turn was. It was wild.